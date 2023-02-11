If you’ve never had an old-fashioned Toll House Cookie Pie, you have no idea what you’re missing! Gooey, chocolaty, and warm from the oven is a taste sensation that will just about bring you to your knees.
And wait until your kitchen fills with the aroma of my original toll house pie. You’ll be counting down the minutes until you can devour a piece or two of this delicious tollhouse pie.
You’ll find many versions of my chocolate chip cookie pie recipe on the internet, but my recipe is time-tested and has been customer-approved for decades.
Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this delicious cookie pie.
Wouldn’t you love to sit down to a slice of this ah-mazingly delicious Toll house Cookie Pie? Whether you make it for a special occasion or to treat your family, It will soon become one of your favorite pies.
How to make Toll House Cookie Pie
Ingredients
Sweet Pastry Dough
- all-purpose flour
- sugar
- baking powder
- salt
- unsalted butter
- egg
Pie Filling
- large
- all-purpose
- brown sugar
- sugar
- butter
- chocolate chips
- walnuts
Instructions
Sweet Pastry Dough
- Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse 3 times to mix.
- Add the very cold butter pieces and pulse at one-second intervals until the butter is mixed in.
- Add the egg and pulse until the dough forms a ball on the blade of the processor.
- Turn the dough out of the food processor onto a floured surface, and carefully remove the blade.
- Flatten the dough into a disc. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill for 15-20 minutes.
- Roll out pie dough and place it into your pie baking pan.
- Refrigerate until needed.
Pie Filling
- Preheat your oven to 325
- Beat the eggs in a large mixing bowl for 3 minutes until foamy
- Beat in sugars, then add the room-temperature butter and mix until very well blended.
- Add the flour to the mixing bowl, and using the beater bar of the mixer, mix just until incorporated. Don't over-mix!
- Mix in the walnuts and chocolate chips to the batter and mix just enough to blend in the chips and nuts.
- Pour the batter into the pie shell. Smooth the filling with a rubber spatula.
- Bake the cookie pie for 50-55 minutes or until firm in the center.
- *Don't worry it will look like it is getting too dark; it's just the top crisping up. If you prefer a lighter top, cover it with foil when it begins to darken.
- Let the pie cool for 30 minutes on a wire rack (or for as long as you can wait) and top it with ice cream or whipped cream and enjoy!
