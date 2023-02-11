Tuscan Bread Soup

When it comes to comfort foods, soups like my Tuscan Bread Soup (also known as Ribollita) are at the top of my list. This hearty, soul-warming soup is a delicious way to ward off the cold and fill your belly!

Loaded with fresh produce, this tasty Tuscan soup is a thick and dense soup. So thick you might be tempted to eat my Tuscan Bread Soup with a fork!

It Italian "ribollita" translates to "reboiled." A hearty vegetable soup that was leftover would be thickened the next day with day-old bread and reboiled. This type of dish is typical of "la Cucina Povera," which translates to "poor cooking" this traditional style of Italian cooking is another example of repurposing leftovers, so they didn't get wasted.

Garnish the Ribollita with chopped parsley and a sprinkle of grated Romano cheese and serve up deliciousness to your family.

How to make Tuscan Bread Soup

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Tuscan Bread Soup.

  • celery - diced
  • onion - diced
  • carrots - diced
  • potato (skin on)
  • olive oil
  • garlic - diced
  • zucchini - diced
  • savoy cabbage - shredded and chopped
  • Red Swiss chard - chopped (or your favorite greens)
  • fire-roasted tomatoes, including juice from the can
  • cannellini beans drained and rinsed
  • red pepper flakes
  • black pepper
  • vegetable stock or chicken stock
  • farro or rice
  • stale bread cubes
  • grated romano cheese

Instructions

  • In a 4 qt stockpot over medium-high heat, add the olive oil, onion, carrot, celery, and potatoes. Cook the vegetables for 4-5 minutes.
  • Add in the zucchini and garlic, and continue to saute for 1-2 minutes.
  • Add in the vegetable stock, crushed tomatoes, and cannellini beans. Bring to a boil.
  • Add in the chopped savoy cabbage, chard, and farro. Bring back to a boil, then add in bread cubes, and reduce the heat to simmer.
  • After the soup has cooked for about 45 minutes, add in romano cheese and reseason as needed with sea salt and black pepper.

# tuscan bread soup# bread soup# vegetable soup# ribolitta# Italian soup

