My Baked Garlic Butter Salmon is the perfect dinner for busy weeknights. Savory garlic butter seeps into the salmon fillet, creating perfectly cooked, moist, flavorful salmon. And the aromatics of the rich garlic butter make this simple dish a culinary event.

This tender, flaky salmon takes very little prep and can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes. After one bite, I know you’ll agree that this is the best baked salmon recipe you’ve ever had.

Serve this easy salmon recipe baked in a delicious garlic butter sauce with your favorite veggies and my smashed potatoes. I promise this simple recipe will be a crowd-pleaser at your house.

I love adding something green to the plate; broccoli, green beans, or asparagus are my great choices. Add crispy roast potatoes, rice, or your favorite grain, and you’ve got an easy-to-prepare restaurant-quality dinner in less time than picking up take-out.

Garnish the plate with lemon circles or add a little grated lemon zest with fresh chopped parsley for the finishing touch.

RECIPE FAQ’S

Should I season the salmon before cooking?

Absolutely! Salmon and other fish should always be seasoned with salt and pepper before cooking. Seasoning will enhance the flavor of the fish and help the flesh stay firm and moist.

How do I know when the salmon is done?

Gently press down on the salmon with a fork or your finger. The salmon will flake when it’s fully cooked. I like to undercook the salmon just a little bit, so it remains moist and tender. The internal temperature should be at least 145 degrees f before serving.

Using a meat thermometer is a good way to make sure you don’t overcook the salmon.

How to make Garlic Butter Salmon

Ingredients

salmon fillets skinless

salt

black pepper

garlic

red pepper flakes

Italian parsley

lemon juice

unsalted butter

white wine

lemon slices for garnish

Instructions

