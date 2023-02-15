If you’ve never had really good bread pudding, you don’t know what you’ve been missing. The sad truth is, most recipes you’ll find are barely passable, and most restaurant bread puddings are better suited as door stops than the rich, creamy dessert it should be.

Bread Pudding with cream cheese topping Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Bread pudding is usually made with leftover stale bread and can be made with any type of leftover bread, french bread, brioche, or rolls. Just stay away from rye or any full-flavored bread.

Whole Baked Bread Pudding with cream cheese topping Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

It’s funny how many have turned their noses up when I told them I was serving bread pudding, only to come back for seconds proclaiming this isn’t what they expected!

How to make Bread Pudding with Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients to make Bread Pudding Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Bread Pudding.

Bread Pudding

potato bread cut into cubes (or your choice of bread)

whole milk

large eggs

sugar

vanilla

raisins - optional

Cream Cheese Frosting

butter

cream cheese

confectioners sugar

vanilla extract

Instructions

Bread Pudding

The first thing you want to do is find a proper baking dish or casserole to bake this in; a 9×9 inch or 8x8 inch pan will do nicely.

I used a springform pan for this version, but I prefer a casserole dish.

In a bowl, cream the sugar and eggs till creamy. Add the milk and vanilla, mixing until fully blended.

Place the bread cubes and raisins (mixed together) in your baking dish.

Pour the egg mixture over the cut bread, mixing it well so that all of the bread has absorbed some of the milk.

**You can mix all the ingredients in a large bowl and transfer them to the baking dish. That is sometimes easier.

If you decide to go the decadent route with your bread pudding, drizzle the bread pudding with heavy cream and melted butter. These are my secret ingredients.

Cover the prepared bread pudding loosely with foil and let it sit for at least 15 minutes before baking. This gives the bread time to soak up the custard.

*Overnight in the fridge is even better.

Bake the bread pudding for one hour at 350 degrees F.

Uncover and continue to bake for 15-20 minutes or until the center is fully set and the color is golden brown.

**Don't overcook the bread pudding. It's okay for it to be a little loose and jiggly.

The bread pudding will rise quite a bit, but sadly it will fall. This won't affect the flavor.

Allow the bread pudding to cool for 15 minutes before adding the cream cheese frosting.

Cream Cheese Frosting