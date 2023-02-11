If you’ve never had an old-fashioned Toll House Cookie Pie, you have no idea what you’re missing! Gooey, chocolaty, and warm from the oven is a taste sensation that will just about bring you to your knees.

Toll House Cookie Pie with ice cream Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

And wait until your kitchen fills with the aroma of my original toll house pie. You’ll be counting down the minutes until you can devour a piece or two of this delicious tollhouse pie.

How to make Toll House Cookie Pie Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

You’ll find many versions of my chocolate chip cookie pie recipe on the internet, but my recipe is time-tested and has been customer-approved for decades.

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this delicious cookie pie.

Toll House Cookie Pie Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Wouldn’t you love to sit down to a slice of this ah-mazingly delicious Toll house Cookie Pie? Whether you make it for a special occasion or to treat your family, It will soon become one of your favorite pies.

How to make Toll House Cookie Pie

Ingredients to make Toll House Cookie Pie Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Sweet Pastry Dough

all-purpose flour

sugar

baking powder

salt

unsalted butter

egg

Pie Filling

large

all-purpose

brown sugar

sugar

butter

chocolate chips

walnuts

Instructions

Sweet Pastry Dough

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse 3 times to mix.

Add the very cold butter pieces and pulse at one-second intervals until the butter is mixed in.

Add the egg and pulse until the dough forms a ball on the blade of the processor.

Turn the dough out of the food processor onto a floured surface, and carefully remove the blade.

Flatten the dough into a disc. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill for 15-20 minutes.

Roll out pie dough and place it into your pie baking pan.

Refrigerate until needed.

Pie Filling