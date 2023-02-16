Blueberry Buckle

Chef Dennis

Blueberry Buckle is a deliciously moist cake packed with fresh blueberries and topped with a buttery streusel topping. Add a sweet-tart lemon syrup for a burst of lemony flavor that compliments this classic American dessert and you’ve got a crowd-pleaser!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDskI_0kpT3ReA00
Blueberry BucklePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Home Baked Buckle has been in the United States for centuries, which leads many to believe it was developed by the early colonists. You’ll still find Buckle is extremely popular in New England, where it is often made with blueberries, which is what I chose for a delicious homemade buckle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0vhx_0kpT3ReA00
Pan of Blueberry BucklePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

The base of the buckle consists of a rich cake batter, which is sprinkled with fresh fruit. Some cooks prefer to split their batter, layering half in the bottom of the pan and mixing the other half with the fruit before pouring it in. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVGL3_0kpT3ReA00
How to make Blueberry BucklePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

While blueberry buckle is the classic version, the dessert can also be made with peaches, nectarines, raspberries, and any other fresh fruit available. You can even mix several types of fruit in your buckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqdQ8_0kpT3ReA00
Blueberry Buckle with vanilla ice creamPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

If you're feeling a little indulgent, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of the still-warm Blueberry Buckle.

How to make Blueberry Buckle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOfvj_0kpT3ReA00
Ingredients to make Blueberry BucklePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Step by Step Instructions for my Blueberry Buckle with a Lemon Drizzle.

Topping

  • unsalted butter cubed and chilled
  • granulated sugar
  • flour
  • oats

Batter

  • unsalted butter at room temperature
  • granulated sugar
  • lemon zest
  • all-purpose flour
  • baking powder
  • baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • eggs at room temperature
  • Greek yogurt full-fat at room temperature
  • blueberries fresh or frozen

Lemon Syrup

  • granulated sugar
  • lemon juice or lime juice

Instructions

  • Pre-heat oven to 350°
  • Butter a 9-inch (23cm) square cake pan.

Topping

  • Mix very cold butter, sugar, flour, and oats with your hands until all is well mixed with peas size crumbs. Set in Refrigerator until needed

Batter

  • Cream butter, sugar, and lemon zest together until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. (by hand with a wooden spoon or using an electric mixer)
  • Add the eggs one at a time, fully incorporating. Make sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl.
  • Mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium-sized bowl.
  • Add half the flour mixture to the creamed, mixing just enough to incorporate.
  • Add Greek yogurt, mixing in just enough to incorporate
  • Add the remaining flour mixture, mixing just enough so it’s barely incorporated (there will still be dry bits of unincorporated flour)
  • Using a flexible spatula, fold the blueberries into the mixture. Being careful not to overmix.
  • Scrape the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top.
  • Add the topping over the batter and bake for 50-55 minutes at 350 degrees. Or until the buckle is lightly browned on top and feels just set in the center. It should spring back lightly when you touch the center.
  • When the buckle is almost finished baking, make the syrup by heating the lemon juice and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat and cooking it until it thickens. It should take about 5 minutes. Don't allow the syrup to brown.
  • Remove the buckle from the oven and pour the warm lemon syrup over it, letting it soak in.
  • Serve buckle slightly warm or at room temperature with vanilla ice cream or homemade whipped cream.

