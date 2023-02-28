You might think that Chicken Francaise is a classic Italian dish, but the truth is this crispy golden brown egg-dipped chicken cutlet is an Italian-American creation. Served with a lemon butter sauce, this dish is similar to chicken piccata but takes deliciousness to a whole new level.

Chicken Franciase Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Originating in upstate New York, this dish was originally called Chicken French. And came to be known as Chicken Francaise or Chicken Francese (depending on the spelling), which means “French” in Italian.

How to make Chicken Francaise Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Chicken Francese is such an easy dish to make and never ceases to amaze my friends and family. It can be made ahead of time and reheated when it's time to serve, which makes it one of my favorite chicken recipes.

Chicken Francaise Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Can Chicken Francaise be made ahead of time?

Yes, they can. The cooked cutlets can be made 3-4 hours ahead of time and kept refrigerated until ready to serve. To reheat the Chicken Francese, place them on a baking sheet in a 350 F oven for 15 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.

What should I serve with Chicken Francaise?

Serve with your choice of rice, risotto, or mashed potatoes. I like serving a green vegetable with this dish. Asparagus, green beans, or sauteed spinach would go very well, as would a tossed green salad.

How to make Chicken Francaise

Ingredients to make Chicken Francaise Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Chicken Francaise.

Chicken

chicken breast - boneless skinless

all-purpose flour

salt

black pepper

olive oil

unsalted butter

Batter

eggs

water

all-purpose flour

Romano cheese -grated

garlic powder

onion powder

Italian parsley -finely chopped

Lemon Butter Sauce

garlic -finely minced

dry white wine

chicken broth

lemon juice

unsalted butter

all-purpose flour

Italian parsley -finely chopped

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Chicken

Place the chicken cutlets between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound the chicken until the cutlets are about ¼ inch thick.

If any of the chicken breasts are thicker than half an inch, use a sharp knife to split the chicken breast in half. Think of it as butterflying the breast. You're just going to cut all the way through to make two cutlets out of one large breast.

Batter and Cook

Add the flour, salt and black pepper to one bowl and mix well.

Add the lightly beaten eggs, water, Romano cheese, flour, garlic powder, onion powder, and chopped parsley to a bowl and mix all the ingredients together. This is the egg batter, aka egg wash.

Add the butter and olive oil to a large frying pan on medium-high heat

Dredge the chicken breast in the seasoned flour, fully coating the breast.

Dip the floured chicken breast into the eggwash mixture and completely coat the cutlet.

When the pan is hot, add the battered chicken breasts to the hot pan. Cook for 2 -3 minutes per side until the cutlet is golden brown.

Place the prepared chicken breasts onto a baking sheet or casserole and place them on the middle rack of 350 degree preheated oven to finish cooking while you make the lemon butter sauce.

*The sauce will only take 5 minutes to prepare, which is all the time the chicken needs to finish cooking.

Lemon Butter Sauce