Dublin Coddle with Chicken Sausage

Chef Dennis

If you’ve never heard of Dublin Coddle, don’t feel bad. It’s a traditional Irish dish that was typically served on less affluent dinner tables in Dublin.

Dublin Coddle originated in the 1700s and has been made in a variety of ways. You’ll see it made with sliced sausage and sliced potatoes, but a Dublin Coddle is a stew, a one-pot meal that is rustic in nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nO6P_0l8KLKjq00
Dublin CoddlePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This stew was invented out of necessity. Created to use up all the leftover sausage and Bacon from the week, it would be served on Thursday.

Friday’s were typically meatless, so it was an excuse to indulge in a grand plate of sausages and potatoes! Leftover coddle was then saved and reheated on Saturday night before or after a night of indulging in the spirits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFyey_0l8KLKjq00
How to make Dublin CoddlePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

My version comes from a pub in Dublin where I enjoyed this delicious dish with a pint of Guinness and a loaf of crusty bread. Well….maybe two pints of Guinness. The only difference between the original and my version is the Chicken Sausage I used instead of the Pork Bangers I was served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeI5E_0l8KLKjq00
Dublin CoddlePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Do I have to use chicken sausage to make my coddle?

No, you don’t. You can use any type of sausage you enjoy eating. You can even combine a few varieties of your favorite sausage.

What other ingredients go into a Dublin Coddle?

Originally there were three types of Coddle. White, brown, and black, this is a white coddle. A Coddle can include barley or cabbage, and traditionally carrots are not added. And when it comes to bacon, it’s basically ham in Ireland, lean and meaty, which is why I cooked it down to crispy fatless pieces.

Brown Coddle would include beef stock or oxtail soup. Thankfully Black Coddle is not seen anymore. It was made in the poorest tenements and included the soot from the fires. Food could not be wasted, so if soot got in the pot, it was simply mixed in.

How to make Dublin Coddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQmKM_0l8KLKjq00
Ingredients to make Dublin CoddlePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Ingredients

  • bacon 
  • chicken sausage 
  • onions
  • garlic 
  • carrots 
  • Italian parsley
  • potatoes 
  • thyme 
  • salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste
  • chicken broth 
  • Guinness - optional

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Place bacon in an oven-proof skillet or Dutch oven and cook over medium-high heat until the bacon is well cooked and crispy about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate until needed.
  • Drain any excess oil from the pan.
  • Add the sausages to the skillet and sear for 3 to 4 minutes on both sides. When the sausages have good color, turn off the stove and remove them from the skillet.
  • After removing the sausage, deglaze the pan with the Guinness (or chicken stock), scraping all the tasty bits off the bottom of the pan.
  • With the pan off the burner, add the sliced onions and garlic to the bottom of the skillet. Season with half of the sea salt, black pepper, thyme, and parsley.
  • Add the chicken sausage and chicken stock to the pan.
  • Add a layer of potatoes, carrots, and bacon on top of the sausages. Add the remaining seasonings, cover the pot, and place it in a 350-degree preheated oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
  • Potatoes should be fork-tender.
  • Carefully remove the pot from the oven and serve the Coddle with crusty bread.

