Baby, it's cold outside, and that makes it the perfect time to cook up a batch of my sausage and Bean Soup. It’s the kind of soup that almost begs to have a piece of crusty bread dunked into it!
Creating soups that your family and friends will enjoy eating isn’t difficult. Use the ingredients that they like. If you’re not fond of beans, leave them out. If you don’t want to use sausage, leave it out or replace it with chicken. It’s really that easy.
Wouldn’t your family love to sit down to a bowl of this delicious soup? I promise it will bring smiles to your table and requests for seconds!
How to make Sausage and Bean Soup
Ingredients
- carrots - diced
- onion - diced
- celery - diced
- green beans cut into ¾-1 inch pieces
- green squash - diced
- chopped escarole or greens of your choice
- sweet Italian sausage
- cannellini beans - drained
- uncooked soup-size pasta
- chicken stock (vegetable stock can be used)
- season with black pepper and sea salt to taste
Instructions
- in a small stock pot, add a tablespoon of olive oil, the diced carrots, celery, and onion. Allow them to cook for 5-7 minutes.
- Add the diced zucchini and green beans and continue to cook for about 5 minutes.
- Remove the sausage from the casing and add it to the stock pot; break apart the sausage and allow it to brown.
- Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil, turn down the heat, and allow to simmer.
- Add the cannellini beans and continue to simmer for about 30 minutes.
- Add in the pasta and continue to simmer for another 10 minutes.
- Add in the escarole and allow it to wilt.
- serve with a sprinkle of grated cheese and crusty bread.
