Eggplant Parmesan

Chef Dennis

One of my favorite Italian dishes will always be Eggplant Parm. Although I’ve gotten some pretty bad interpretations of this classic Italian dish when dining out.

And whether you can call it eggplant parmesan, eggplant parmigiana, melanzane alla parmigiana, or simply eggplant parm. And after one bite I’m sure you’ll agree it’s the best eggplant parmesan you’ve ever made!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wn4Eb_0kkqtCcO00
Eggplant ParmesanPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

It’s incredibly easy to make Eggplant Parmesan and since it doesn’t include meat, it’s a very inexpensive dish to prepare. And it’s one of my favorite comfort foods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiUsB_0kkqtCcO00
How to make Eggplant ParmesanPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Serve the eggplant parm with your favorite pasta and you’ve got an ah-mazingly delicious restaurant-style meal that won’t break the bank!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JH29G_0kkqtCcO00
Eggplant ParmesanPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

How to make Eggplant Parmesan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFGHa_0kkqtCcO00
Ingredients to make Eggplant ParmesanPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Eggplant Parmesan.

Marinara

  • crushed tomatoes, I used San Marzano whole in juice and finished pureeing them with an immersion blender
  • olive oil extra virgin
  • onion - fine chop
  • garlic - finely minced
  • basil - fine chop
  • sea salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste

Breaded Eggplant

  • eggplant peeled and sliced lengthways
  • all-purpose flour seasoned with salt and pepper
  • large eggs mixed with ½ cup water or milk for eggwash
  • bread crumbs seasoned, plain or panko

Eggplant Parm

  • Marinara from the recipe or use your favorite jarred sauce
  • grated Romano cheese
  • mozzarella -shredded
  • Italian Parsley for mozzarella and final garnish

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Marinara Sauce

  • Add diced onions and garlic to a saucepan with olive oil over medium-high heat and saute for 1-2 minutes. Don't let them burn.
  • Add the crushed tomatoes to the pan and stir well.
  • Add the salt, pepper, basil, and sugar to the pot and allow to come to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer.
  • If you're in a hurry, the sauce is basically ready. I like to give the sauce another 15-20 minutes but give the flavors a little time to build. Marinara is a quick sauce originally made on ships to feed hungry sailors quickly.
  • *Feel free to use your favorite jarred sauce, if you'd rather not make the marinara

Breaded Eggplant

  • The first step in making Restaurant-Style Eggplant Parm is to set up a breading station. Flour Seasoned with salt and pepper - eggwash- breadcrumbs.
  • *egg wash is whole eggs whipped with water, milk or a combination of both. I usually use 2 eggs with ½ cup of water.
  • Dredge the eggplant cutlets in flour seasoned with salt and black pepper, completely coating the eggplant.
  • Next, dip the floured eggplant into an eggwash.
  • Finally, place the egg-dipped eggplant cutlets into bread crumbs, making sure to completely coat the eggplant with the bread crumbs.
  • Add about ½ an inch of your favorite oil to a large saute pan or skillet. Let the oil heat up or medium-high heat until a bit of breading dropped into the oil begins to sizzle.
  • When the oil is hot enough, carefully add the eggplant cutlets to the pan using tongs. Don’t drop them in, the oil can splatter and burn you!
  • Let the cutlets sautee on each side for about 2 minutes or until you have a nice golden brown color. Move the finished cutlets to a screen (or paper towels) to drain off the excess oil.

Eggplant Parm

  • Add a little sauce to the baking dish, then place the eggplant cutlet on top of the sauce. Then add a sprinkle of grated Romano cheese on top of the sauce.
  • Don’t skimp on the sauce!
  • Add shredded mozzarella on top of the sauce, followed by a sprinkle of fresh chopped parsley (it will make it look even prettier).
  • I like to leave a little of the cutlet showing for visual effect.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until the cheese is nicely melted.
  • If you'd like to cook the eggplant more, allow the eggplant to bake for 15 minutes before adding the cheese. Give it an additional 10 minutes or so to let the cheese melt.
  • Serve with your favorite pasta and enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# eggplant parm# eggplant parmesan# eggplant parmigiana# eggplant recipe# italian food

Comments / 7

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
5K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Blueberry Buckle

Blueberry Buckle is a deliciously moist cake packed with fresh blueberries and topped with a buttery streusel topping. Add a sweet-tart lemon syrup for a burst of lemony flavor that compliments this classic American dessert and you’ve got a crowd-pleaser!

Read full story

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

You’re going to love my Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole. It’s loaded with layers of chicken, deli ham, and a creamy, cheesy dijon mustard sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery panko bread crumbs.

Read full story

Bread Pudding with Cream Cheese Topping

If you’ve never had really good bread pudding, you don’t know what you’ve been missing. The sad truth is, most recipes you’ll find are barely passable, and most restaurant bread puddings are better suited as door stops than the rich, creamy dessert it should be.

Read full story
4 comments

Hungarian Goulash

When it comes to hearty, delicious stews, Hungarian Goulash is a dish that will satisfy like no other stew. After one bite, you'll understand why this is one of the national dishes of Hungary. The depth and richness of flavor will make this stew one of your go-to comfort foods.

Read full story
2 comments

Spaghetti and Meatballs

What could be more Italian than Spaghetti and Meatballs? It’s a true Italian Classic and will quickly become one of your family’s favorite meals. One of the great joys of life is eating what we want when we want it. And worrying about the consequences shouldn’t be in the decision-making process.

Read full story
1 comments

Chinese Sticky Ribs

Every time I use my slow cooker, I swear that I’ll start using it more often! And when I cook up deliciousness like these amazing Tangerine Sticky Ribs, it makes me even more of a believer in slow cooking.

Read full story
2 comments

Toll House Cookie Pie

If you’ve never had an old-fashioned Toll House Cookie Pie, you have no idea what you’re missing! Gooey, chocolaty, and warm from the oven is a taste sensation that will just about bring you to your knees.

Read full story
6 comments

Tuscan Bread Soup

When it comes to comfort foods, soups like my Tuscan Bread Soup (also known as Ribollita) are at the top of my list. This hearty, soul-warming soup is a delicious way to ward off the cold and fill your belly!

Read full story

Fettuccine Alfredo

When you mention Fettuccine Alfredo, you get a variety of responses. You can immediately see some people diving face-first into the memory, savoring the moment they last tasted the delightful flavors of that classic Italian dish…..sigh.

Read full story
3 comments

French Chocolate Silk Pie

I once had someone describe my French Silk Pie as "heaven on a plate." This creamy, rich, chocolaty dessert is also known as Chocolate Silk Pie. And although it's not as heavy as chocolate mousse, it's every bit as decadent and delicious.

Read full story
2 comments

Banana Cream Pie

What could be better than an Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie? Rich, silky, and creamy, made from simple ingredients. This is the perfect comfort food, indulgent but light enough not to feel guilty after enjoying a slice or two of this Southern Classic.

Read full story
7 comments

Easy Creme Brulee

Crème Brûlée is on the top of almost everyone’s dessert list when they go out to dinner. It’s this magical, delicious dessert that everyone thinks is too hard to make at home. And that, my friends, is not true.

Read full story
2 comments

Sausage and Bean Soup

Baby, it's cold outside, and that makes it the perfect time to cook up a batch of my sausage and Bean Soup. It’s the kind of soup that almost begs to have a piece of crusty bread dunked into it!

Read full story

Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake

You’ll love my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake! It’s a delicious blend of ricotta, mascarpone and chocolate, stuffed between two layers of a buttery crust that will make this the best ricotta cake you’ve ever tasted.

Read full story

Buffalo-Style Hot Chicken Wings

One of the great joys in life for me is Buffalo Chicken Wings (also known as Hot Wings). I know it shouldn’t even be in that class of happiness, but I love them. And when I started making Buffalo Wings at home and developed my recipe, I discovered that no one else could make them as good as I could.

Read full story

Cannoli Cream Cake

My Cannoli Cream Cake is guaranteed to bring smiles to your table! Three layers of moist, tender yellow cake stuffed with delicious homemade cannoli cream. Not too sweet and perfect any time of the year.

Read full story
2 comments

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

When you want to learn how to make the Best Maryland Crab Cakes, ask a chef who spent most of his life working at shore restaurants. I’ve learned a thing or two about making Maryland Crab Cakes that are packed with crab meat and just enough filler to bind the crab meat together.

Read full story
1 comments

Homestyle Chicken Stew

Nothing says comfort like a bowl of hearty, delicious chicken stew. It’s an easy dish to make for yourself or your family and can be made with the vegetables you have on hand.

Read full story
1 comments

Pastitsio (Greek Pasta Bake)

If you’ve never heard of Pastitsio, you don’t know what you’re missing. This Classic Greek Lasagna is made with a layer of bucatini pasta, topped with a hearty beef ragu, and finished with a layer of thick and creamy béchamel sauce. It’s heaven on a plate.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy