Opinion | When Living Becomes a Luxury

The United States is still navigating through record inflation. The ramifications are being felt throughout every state as people scramble to make ends meet. The Fed is reporting the economy is healthy and "that inflation was transitory", which several financial advisors have disagreed with.

The average independent consumer generates roughly $42,000 a year, while the average household with various dependents is bringing home approximately $68,000.

Every news outlet continues to report the economy is booming and stocks are up. This does little to ease the financial stress 80% of the country is burdened with while the top percent is coasting by.

With the exception of Detroit and Memphis, you can expect the top 20% of most major cities to earn a 6-figure income. Not only is one-fifth of the population making 6-figures or more, but their income is triple that of the average household income.

As a new year looms on the horizon and a recession ominously jabs at our wellbeing, our livelihoods are teetering on a cliff.

In New York City, I'm able to stretch my modest freelance wages just enough thanks to Trader Joe's reasonable prices and an abundance of public transportation options. Without these cost-effective alternatives, I simply wouldn't make it.

My rent is well below average for Manhattan (sitting under $2,000 for a one-bedroom) and my annual income is above average for the city. Still, I must budget strategically.

A latte with oat milk will now run you roughly $8-$10 in Manhattan depending on where you are. Swing by Chipotle or Cava while you're bopping around midtown and expect it to cost you $20 or more. A green juice from Joe and the Juice is a whopping $13. Even laundromats have raised their prices, I cannot begin to fathom how much families are spending to clean their clothes.

At what point are we going to stop and say this is unusually expensive, even for Manhattan?

Existing has become a luxury for 80% of Americans everywhere.

We are living proof that the free market economy only benefits the wealthy.

It's exactly as Bernie Sanders predicted. We have become an oligarchy as politicians act as puppets manipulated by the top percent of the country's wealth.

Election season is upon us. Instead of picking a political party, I hope you find a candidate that prioritizes the needs of you and your community.

If that candidate doesn't exist, it's time for us to consider our other constitutional options and stop accepting subpar leadership.