I once had someone describe my French Silk Pie as "heaven on a plate."

This creamy, rich, chocolaty dessert is also known as Chocolate Silk Pie. And although it's not as heavy as chocolate mousse, it's every bit as decadent and delicious.

There really aren't words to describe just how delicious this French chocolate silk pie tastes. The addition of the oreo crust to my French Silk Pie Recipe adds another layer of chocolate goodness to my chocolate pie, taking it to another level of deliciousness.

Topped with homemade whipped cream and chocolate shavings, this French silk chocolate pie is truly a culinary masterpiece!

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this chocolate silk pie.

This French Silk Pie is one of my favorite pies and one I make when I want to impress my guests. It’s a decadent, rich dessert that’s perfect for a dinner party, brunch or just to make dinner a special event.

How to make French Chocolate Silk Pie

I share step-by-step photos of the entire process, making it easy to recreate this amazing chocolate dessert in your home kitchen. Who's ready for chocolate deliciousness?

Ingredients

Crust

Oreo whole cookies with stuffing

unsalted butter melted

Filling

granulated sugar

large eggs

bittersweet chocolate melted

vanilla extract

unsalted butter at room temperature

heavy cream

powdered sugar

Topping

heavy cream

sugar

vanilla extract

Instructions

Crust

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9-inch deep pie dish with pan spray.

Place the Oreo cookies in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely ground. Add in the melted butter and pulse until moistened. Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pie dish.

Bake for 10 minutes or until fragrant and set. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Filling

In a small saucepan, whisk together the granulated sugar and eggs.

Set over medium-low heat and cook, constantly whisking the mixture until it reaches a temperature of 165° F and coats the back of a metal spoon.

Remove from heat and stir in the melted chocolate and vanilla until smooth. Cool to just warm, stirring occasionally.

Use an electric mixer, and beat the butter until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Gradually add in the cooled chocolate mixture, then beat on high speed for 5 minutes or until light and fluffy.

In a clean bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the cream until it begins to thicken. Add the powdered sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Fold into the chocolate mixture.

Pour the mixture into the pan, smoothing evenly. The pie will be tall with filling. Chill for 6 hours. At this point, the pie can be stored for up to 2 days ahead of time.

Topping

Add heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla to the bowl of a stand mixer (or electric mixer). Whip the ingredients to stiff peaks.

This process should be slow, starting. on low increasing, the speed over about ten minutes. **This method is how you keep the whipped cream from breaking. The cream should be ice-cold and as fresh as possible. Look for heavy cream with the longest expiration date.

Top pie with whipped cream and garnish with chocolate shavings or dust with cocoa powder.

Notes

If you’d rather have a flaky pie crust or graham cracker crust, both work really well with this dessert. If you’d rather not use the oreo filling, add another 10 wafers and 2-3 additional tablespoons of melted butter.

For a graham (or chocolate graham crust), use 20 graham crackers with 5-6 tablespoons of melted butter to make the crust for the chocolate silk pie.