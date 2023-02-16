You’re going to love my Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole. It’s loaded with layers of chicken, deli ham, and a creamy, cheesy dijon mustard sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery panko bread crumbs.
Serve this flavorful casserole with its creamy sauce over egg noodles or rice, and you’ve got a delicious, easy-to-make dinner perfect for busy weeknights.
My Easy Chicken Cordon Beu Casserole is with simple ingredients, and it’s a great way to use up leftover chicken and leftover ham.
My Chicken Cordon Bleu in casserole form is much easier to make than the traditional chicken cordon bleu and is every bit as delicious. I used a rotisserie chicken to make this dish, but you can also make it with chicken breast if you want to make it with all white meat.
This is one of my favorite casserole dishes and one your whole family will love. I’m sure you’ll agree that my Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole is pure comfort food!
Spoon the casserole over egg noodles and serve with a green salad for a deliciously easy dinner.
How to make Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
Ingredients
- chicken shredded (meat from one rotisserie chicken)
- ham cubed
- Italian parsley finely chopped
Cheese Sauce
- unsalted butter
- all-purpose flour
- milk divided
- chicken broth
- Dijon mustard
- lemon juice
- garlic powder
- onion powder
- black pepper
- Swiss cheese shredded
- Romano cheese grated (or parmesan)
Topping
- Panko bread crumbs
- butter melted
- Italian Parsley finely chopped for garnish
Instructions
Cheese Sauce
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat.
- Add the flour to the pan and mix it with the butter to make a roux. Allow the roux to cook over low heat for 2-3 minutes. Don't let it burn!
- Whisk the milk into the roux until smooth. Turn the heat up to medium. It will begin to thicken.
- Add the Dijon mustard, lemon juice, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper to the sauce, whisking until well blended. Let the mixture simmer for 3-5 minutes. Keep whisking the sauce and turn the heat down to medium-low.
- Add the shredded Swiss cheese and grated romano (or parmesan cheese) to the sauce and whisk until well blended.
- Add the chicken stock to the mixture. The sauce should now resemble a cream soup.The sauce will thicken more as it bakes, so don't be afraid to add a little more milk or chicken broth if it looks too thick.
Panko Topping
- Add the panko bread crumbs to a bowl and drizzle the melted butter over the bread crumbs.
- Use a fork to mix the butter into the bread crumbs. Set aside until needed,.
Assembly
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Use cooking spray to coat a 9x13 casserole dish.
- Layer the pulled chicken on the bottom of the baking dish.
- Add the cubed ham on top of the chicken and sprinkle the chopped Italian parsley over the meats.
- Pour the sauce over the meats in the casserole dish, making sure to cover all the meats completely. Do not stir it together.
- Sprinkle the buttered panko bread crumbs over the top of the finished casserole.
- Place the finished casserole on the center rack of the preheated oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the bread crumbs have browned.
- Allow the casserole to cool for 5 minutes before serving.
- Sprinkle the top of the casserole with chopped parsley and serve over egg noodles or rice.
