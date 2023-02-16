Blueberry Buckle is a deliciously moist cake packed with fresh blueberries and topped with a buttery streusel topping. Add a sweet-tart lemon syrup for a burst of lemony flavor that compliments this classic American dessert and you’ve got a crowd-pleaser!

Blueberry Buckle Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Home Baked Buckle has been in the United States for centuries, which leads many to believe it was developed by the early colonists. You’ll still find Buckle is extremely popular in New England, where it is often made with blueberries, which is what I chose for a delicious homemade buckle!

Pan of Blueberry Buckle Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

The base of the buckle consists of a rich cake batter, which is sprinkled with fresh fruit. Some cooks prefer to split their batter, layering half in the bottom of the pan and mixing the other half with the fruit before pouring it in.

How to make Blueberry Buckle Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

While blueberry buckle is the classic version, the dessert can also be made with peaches, nectarines, raspberries, and any other fresh fruit available. You can even mix several types of fruit in your buckle.

Blueberry Buckle with vanilla ice cream Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

If you're feeling a little indulgent, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of the still-warm Blueberry Buckle.

How to make Blueberry Buckle

Ingredients to make Blueberry Buckle Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Step by Step Instructions for my Blueberry Buckle with a Lemon Drizzle.

Topping

unsalted butter cubed and chilled

granulated sugar

flour

oats

Batter

unsalted butter at room temperature

granulated sugar

lemon zest

all-purpose flour

baking powder

baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

eggs at room temperature

Greek yogurt full-fat at room temperature

blueberries fresh or frozen

Lemon Syrup

granulated sugar

lemon juice or lime juice

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 350°

Butter a 9-inch (23cm) square cake pan.

Topping

Mix very cold butter, sugar, flour, and oats with your hands until all is well mixed with peas size crumbs. Set in Refrigerator until needed

Batter