Harrison Wagoner death update

Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

Although an autopsy has been done the results have been 'deferred." This indicates that the medical examiner is requesting further investigation and studies related to the death. Once the additional information is received the medical examiner re-evaluates the case and makes a final determination on the cause of death.

Harrison Wagoner facts

Harrison Wagoner was born on December 1, 1994, and worked as a music producer, actor, and DJ, and in Los Angeles. His parents gained fame as super couple Frisco and Felicia Jones on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital in the 1980s and 1990s. Although the Wagoners divorced they remained friends and continued acting together. They also remained clos2 as a family unit with their children.

In addition to his parents, Wagoner is survived by his older brother Peter Wagoner and a half-sister Kerry who is Jack's daughter from a previous relationship. Neither Jack nor Kristina has given an official statement but this is an ongoing story so be on the lookout for further updates.