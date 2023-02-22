Chicken Tortellini soup not only feeds the body, but it also soothes the soul. Made with tender fresh chicken, garden fresh vegetables, and cheese tortellini, this soup is a simple healthy meal that you’re family will love and you’ll love serving to them.

This comforting soup has everyday ingredients and doesn’t require a culinary degree to make. Chicken tortellini soup has always been one of my go-to soups when I need a quick and delicious dinner or I’m entertaining friends and family.

it’s easy to make and adaptable to what you have on hand.

This is a great soup for lunch or dinner. Don’t wait for soup season to make this delicious soup. Chicken tortellini soup makes a great addition to your dinner table any time of the year.

If you like chicken soup, my Italian Wedding Soup is another favorite of mine.

*If you have leftover rotisserie chicken, you can use that instead of the chicken thighs. You can also stew a whole chicken and pull the meat off the carcass to make shredded chicken. And the broth from stewing the chicken can be added to the soup in place of chicken broth.

Just imagine sitting down to a bowl of this delicious chicken soup. Loaded with fresh vegetables, tender chicken, and cheesy tortellini. My easy chicken tortellini soup is going to become a family favorite, just like it is in my house.

To make a creamy version of this soup, add a cup of heavy cream when you add the broth to the soup.

How to make Chicken Tortellini Soup

Ingredients

carrots

onion

celery

zucchini

garlic

boneless chicken thighs

chicken broth

cannellini beans

baby spinach

cheese tortellini

black pepper

salt

grated Romano cheese

Instructions

