Every time I use my slow cooker, I swear that I’ll start using it more often! And when I cook up deliciousness like these amazing Tangerine Sticky Ribs, it makes me even more of a believer in slow cooking.

slow cooker Chinese Sticky Ribs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

The recipe is really simple and by stocking up on a few Asian Cooking Ingredients, you’ll have everything you need for a delicious weeknight splurge.

How to make Slow Cooker Chinese Sticky Ribs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Once you’ve got all your ingredients, you can begin adding them to your slow cooker. Using your slow cooker to make delicious meals couldn’t be easier.

Slow Cooker Chinese Sticky Ribs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Cooking Asian-style meals in your home is all about having the right ingredients on hand. Once your pantry is stocked, you’ll find many recipes you’ll enjoy making for your family and friends.

How to make Chinese Sticky Ribs

Ingredients to make Slow Cooker Chinese Sticky Ribs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Chinese Sticky Ribs.

baby back pork ribs

tangerines coarsely chopped

tangerine or orange juice

honey

hoisin sauce

sesame oil

garlic - coarsely chopped

tangerine or orange zest

fresh ginger peeled and coarsely chopped

Szechuan peppercorns

Chinese five-spice powder

sambal oelek or your favorite chili pepper sauce

chopped tangerine or orange peel for garnish

chopped parsley or cilantro for garnish

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.