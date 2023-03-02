Cottage Pie (Shepherd's Pie)

My earliest memory of Cottage Pie was when I attended grade school in New Jersey This was back in the sixties, and it was called Shepherd’s Pie, which is the name I knew it by for many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCb4Z_0l57Vicn00
Cottage PiePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

But the truth is a Shepherd’s Pie Recipe calls for ground lamb, not ground beef. The beef version of this Irish Classic is called Cottage Pie and has been a favorite in our house since our trip to Ireland a few years ago. But no matter what you call it's true comfort food.

Just don’t confuse this dish with an Irish Meat Pie; that’s a completely different recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmbkM_0l57Vicn00
How to make Cottage PiePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Recipe FAQ's

What is traditional cottage pie?

A traditional cottage pie is made consists of a rich meaty filling as the bottom layer, topped with vegetables (rather than mixed in), with the final layer of shredded potatoes. It’s made with leftover roast beef or ground beef.

Is cottage pie of Irish or English origin?

Both England and Ireland have laid claim to Shepards Pie and Cottage Pie. The name “cottage pie” was first used at the end of the 18th century and was named after the poorer residents of Britain that lived in cottages.

What is the difference between cottage pie and shepherd’s pie?

The only difference is in the meat used. Shepherd’s pie should only be named as such if it contains lamb, and “cottage pie” applies to one made with beef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PAE6_0l57Vicn00
Cottage PiePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

How to make Cottage Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qp6cW_0l57Vicn00
Ingredients to make Cottage PiePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Cottage Pie.

Beef Filling

  • extra virgin olive oil
  • onion - chopped
  • ground beef or ground lamb
  • parsley chopped - fresh or dried
  • rosemary chopped - fresh or dried
  • thyme chopped - fresh or dried
  • sea salt
  • black pepper
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • garlic minced
  • all-purpose flour
  • tomato paste
  • carrots diced - fresh or frozen
  • peas frozen or fresh
  • Guinness - If you're not a fan of Guinness, you can substitute red wine or your favorite beer.
  • beef broth

Potatoes

  • potatoes - peeled and cut
  • butter
  • milk
  • cream cheese
  • egg yolk
  • cheddar cheese - shredded
  • sea salt
  • black pepper to taste

Assembly

  • cheddar cheese - shredded
  • parsley - chopped (garnish)

Instructions

Beef Mixture

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F / 200 degrees C
  • Add the olive oil to a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and saute for 5 minutes. allowing the onion to cook fully.
  • Add the minced garlic and continue to saute for an additional minute.
  • Add the diced carrots and cook for 2-3 minutes until slightly softened.
  • Add the ground beef and cook for 8-10 minutes or until the beef is nicely browned. Stir as needed and break up the pieces using a spoon or wire whisk.
  • Add the Guinness to deglaze the pan and scrape all the tasty bits off the bottom of the pan.
  • Add the flour, mixing well with the ingredients. Allow to cook for 2 minutes to get the raw flavor out of the flour.
  • Add the tomato paste, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, thyme, sea salt, and black pepper. Stir well to incorporate fully and let simmer for 2-3 minutes, until liquid is reduced.
  • Add in the peas and remove from the heat.

Mashed Potatoes

  • Bring potatoes to a boil in a large pot with salted water.
  • Cook until the potatoes are tender. Drain the potatoes and return them to the hot pot over low heat. This will remove any excess water from the potatoes.
  • Add the butter to the pan, and using a potato masher, mash the butter into the potatoes.
  • Using a fork, whip the egg yolk with the milk.
  • Add milk/egg mixture and cream cheese to the potatoes and mix until well combined. Use a potato masher or wire whisk to mix.
  • Season with sea salt and black pepper to taste.
  • Add 1 cup of cheddar cheese to the potatoes, folding it into the mixture.

Assembly

  • Transfer the meat filling to a 9-inch by 9-inch baking dish. Spread the mixture evenly in the pan.
  • *You can also make individual servings in smaller baking dishes. This is how we would have made it in the restaurant.
  • Spoon the mashed potatoes on top of the beef mixture. Using a spatula, even out the potatoes.
  • Bake for 20 minutes.
  • Carefully remove the cottage pie from the oven and sprinkle ¼ cup of shredded cheddar and the chopped parsley on top of the potatoes.
  • Return to the oven and continue to bake for 10 minutes.
  • Let sit for 10-15 minutes before serving.

