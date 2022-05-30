4 Sips to Start Your Manhattan Summer

As we welcome in our second heatwave of the year, it's safe to say we have officially entered summer in Manhattan. While the city is enjoyable during every season, I have the most difficulty finding joy in the heat (let's chalk it up to many years melting in Texas). So, I've taken to sipping on refreshments to fend off my warm-weather blues.

Bar Pisellino | 52 Grove

Not only does this spot boast an idyllic location, strolling around the Village gives big main character energy, but it also serves up the best Aperol spritz in the city. Whether you like an extra dose of citrus or want to mix it up with some salinity, this drink will keep the heat at bay. If you're limiting your alcohol consumption, explore their coffee bar! After all, the Italians are known for their espresso.

Bar Pisellino | Aperol Spritz Chelsea Reed

The Honey Well | 3604 Broadway

A retro secluded cave of delight, The Honey Well is nestled underneath the vibrant streets of West Harlem. They're known for their clever in-house cocktail creations and unique presentation of the classics. The last time I was there, my drink was served in a bathtub with a rubber ducky floater. Need I say more?

The Honey Well | Tiki Drinks The Honey Well

Tiny's and The Bar Upstairs | 135 W Broadway

Is there anything better than a delectable happy hour? Prepare to be enchanted by this petite pink building tucked away in Tribeca. Their intimate setting is just the beginning, if you can snag one of the coveted barstools at the oyster + martini bar you are in for an absolute treat. Black truffle martini, anyone?

Tiny's + the Bar Upstairs | Martinis Christine Merrill

Yellow Rose | 102 3rd

Nothing says summertime quite like an ice-cold margarita! An ode to Texas near Union Square, Yellow Rose crafts margaritas and queso that everyone finds addictive. They shake up a myriad of other crafty cocktails and have a rotation of special frozen delights, but I'm a sucker for the classic margarita every time.

Yellow Rose | Frozen Drink Yellow Rose

Happy hydrating New Yorkers!