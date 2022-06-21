New York City, NY

Finding Jazz in New York City

Chelsea Reed

Add a little flair to your summer this year by tapping into the history of New York City.

It's been roughly a century since the first jazz musician graced New York City with their presence, beginning what would be known as the Jazz Age. Since then, countless jazz clubs have come and gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTpLV_0gHUOjsB00
Cotton Club | HarlemJazz Archives

Venture uptown, to the heart of Harlem, where the hum of the early 1920s can still be felt in the pulse of the community. On any given day of the week, you can slide into a cafe and expect a side of jazz with your meal. Flapjacks and scat, anyone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYSIo_0gHUOjsB00
The Grange Bar & Eatery |Jazz at The Grange

For a more intentional jazz experience, you can journey to these jazz clubs, suppers, and parlors, some well-known, and some off the beaten path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2Hqw_0gHUOjsB00
The Django |The Roxy Hotel

The Django | Tribeca

Hidden beneath The Roxy Hotel, The Django is a cozy jazz haunt buried under the bustling streets of Tribeca. I've managed to sneak in a few times without a reservation, but they are usually swarming with people. To ensure you don't miss out on a taste of the lobster mac 'n' cheese and stellar jazz lineup, I would highly recommend making a resy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1T2U_0gHUOjsB00
The Cloak Room |Kevin McGann

The Cloak Room | West Harlem

An ode to the Harlem Renaissance, The Cloak Room embodies everything you would expect of a dimly-lit, slightly smokey, 1920s jazz bar. Lacking a sign, or any obvious indication that a jazz bar exists, you will have to look for a red door on Hamilton Place between 142nd and 143rd. Once inside, a dazzling performance and clever in-house cocktails await. The Cloak Room showcases some of the most talented performers in the city, and occasionally they toss in some comedy to their lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5qcb_0gHUOjsB00
Marjorie Eliot | Jazz ParlorJess Colquhoun

Marjorie Eliot's Jazz Parlor | Harlem

The truest form of jazz can be found in the heart of Harlem, where it all began, and remains to this day. Marjorie Eliot is a pillar of the Harlem community. She has been cultivating a community through music since 1993 when she first began hosting a weekly jazz parlor in her home to honor her son's life. The jazz parlor is a mesmerizing experience, unlike any I have ever had in the city.

_______________________

The whole city can be a never-ending jazz festival, if you want it to be.

Happy exploring, New Yorkers.

