Opinion | West Harlem Development Disaster

Know Your Rights | Photo by Seven Shooter on Unsplash

On West 133rd street, The Alston hovers over the historic tree-lined streets of Harlem.

Originally crafted as a luxury mixed-use space, the development was forced to pivot to accommodate the unforeseen complications of the global pandemic.

Or, at least, that is what the developer Levi Balkany would have you believe.

Levi Balkany, one of the owners of Happy Living Development, secured the funding necessary to finish a lavish condominium project in West Harlem.

When the global pandemic tipped society on its axis in the spring of 2020, Balkany decided to rent the living spaces, deliberately going against Happy Living Development's lending agreement with Arena Investors.

Records show Balkany was repeatedly told not to rent out living spaces at West 133rd but continued to do so anyway.

Prioritizing profits over people is a common trend with the Balkany family. Roughly a decade ago, his father, Rabbi Milton Balkany, was charged with extortion and fraud.

Seeking Human Kindness | Photo by Matt Collamer on Unsplash

Now, the low-income families who were relocated from homeless shelters to The Alston are being tossed aside as the holiday season descends upon us.

A local reporter was able to reach the families. They discovered the tenants signed leases and paid deposits.

It would seem these families were used as pawns in Levi Balkany's final attempt to play an altruistic card with Arena Investors. A last-ditch effort to salvage his floundering venture, which has cost these families more heartache and stress than he will ever know.

Not only is human life being disregarded, but more is happening than what is being disclosed by those closely involved with this situation.

I'm left with countless questions as I review the facts surrounding this development disaster.

How did these families acquire their leases?

Who collected rent from these people?

Did the building even have a certificate of occupancy?

Are caseworkers functioning as brokers?

Where is the accountability?