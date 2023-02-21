Chimichurri Sauce Recipe

If you love grilled meats, you’ll love my easy chimichurri sauce! This classic Argentinian sauce is packed with flavor that has been described as bright, pungent, spicy, and tangy. Just to give you an idea of how amazingly delicious this sauce is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrZuH_0kuTWpdZ00
Chimichurri sauce

This flavorful green sauce from South America depends on fresh herbs for its flavor, don’t try to make it with dried herbs; you won’t be happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXIgd_0kuTWpdZ00
How to make Chimichurri sauce

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this classic Argentinean Sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyWZg_0kuTWpdZ00
Chimichurri sauce

Serve this sauce with well-seasoned grilled beef, lamb, chicken or pork. It’s the only accompaniment you’ll need.

After one bite, you’ll see why Argentineans use chimichurri sauce with grilled steak and basically every cut of grilled beef they serve.

Chef Tip:

Make extra and freeze the sauce in ice cube trays. Pop them out after they’re frozen solid and store them in an airtight container or ziplock bag, and you have chimichurri sauce when you need it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcHUw_0kuTWpdZ00
Roast leg of lamb with chimichurri sauce

This sauce is the perfect accompaniment to roasted or grilled meats. Here you see it with my grilled boneless leg of Lamb.

This sauce can be made up to 24 hours ahead of time but is best served when made. The longer it sits, you will notice color changes as it starts to darken and loses its bright green color.

How to make Chimichurri Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIcsd_0kuTWpdZ00
Ingredients to make Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Chimichurri Sauce.

  • olive oil
  • red wine vinegar
  • Italian parsley 
  • fresh oregano
  • garlic 
  • red bell pepper
  • sea salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste
  • red pepper flakes *optional

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavors into the oil before using. Ideally, let it sit for more than 2 hours if time allows.
  • *Chimichurri can be prepared and refrigerated up to 24 hours in advance.

# chimichurri sauce# green sauce# steak sauce# argentinian sauce# condiment

