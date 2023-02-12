One of my favorite Italian dishes will always be Eggplant Parm. Although I’ve gotten some pretty bad interpretations of this classic Italian dish when dining out.

And whether you can call it eggplant parmesan, eggplant parmigiana, melanzane alla parmigiana, or simply eggplant parm. And after one bite I’m sure you’ll agree it’s the best eggplant parmesan you’ve ever made!

Eggplant Parmesan Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

It’s incredibly easy to make Eggplant Parmesan and since it doesn’t include meat, it’s a very inexpensive dish to prepare. And it’s one of my favorite comfort foods.

How to make Eggplant Parmesan Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Serve the eggplant parm with your favorite pasta and you’ve got an ah-mazingly delicious restaurant-style meal that won’t break the bank!

Eggplant Parmesan Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients to make Eggplant Parmesan Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Eggplant Parmesan.

Marinara

crushed tomatoes, I used San Marzano whole in juice and finished pureeing them with an immersion blender

olive oil extra virgin

onion - fine chop

garlic - finely minced

basil - fine chop

sea salt to taste

black pepper to taste

Breaded Eggplant

eggplant peeled and sliced lengthways

all-purpose flour seasoned with salt and pepper

large eggs mixed with ½ cup water or milk for eggwash

bread crumbs seasoned, plain or panko

Eggplant Parm

Marinara from the recipe or use your favorite jarred sauce

grated Romano cheese

mozzarella -shredded

Italian Parsley for mozzarella and final garnish

Instructions

Marinara Sauce

Add diced onions and garlic to a saucepan with olive oil over medium-high heat and saute for 1-2 minutes. Don't let them burn.

Add the crushed tomatoes to the pan and stir well.

Add the salt, pepper, basil, and sugar to the pot and allow to come to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer.

If you're in a hurry, the sauce is basically ready. I like to give the sauce another 15-20 minutes but give the flavors a little time to build. Marinara is a quick sauce originally made on ships to feed hungry sailors quickly.

*Feel free to use your favorite jarred sauce, if you'd rather not make the marinara

Breaded Eggplant

The first step in making Restaurant-Style Eggplant Parm is to set up a breading station. Flour Seasoned with salt and pepper - eggwash- breadcrumbs.

*egg wash is whole eggs whipped with water, milk or a combination of both. I usually use 2 eggs with ½ cup of water.

Dredge the eggplant cutlets in flour seasoned with salt and black pepper, completely coating the eggplant.

Next, dip the floured eggplant into an eggwash.

Finally, place the egg-dipped eggplant cutlets into bread crumbs, making sure to completely coat the eggplant with the bread crumbs.

Add about ½ an inch of your favorite oil to a large saute pan or skillet. Let the oil heat up or medium-high heat until a bit of breading dropped into the oil begins to sizzle.

When the oil is hot enough, carefully add the eggplant cutlets to the pan using tongs. Don’t drop them in, the oil can splatter and burn you!

Let the cutlets sautee on each side for about 2 minutes or until you have a nice golden brown color. Move the finished cutlets to a screen (or paper towels) to drain off the excess oil.

Eggplant Parm