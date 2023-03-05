When it comes to dessert, my Guinness Chocolate Cake will not disappoint! While traveling through Ireland, I enjoyed quite a few slices of this delicious cake.

And although it doesn’t quite resemble the original version of an Irish stout cake, it’s been adopted wholeheartedly by Irish restaurateurs and pub owners. And for that, I am grateful!

When you think of stout and the complex intensity of the brew, with its deep flavors, mixing it with chocolate adds to the complexity and increases the depth of the chocolate….sigh. It’s a wonderful thing.

Wouldn’t you love a slice or two of this ah-mazingly delicious Guinness Chocolate Cake? I know your family would love to partake in this taste of Ireland.

How to make Guinness Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

Guinness Chocolate Cake

unsalted butter

Guinness

unsweetened cocoa powder

large eggs

Greek yogurt full fat (plain or vanilla)

vanilla extract

all-purpose flour

granulated sugar

brown sugar-packed

baking powder

sea salt

Frosting

cream cheese - softened

powdered sugar

heavy cream

vanilla extract

Instructions

Cake Pan

Butter a 9-inch spring form pan with two tablespoons of unsalted butter. Dust with two tablespoons of cocoa powder, tap out the excess cocoa powder and set off to the side.

Guinness Chocolate Cake

Preheat your oven to 350°

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the Guinness to the melted butter and bring to a simmer.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cocoa powder. Mix well and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Whisk together the Greek yogurt, eggs, and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl.

Add the cooled cocoa mixture to the egg mixture and mix until well blended and smooth.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugars, baking powder, and salt. Set to the side until needed.

**Combine all the ingredients using a wire whisk.

Add the flour to the chocolate mixture and stir until well incorporated.

*Be careful not to overmix!

Pour the chocolate batter into the prepared pan.

**This is a thin batter, don't worry.

Bake on the middle rack of the preheated oven for 50 to 55 minutes or until a cake tester comes out with only a trace of batter attached.

Cool the finished cake on a wire rack until cool to the touch. Transfer the cooled cake to a cake dish for frosting.

**Allow the cake to cool a little longer after removing it from the pan.

Frosting

In the bowl of your stand mixer, use the paddle attachment to beat the cream cheese until smooth.

Gradually add in the powdered sugar, cream, and vanilla.

**Add more powdered sugar or cream as needed.

When the frosting is smooth and the cake has cooled, frost the top of the cake with the frosting.

**The cake should resemble a pint of Guinness.