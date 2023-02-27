Garlic Butter Salmon

Chef Dennis

My Baked Garlic Butter Salmon is the perfect dinner for busy weeknights. Savory garlic butter seeps into the salmon fillet, creating perfectly cooked, moist, flavorful salmon. And the aromatics of the rich garlic butter make this simple dish a culinary event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xI9bo_0l132aqX00
Garlic Butter SalmonPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This tender, flaky salmon takes very little prep and can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes. After one bite, I know you’ll agree that this is the best baked salmon recipe you’ve ever had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBqLN_0l132aqX00
How to make Garlic ButterPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Serve this easy salmon recipe baked in a delicious garlic butter sauce with your favorite veggies and my smashed potatoes. I promise this simple recipe will be a crowd-pleaser at your house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VueSJ_0l132aqX00
Garlic Butter SalmonPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

I love adding something green to the plate; broccoli, green beans, or asparagus are my great choices. Add crispy roast potatoes, rice, or your favorite grain, and you’ve got an easy-to-prepare restaurant-quality dinner in less time than picking up take-out.

Garnish the plate with lemon circles or add a little grated lemon zest with fresh chopped parsley for the finishing touch.

RECIPE FAQ’S

Should I season the salmon before cooking?

Absolutely! Salmon and other fish should always be seasoned with salt and pepper before cooking. Seasoning will enhance the flavor of the fish and help the flesh stay firm and moist.

How do I know when the salmon is done?

Gently press down on the salmon with a fork or your finger. The salmon will flake when it’s fully cooked. I like to undercook the salmon just a little bit, so it remains moist and tender. The internal temperature should be at least 145 degrees f before serving.

Using a meat thermometer is a good way to make sure you don’t overcook the salmon.

How to make Garlic Butter Salmon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvjc4_0l132aqX00
Ingredients to make Garlic Butter SalmonPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Garlic Butter Salmon.

  • salmon fillets skinless
  • salt 
  • black pepper 
  • garlic 
  • red pepper flakes
  • Italian parsley 
  • lemon juice 
  • unsalted butter 
  • white wine 
  • lemon slices for garnish

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

  • Preheat the oven to 375°F
  • Melt the butter in a saute pan, then add the garlic. Allow to cook for 30 seconds and remove from heat.
  • Add the parsley, black pepper, salt, and red pepper flakes to the butter and place back on the burner and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
  • Add the white wine and lemon juice. Allow the wine to reduce by half, then remove it from the heat.
  • Place the four skinless salmon filets in a casserole or baking dish. Pour the seasoned butter over the salmon filets. Make sure to get the seasoning on top of the salmon.
  • Place the baking dish on the center rack of the preheated oven and bake for 12-14 minutes.
  • Serve with smashed potatoes and your favorite green vegetable.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# garlic butter salmon# salmon recipe# baked salmon# seafood# easy recipe

Comments / 2

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
6K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Dublin Coddle with Chicken Sausage

If you’ve never heard of Dublin Coddle, don’t feel bad. It’s a traditional Irish dish that was typically served on less affluent dinner tables in Dublin. Dublin Coddle originated in the 1700s and has been made in a variety of ways. You’ll see it made with sliced sausage and sliced potatoes, but a Dublin Coddle is a stew, a one-pot meal that is rustic in nature.

Read full story

Chicken Sorrento

Chicken Sorrento (aka Chicken Sorrentino) is a popular menu item you’ll find at many Italian restaurants. My version consists of pan-fried crispy eggplant cutlets topped with marinara sauce, followed by tender chicken breasts and mushrooms, then finished with a thin slice of prosciutto and provolone cheese.

Read full story
2 comments

Guinness Chocolate Cake

When it comes to dessert, my Guinness Chocolate Cake will not disappoint! While traveling through Ireland, I enjoyed quite a few slices of this delicious cake. And although it doesn’t quite resemble the original version of an Irish stout cake, it’s been adopted wholeheartedly by Irish restaurateurs and pub owners. And for that, I am grateful!

Read full story

Cottage Pie (Shepherd's Pie)

My earliest memory of Cottage Pie was when I attended grade school in New Jersey This was back in the sixties, and it was called Shepherd’s Pie, which is the name I knew it by for many years.

Read full story
1 comments

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Homemade cream of mushroom soup with its rich, earthy flavor is one of my favorite comfort foods. This creamy soup, loaded with fresh mushrooms, is perfect for a cold night or just when you want to indulge in a bowl of creamy mushroom soup.

Read full story

Chicken Francaise

You might think that Chicken Francaise is a classic Italian dish, but the truth is this crispy golden brown egg-dipped chicken cutlet is an Italian-American creation. Served with a lemon butter sauce, this dish is similar to chicken piccata but takes deliciousness to a whole new level.

Read full story
2 comments

Korean BBQ Chicken

Korean BBQ Chicken is an easy-to-make, delicious chicken recipe that your family will love. Tangy, earthy, sweet and spicy, the flavors of this chicken dish will amaze your family and they’ll agree it's better than take-out.

Read full story

Red Velvet Cake

I have to say this is the Best Red Velvet Cake I’ve ever had. Moist and tender with a velvety soft crumb, this buttery layer cake with a cream cheese frosting is the Queen of Cakes.

Read full story

Blueberry Bread Pudding

If not, you’re going to love my blueberry bread pudding! One of my signature desserts has always been bread pudding. I learned to make it early on in my career, and there are few that ever come close to this amazingly simple dessert.

Read full story
10 comments

Tuscan Chicken with Sausage

Wouldn’t your family love to sit down to a plateful of my Tuscan Chicken and Sausage served with your favorite pasta?. Mama Mia, it’s delicioso and can be made in about 20 minutes!

Read full story
1 comments

Chicken Tortellini Soup

Chicken Tortellini soup not only feeds the body, but it also soothes the soul. Made with tender fresh chicken, garden fresh vegetables, and cheese tortellini, this soup is a simple healthy meal that you’re family will love and you’ll love serving to them.

Read full story

Chimichurri Sauce Recipe

If you love grilled meats, you’ll love my easy chimichurri sauce! This classic Argentinian sauce is packed with flavor that has been described as bright, pungent, spicy, and tangy. Just to give you an idea of how amazingly delicious this sauce is.

Read full story

Tortellini and Broccoli Alfredo

During my time as a restaurant chef, Tortellini and Broccoli with an Alfredo Sauce was always one of the popular dishes on the menu. The cost was lower because it was basically a pasta dish, and everyone kind of fooled themselves into thinking it was healthy because it had broccoli in it! Hey, whatever works for you is ok with me.

Read full story

Brioche Pecan Caramel Buns

You won’t believe how amazingly delicious my pecan caramel rolls are, and your family won’t believe you made them!. Good sticky buns are a thing of beauty, and the best are made using brioche dough.

Read full story

Peaches and Cream Cake

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But sometimes, it’s hard to get everyone to eat as they start their busy day, and that’s where my Peaches and Cream Breakfast Cake can help out.

Read full story
1 comments

Ginger Garlic Swordfish

Pan-Roasted Swordfish Steak was always a big hit in my restaurant days, and I always found different ways to serve this delicious sportfish. My ginger garlic topping is as flavorful as it is aromatic, and I could count on orders coming in when this dish was served at a nearby table.

Read full story
1 comments

BBQ Beef Brisket Recipe

When it comes to BBQ, brisket is king! And what barbecue aficionados won’t tell you is you can make an amazing fork-tender oven-baked brisket with a flavorful, crunchy bark using your home oven, no smoker or grill necessary.

Read full story
1 comments

Blueberry Buckle

Blueberry Buckle is a deliciously moist cake packed with fresh blueberries and topped with a buttery streusel topping. Add a sweet-tart lemon syrup for a burst of lemony flavor that compliments this classic American dessert and you’ve got a crowd-pleaser!

Read full story

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

You’re going to love my Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole. It’s loaded with layers of chicken, deli ham, and a creamy, cheesy dijon mustard sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery panko bread crumbs.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy