When it comes to comfort foods, soups like my Tuscan Bread Soup (also known as Ribollita) are at the top of my list. This hearty, soul-warming soup is a delicious way to ward off the cold and fill your belly!

Loaded with fresh produce, this tasty Tuscan soup is a thick and dense soup. So thick you might be tempted to eat my Tuscan Bread Soup with a fork!

It Italian "ribollita" translates to "reboiled." A hearty vegetable soup that was leftover would be thickened the next day with day-old bread and reboiled. This type of dish is typical of "la Cucina Povera," which translates to "poor cooking" this traditional style of Italian cooking is another example of repurposing leftovers, so they didn't get wasted.

Garnish the Ribollita with chopped parsley and a sprinkle of grated Romano cheese and serve up deliciousness to your family.

Ingredients

celery - diced

onion - diced

carrots - diced

potato (skin on)

olive oil

garlic - diced

zucchini - diced

savoy cabbage - shredded and chopped

Red Swiss chard - chopped (or your favorite greens)

fire-roasted tomatoes, including juice from the can

cannellini beans drained and rinsed

red pepper flakes

black pepper

vegetable stock or chicken stock

farro or rice

stale bread cubes

grated romano cheese

Instructions

