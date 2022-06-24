Opinion | The Domino Effect of Roe v. Wade Falling

Chelsea Reed

RBGGayatri Malhotra

The Supreme Court reminded us of their power today as they unveiled a decision late this morning millions of Americans have feared since the Court's draft opinion was leaked in May.

The ramifications of this ruling will immediately be felt in conservative states that have been vying for abortion bans for years. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has not deemed abortion illegal but has taken away constitutional protection for women seeking an abortion. It's important to note, that abortion is still legal in half of the country.

ProtestGayatri Malhotra

Our return to the dark ages is just beginning. Justice Thomas voiced what many Democrats have been wary of since the Supreme Court went after Roe.

In the coming months, we can expect same-sex marriages and transgender rights to be on the Supreme Court's chopping block. And who's to say the Court will stop there? Every constitutional right is in the danger zone as this predominantly right-wing group charges forward.

When President Biden took office, he spoke of uniting the country.

"We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward."

With one swift move from the Supreme Court, we are more divided now than ever, and unity is a far-fetched dream. Our representatives are flailing, and scars from the previous administration run deeper than they realize.

Only time will tell what 'constitutional rights' truly means in the United States.

# politics# abortion# constitutional rights# womens rights# human rights

Published by

Manhattan-based writer covering local news, events, food, and lifestyle in the city.

New York, NY
22 followers

