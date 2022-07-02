Opinion | Supreme Court Charges On, EPA Restricted

Chelsea Reed

Maybe we made one too many remarks about burning the institution down, and that's why the powers to be decided to ignite a global blaze.

Not even one week after the devastation of Roe v. Wade falling, the Supreme Court ruled this afternoon that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot place limits on emissions from existing power plants.

By doing so, they have stripped the EPA of their most impactful tool for reducing catastrophic carbon emissions.

We can kiss any hope we had of rectifying our relationship with mother nature goodbye, and buckle up for chronic extreme weather. A future filled to the brim with life-threatening wildfires, tornados, and hurricanes.

The Supreme Court is creating a country that no longer values human rights. With climate change actively threatening the lives of everyone on the planet, it's curious the justices would not have stronger self-preservation instincts.

The Court's conservative agenda is forcing us to step back into an ignorant past, and there is not a politician in sight who cares to take action against them.

Sure, the pestering emails and text messages are rolling in demanding more money so Democrats can enact change.

Politicians are tweeting as if their life depends on it, adding more claims from a group that has yet to follow through on any of their promises from the campaign trail.

It would seem the Supreme Court is the biggest bully on the playground, and we will have to wait for more superior intervention.

The latest ruling has global ramifications, potentially meaning our fellow citizens of the world will be joining the fight in the United States for effective climate change policy.

Sanctions are meant to be a last resort when it comes to addressing massive human rights violations, curbing illegal smuggling or stopping extremism groups.

An extreme response, for extreme justices, seems like the perfect pair.

Can we send out an S.O.S. to the United Nations now? Asking for a country of concerned humans.

