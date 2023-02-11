Baby, it's cold outside, and that makes it the perfect time to cook up a batch of my sausage and Bean Soup. It’s the kind of soup that almost begs to have a piece of crusty bread dunked into it!

Sausage and Bean Soup Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Creating soups that your family and friends will enjoy eating isn’t difficult. Use the ingredients that they like. If you’re not fond of beans, leave them out. If you don’t want to use sausage, leave it out or replace it with chicken. It’s really that easy.

How to make Sausage and Bean Soup Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Wouldn’t your family love to sit down to a bowl of this delicious soup? I promise it will bring smiles to your table and requests for seconds!

Sausage and Bean Soup Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make Sausage and Bean Soup

Ingredients to make Sausage and Bean Soup Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Sausage and Bean Soup.

carrots - diced

onion - diced

celery - diced

green beans cut into ¾-1 inch pieces

green squash - diced

chopped escarole or greens of your choice

sweet Italian sausage

cannellini beans - drained

uncooked soup-size pasta

chicken stock (vegetable stock can be used)

season with black pepper and sea salt to taste

Instructions

