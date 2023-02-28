Chicken Francaise

Chef Dennis

You might think that Chicken Francaise is a classic Italian dish, but the truth is this crispy golden brown egg-dipped chicken cutlet is an Italian-American creation. Served with a lemon butter sauce, this dish is similar to chicken piccata but takes deliciousness to a whole new level.

Originating in upstate New York, this dish was originally called Chicken French. And came to be known as Chicken Francaise or Chicken Francese (depending on the spelling), which means “French” in Italian.

Chicken Francese is such an easy dish to make and never ceases to amaze my friends and family. It can be made ahead of time and reheated when it's time to serve, which makes it one of my favorite chicken recipes.

Can Chicken Francaise be made ahead of time?

Yes, they can. The cooked cutlets can be made 3-4 hours ahead of time and kept refrigerated until ready to serve. To reheat the Chicken Francese, place them on a baking sheet in a 350 F oven for 15 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.

What should I serve with Chicken Francaise?

Serve with your choice of rice, risotto, or mashed potatoes. I like serving a green vegetable with this dish. Asparagus, green beans, or sauteed spinach would go very well, as would a tossed green salad.

How to make Chicken Francaise

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Chicken Francaise.

Chicken

  • chicken breast - boneless skinless 
  • all-purpose flour
  • salt
  • black pepper
  • olive oil 
  • unsalted butter 

Batter

  • eggs
  • water
  • all-purpose flour
  • Romano cheese -grated
  • garlic powder
  • onion powder
  • Italian parsley -finely chopped

Lemon Butter Sauce

  • garlic -finely minced
  • dry white wine
  • chicken broth
  • lemon juice
  • unsalted butter 
  • all-purpose flour
  • Italian parsley -finely chopped

Instructions

Chicken

  • Place the chicken cutlets between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound the chicken until the cutlets are about ¼ inch thick.
  • If any of the chicken breasts are thicker than half an inch, use a sharp knife to split the chicken breast in half. Think of it as butterflying the breast. You're just going to cut all the way through to make two cutlets out of one large breast.

Batter and Cook

  • Add the flour, salt and black pepper to one bowl and mix well.
  • Add the lightly beaten eggs, water, Romano cheese, flour, garlic powder, onion powder, and chopped parsley to a bowl and mix all the ingredients together. This is the egg batter, aka egg wash.
  • Add the butter and olive oil to a large frying pan on medium-high heat
  • Dredge the chicken breast in the seasoned flour, fully coating the breast.
  • Dip the floured chicken breast into the eggwash mixture and completely coat the cutlet.
  • When the pan is hot, add the battered chicken breasts to the hot pan. Cook for 2 -3 minutes per side until the cutlet is golden brown.
  • Place the prepared chicken breasts onto a baking sheet or casserole and place them on the middle rack of 350 degree preheated oven to finish cooking while you make the lemon butter sauce.
  • *The sauce will only take 5 minutes to prepare, which is all the time the chicken needs to finish cooking.

Lemon Butter Sauce

  • Add two tablespoons of butter to a small saucepan over medium heat.
  • Add the garlic to the pan and cook for one minute.
  • Add the chicken broth, white wine, and lemon juice to the saucepot and bring to a light boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low.
  • Add the beurre manie (the butter pieces rolled in flour) to the pan and whisk it to thicken the lemon butter sauce.
  • Taste and reseason with salt and pepper if necessary and add the chopped Italian parsley to the sauce.
  • Remove the chicken Francaise from the oven and serve with the lemon butter sauce.

