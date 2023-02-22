Chicken Tortellini soup not only feeds the body, but it also soothes the soul. Made with tender fresh chicken, garden fresh vegetables, and cheese tortellini, this soup is a simple healthy meal that you’re family will love and you’ll love serving to them.
This comforting soup has everyday ingredients and doesn’t require a culinary degree to make. Chicken tortellini soup has always been one of my go-to soups when I need a quick and delicious dinner or I’m entertaining friends and family.
it’s easy to make and adaptable to what you have on hand.
This is a great soup for lunch or dinner. Don’t wait for soup season to make this delicious soup. Chicken tortellini soup makes a great addition to your dinner table any time of the year.
If you like chicken soup, my Italian Wedding Soup is another favorite of mine.
*If you have leftover rotisserie chicken, you can use that instead of the chicken thighs. You can also stew a whole chicken and pull the meat off the carcass to make shredded chicken. And the broth from stewing the chicken can be added to the soup in place of chicken broth.
Just imagine sitting down to a bowl of this delicious chicken soup. Loaded with fresh vegetables, tender chicken, and cheesy tortellini. My easy chicken tortellini soup is going to become a family favorite, just like it is in my house.
To make a creamy version of this soup, add a cup of heavy cream when you add the broth to the soup.
How to make Chicken Tortellini Soup
Ingredients
- carrots
- onion
- celery
- zucchini
- garlic
- boneless chicken thighs
- chicken broth
- cannellini beans
- baby spinach
- cheese tortellini
- black pepper
- salt
- grated Romano cheese
Instructions
- Add one tablespoon of olive oil to a stock pot over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add the carrots, celery, onion, and zucchini, stir and cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Add the chicken and chopped garlic to the pot and continue cooking until the chicken has been seared (2-3 minutes).
- Add the chicken stock to the pot and bring it to a boil. Turn down the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the cannellini beans and continue to simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Add the spinach, tortellini, and black pepper to the soup pot and continue to simmer for 10 minutes until the tortellini has fully cooked.
- season with sea salt if needed.
- Serve the soup with a sprinkle of grated romano cheese and crusty bread.
