Opinion | Residential Redo for New York City's Empty Office Spaces

There is an obvious answer to New York City's ever-pressing housing issue, and thanks to the global pandemic it can become a reality.

Tribeca | Photo by Zachary Shakked on Unsplash

Remote work is here to stay, and owners of office spaces throughout the city need to concede. While the need for office space remains low in Manhattan, the need for housing has skyrocketed, sending rental rates to record-breaking prices. In a city notorious for an expensive cost of living, you know something has gone awry when even New Yorkers experience sticker shock.

As more people are being priced out of living in the city, I can't help but wonder what the future of New York will be if empty office buildings and abandoned luxury condos are all that remains when the capitalist dust settles.

Not only is remote work becoming the norm for these once bustling city centers, mass layoffs are deeming the extra office space unnecessary as companies trim their budgets in preparation for a recession.

So, what's the hold up? With a myriad of grants and resources available to aid in the renovation needed to make these spaces livable, I'm astounded nothing is being done.

Fun fact: Governor Hochul has allocated a whopping $682 million buckaroos to combat the housing crisis. This budget is for the entire state of New York, but I imagine a smidge more than half a billion dollars can make an impact.

Upper East Side | Photo by Clay LeConey on Unsplash

Sure some zoning laws are at play, and perhaps there is more bureaucratic nonsense than an outsider peering in can find, but certainly some good-to-do politician would want to add affordable, sustainable housing to their resume.

Here's hoping the next scaffolding jungle you walk through leads to viable housing options for us.