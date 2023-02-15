Bread Pudding with Cream Cheese Topping

Chef Dennis

If you’ve never had really good bread pudding, you don’t know what you’ve been missing. The sad truth is, most recipes you’ll find are barely passable, and most restaurant bread puddings are better suited as door stops than the rich, creamy dessert it should be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPhmI_0koANI8K00
Bread Pudding with cream cheese toppingPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Bread pudding is usually made with leftover stale bread and can be made with any type of leftover bread, french bread, brioche, or rolls. Just stay away from rye or any full-flavored bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ljY9_0koANI8K00
Whole Baked Bread Pudding with cream cheese toppingPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

It’s funny how many have turned their noses up when I told them I was serving bread pudding, only to come back for seconds proclaiming this isn’t what they expected!

How to make Bread Pudding with Cream Cheese Frosting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjTZu_0koANI8K00
Ingredients to make Bread PuddingPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Bread Pudding.

Bread Pudding

  • potato bread cut into cubes (or your choice of bread)
  • whole milk
  • large eggs
  • sugar
  • vanilla
  • raisins - optional

Cream Cheese Frosting

  • butter
  • cream cheese
  • confectioners sugar 
  • vanilla extract

Instructions

Bread Pudding

  • The first thing you want to do is find a proper baking dish or casserole to bake this in; a 9×9 inch or 8x8 inch pan will do nicely.
  • I used a springform pan for this version, but I prefer a casserole dish.
  • In a bowl, cream the sugar and eggs till creamy. Add the milk and vanilla, mixing until fully blended.
  • Place the bread cubes and raisins (mixed together) in your baking dish.
  • Pour the egg mixture over the cut bread, mixing it well so that all of the bread has absorbed some of the milk.
  • **You can mix all the ingredients in a large bowl and transfer them to the baking dish. That is sometimes easier.
  • If you decide to go the decadent route with your bread pudding, drizzle the bread pudding with heavy cream and melted butter. These are my secret ingredients.
  • Cover the prepared bread pudding loosely with foil and let it sit for at least 15 minutes before baking. This gives the bread time to soak up the custard.
  • *Overnight in the fridge is even better.
  • Bake the bread pudding for one hour at 350 degrees F.
  • Uncover and continue to bake for 15-20 minutes or until the center is fully set and the color is golden brown.
  • **Don't overcook the bread pudding. It's okay for it to be a little loose and jiggly.
  • The bread pudding will rise quite a bit, but sadly it will fall. This won't affect the flavor.
  • Allow the bread pudding to cool for 15 minutes before adding the cream cheese frosting.

Cream Cheese Frosting

  • Whip the butter and cream cheese in your mixture at high speed to get some air into it.
  • Turn the mixer down all the way and add your confectioner's sugar, gradually increasing the speed.
  • Add the vanilla and mix well.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bread pudding# dessert# custard# cream cheese frosting

Comments / 6

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
5K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Chicken Tortellini Soup

Chicken Tortellini soup not only feeds the body, but it also soothes the soul. Made with tender fresh chicken, garden fresh vegetables, and cheese tortellini, this soup is a simple healthy meal that you’re family will love and you’ll love serving to them.

Read full story

Chimichurri Sauce Recipe

If you love grilled meats, you’ll love my easy chimichurri sauce! This classic Argentinian sauce is packed with flavor that has been described as bright, pungent, spicy, and tangy. Just to give you an idea of how amazingly delicious this sauce is.

Read full story

Tortellini and Broccoli Alfredo

During my time as a restaurant chef, Tortellini and Broccoli with an Alfredo Sauce was always one of the popular dishes on the menu. The cost was lower because it was basically a pasta dish, and everyone kind of fooled themselves into thinking it was healthy because it had broccoli in it! Hey, whatever works for you is ok with me.

Read full story

Brioche Pecan Caramel Buns

You won’t believe how amazingly delicious my pecan caramel rolls are, and your family won’t believe you made them!. Good sticky buns are a thing of beauty, and the best are made using brioche dough.

Read full story

Peaches and Cream Cake

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But sometimes, it’s hard to get everyone to eat as they start their busy day, and that’s where my Peaches and Cream Breakfast Cake can help out.

Read full story
1 comments

Ginger Garlic Swordfish

Pan-Roasted Swordfish Steak was always a big hit in my restaurant days, and I always found different ways to serve this delicious sportfish. My ginger garlic topping is as flavorful as it is aromatic, and I could count on orders coming in when this dish was served at a nearby table.

Read full story
1 comments

BBQ Beef Brisket Recipe

When it comes to BBQ, brisket is king! And what barbecue aficionados won’t tell you is you can make an amazing fork-tender oven-baked brisket with a flavorful, crunchy bark using your home oven, no smoker or grill necessary.

Read full story
1 comments

Blueberry Buckle

Blueberry Buckle is a deliciously moist cake packed with fresh blueberries and topped with a buttery streusel topping. Add a sweet-tart lemon syrup for a burst of lemony flavor that compliments this classic American dessert and you’ve got a crowd-pleaser!

Read full story

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

You’re going to love my Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole. It’s loaded with layers of chicken, deli ham, and a creamy, cheesy dijon mustard sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery panko bread crumbs.

Read full story
1 comments

Hungarian Goulash

When it comes to hearty, delicious stews, Hungarian Goulash is a dish that will satisfy like no other stew. After one bite, you'll understand why this is one of the national dishes of Hungary. The depth and richness of flavor will make this stew one of your go-to comfort foods.

Read full story
9 comments

Spaghetti and Meatballs

What could be more Italian than Spaghetti and Meatballs? It’s a true Italian Classic and will quickly become one of your family’s favorite meals. One of the great joys of life is eating what we want when we want it. And worrying about the consequences shouldn’t be in the decision-making process.

Read full story
1 comments

Chinese Sticky Ribs

Every time I use my slow cooker, I swear that I’ll start using it more often! And when I cook up deliciousness like these amazing Tangerine Sticky Ribs, it makes me even more of a believer in slow cooking.

Read full story
3 comments

Eggplant Parmesan

One of my favorite Italian dishes will always be Eggplant Parm. Although I’ve gotten some pretty bad interpretations of this classic Italian dish when dining out. And whether you can call it eggplant parmesan, eggplant parmigiana, melanzane alla parmigiana, or simply eggplant parm. And after one bite I’m sure you’ll agree it’s the best eggplant parmesan you’ve ever made!

Read full story
7 comments

Toll House Cookie Pie

If you’ve never had an old-fashioned Toll House Cookie Pie, you have no idea what you’re missing! Gooey, chocolaty, and warm from the oven is a taste sensation that will just about bring you to your knees.

Read full story
6 comments

Tuscan Bread Soup

When it comes to comfort foods, soups like my Tuscan Bread Soup (also known as Ribollita) are at the top of my list. This hearty, soul-warming soup is a delicious way to ward off the cold and fill your belly!

Read full story

Fettuccine Alfredo

When you mention Fettuccine Alfredo, you get a variety of responses. You can immediately see some people diving face-first into the memory, savoring the moment they last tasted the delightful flavors of that classic Italian dish…..sigh.

Read full story
3 comments

French Chocolate Silk Pie

I once had someone describe my French Silk Pie as "heaven on a plate." This creamy, rich, chocolaty dessert is also known as Chocolate Silk Pie. And although it's not as heavy as chocolate mousse, it's every bit as decadent and delicious.

Read full story
2 comments

Banana Cream Pie

What could be better than an Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie? Rich, silky, and creamy, made from simple ingredients. This is the perfect comfort food, indulgent but light enough not to feel guilty after enjoying a slice or two of this Southern Classic.

Read full story
7 comments

Easy Creme Brulee

Crème Brûlée is on the top of almost everyone’s dessert list when they go out to dinner. It’s this magical, delicious dessert that everyone thinks is too hard to make at home. And that, my friends, is not true.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy