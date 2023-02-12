Every time I use my slow cooker, I swear that I’ll start using it more often! And when I cook up deliciousness like these amazing Tangerine Sticky Ribs, it makes me even more of a believer in slow cooking.
The recipe is really simple and by stocking up on a few Asian Cooking Ingredients, you’ll have everything you need for a delicious weeknight splurge.
Once you’ve got all your ingredients, you can begin adding them to your slow cooker. Using your slow cooker to make delicious meals couldn’t be easier.
Cooking Asian-style meals in your home is all about having the right ingredients on hand. Once your pantry is stocked, you’ll find many recipes you’ll enjoy making for your family and friends.
How to make Chinese Sticky Ribs
Ingredients
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Chinese Sticky Ribs.
- baby back pork ribs
- tangerines coarsely chopped
- tangerine or orange juice
- honey
- hoisin sauce
- sesame oil
- garlic - coarsely chopped
- tangerine or orange zest
- fresh ginger peeled and coarsely chopped
- Szechuan peppercorns
- Chinese five-spice powder
- sambal oelek or your favorite chili pepper sauce
- chopped tangerine or orange peel for garnish
- chopped parsley or cilantro for garnish
Instructions
- Cut baby back ribs into portions that will fit into your slow cooker.
- Add the sesame oil, garlic, ginger, peppercorns, and tangerine zest to the bottom of your slow cooker.
- Place ribs on top of seasonings
- Add tangerine juice, honey, hoisin, chili pepper sauce, and five spice powder to slow cooker pouring over ribs. Don't worry it will all come together.
- Set the timer for 4 hours on fast or 6-7 hours on slow. Ribs should be cooked till tender, not falling off the bone.
- Remove liquid from the slow cooker when the time goes off and place in a small saucepan.
- Allow the liquid to reduce by half or until nicely thickened. You want the sauce to cling to the ribs.
- Brush generous amounts of sauce on the ribs, serve and enjoy!
- * you can place them in the broiler for a few minutes if you like, but I don't think they need it.
