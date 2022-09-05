Manhattan, NY

Opinion | When Living Becomes a Luxury

Chelsea Reed

The United States is still navigating through record inflation. The ramifications are being felt throughout every state as people scramble to make ends meet. The Fed is reporting the economy is healthy and "that inflation was transitory", which several financial advisors have disagreed with.

The average independent consumer generates roughly $42,000 a year, while the average household with various dependents is bringing home approximately $68,000.

Every news outlet continues to report the economy is booming and stocks are up. This does little to ease the financial stress 80% of the country is burdened with while the top percent is coasting by.

With the exception of Detroit and Memphis, you can expect the top 20% of most major cities to earn a 6-figure income. Not only is one-fifth of the population making 6-figures or more, but their income is triple that of the average household income.

As a new year looms on the horizon and a recession ominously jabs at our wellbeing, our livelihoods are teetering on a cliff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADl22_0hhuM3yP00
New York City SubwayNic Y-C

In New York City, I'm able to stretch my modest freelance wages just enough thanks to Trader Joe's reasonable prices and an abundance of public transportation options. Without these cost-effective alternatives, I simply wouldn't make it.

My rent is well below average for Manhattan (sitting under $2,000 for a one-bedroom) and my annual income is above average for the city. Still, I must budget strategically.

A latte with oat milk will now run you roughly $8-$10 in Manhattan depending on where you are. Swing by Chipotle or Cava while you're bopping around midtown and expect it to cost you $20 or more. A green juice from Joe and the Juice is a whopping $13. Even laundromats have raised their prices, I cannot begin to fathom how much families are spending to clean their clothes.

At what point are we going to stop and say this is unusually expensive, even for Manhattan?

Existing has become a luxury for 80% of Americans everywhere.

We are living proof that the free market economy only benefits the wealthy.

It's exactly as Bernie Sanders predicted. We have become an oligarchy as politicians act as puppets manipulated by the top percent of the country's wealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHTHR_0hhuM3yP00
We The PeopleAnthony Garand

Election season is upon us. Instead of picking a political party, I hope you find a candidate that prioritizes the needs of you and your community.

If that candidate doesn't exist, it's time for us to consider our other constitutional options and stop accepting subpar leadership.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# inflation# election# new york# cost of living# bernie sanders

Comments / 1

Published by

New York-based writer covering local news, politics, events, food, and life in the city.

New York, NY
42 followers

More from Chelsea Reed

New York City, NY

Opinion | The Case for Public Libraries

New York City is, arguably, the greatest city in the world. Any resource you could possibly want, or need, is at your disposal. I grew up spending my summer days volunteering at the local library. While my peers were at sports camp, church camp, or on a lavish family vacation, I was at the library (sometimes I was at choir camp, too). I had a deep love for reading at an early age, and the library was my mecca. A refuge from the relentless summer heat in Texas, and filled with an endless amount of stories waiting to be discovered.

Read full story

Opinion | Supreme Court Charges On, EPA Restricted

Maybe we made one too many remarks about burning the institution down, and that's why the powers to be decided to ignite a global blaze. Not even one week after the devastation of Roe v. Wade falling, the Supreme Court ruled this afternoon that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot place limits on emissions from existing power plants.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion | Subway Performers Under Attack, Jazzajilo Wrongfully Arrested

In a lame attempt to appear productive, the New York Police Department is now going after subway musicians, while crime is rapidly escalating throughout the boroughs. Sometimes referred to as the "Dancing is Happiness" guy or Jazzajilo, John Ajilo has been playing his saxophone and setting up his dancing cats in subway mezzanines for years.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion | The Domino Effect of Roe v. Wade Falling

The Supreme Court reminded us of their power today as they unveiled a decision late this morning millions of Americans have feared since the Court's draft opinion was leaked in May.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Finding Jazz in New York City

Add a little flair to your summer this year by tapping into the history of New York City. It's been roughly a century since the first jazz musician graced New York City with their presence, beginning what would be known as the Jazz Age. Since then, countless jazz clubs have come and gone.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion | Crime in New York City

A tale of stabbings, shootings, robberies, and a mayor too busy playing Mr. Hollywood to realize Gotham is burning. In a shameful attempt to assuage the citizens of New York, the media and Mayor Adams have repeatedly pointed out that crime isn't nearly as bad as it used to be. Somehow, continually falling on a statistic that is 40 years old has done little to calm the nerves of New Yorkers or convince them Mayor Adams is prepared to tackle the obstacles ahead (even if crime and violence are down over 80% since 1980).

Read full story
6 comments
Manhattan, NY

4 Sips to Start Your Manhattan Summer

As we welcome in our second heatwave of the year, it's safe to say we have officially entered summer in Manhattan. While the city is enjoyable during every season, I have the most difficulty finding joy in the heat (let's chalk it up to many years melting in Texas). So, I've taken to sipping on refreshments to fend off my warm-weather blues.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy