You’re going to love my Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole. It’s loaded with layers of chicken, deli ham, and a creamy, cheesy dijon mustard sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery panko bread crumbs.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Serve this flavorful casserole with its creamy sauce over egg noodles or rice, and you’ve got a delicious, easy-to-make dinner perfect for busy weeknights.

My Easy Chicken Cordon Beu Casserole is with simple ingredients, and it’s a great way to use up leftover chicken and leftover ham.

My Chicken Cordon Bleu in casserole form is much easier to make than the traditional chicken cordon bleu and is every bit as delicious. I used a rotisserie chicken to make this dish, but you can also make it with chicken breast if you want to make it with all white meat.

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this delicious casserole.

This is one of my favorite casserole dishes and one your whole family will love. I’m sure you’ll agree that my Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole is pure comfort food!

Spoon the casserole over egg noodles and serve with a green salad for a deliciously easy dinner.

How to make Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole.

chicken shredded (meat from one rotisserie chicken)

ham cubed

Italian parsley finely chopped

Cheese Sauce

unsalted butter

all-purpose flour

milk divided

chicken broth

Dijon mustard

lemon juice

garlic powder

onion powder

black pepper

Swiss cheese shredded

Romano cheese grated (or parmesan)

Topping

Panko bread crumbs

butter melted

Italian Parsley finely chopped for garnish

Instructions

Cheese Sauce

Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat.

Add the flour to the pan and mix it with the butter to make a roux. Allow the roux to cook over low heat for 2-3 minutes. Don't let it burn!

Whisk the milk into the roux until smooth. Turn the heat up to medium. It will begin to thicken.

Add the Dijon mustard, lemon juice, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper to the sauce, whisking until well blended. Let the mixture simmer for 3-5 minutes. Keep whisking the sauce and turn the heat down to medium-low.

Add the shredded Swiss cheese and grated romano (or parmesan cheese) to the sauce and whisk until well blended.

Add the chicken stock to the mixture. The sauce should now resemble a cream soup.The sauce will thicken more as it bakes, so don't be afraid to add a little more milk or chicken broth if it looks too thick.

Panko Topping

Add the panko bread crumbs to a bowl and drizzle the melted butter over the bread crumbs.

Use a fork to mix the butter into the bread crumbs. Set aside until needed,.

Assembly