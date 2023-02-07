Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake

Chef Dennis

You’ll love my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake! It’s a delicious blend of ricotta, mascarpone and chocolate, stuffed between two layers of a buttery crust that will make this the best ricotta cake you’ve ever tasted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wmv5m_0kf2t94O00
Ricotta Chocolate Chip CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

If you’re looking for that extra special dessert, a one-of-a-kind creation, my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake is just what the doctor ordered!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBhha_0kf2t94O00
How to make Ricotta Chocolate Chip CaklePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

It was one of my extended (Italian) family favorites and one I was lucky enough to learn from my adopted Nonna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhvBw_0kf2t94O00
Ricotta Chocolate Chip CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This delicious cake which she called a “Torta di Ricotta e Cioccolata” was served over the Christmas and Easter holidays. But this cake is too good to serve just on those holidays; it's perfect for any occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yvi97_0kf2t94O00
Ricotta Chocolate Chip CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

If you’re looking for a delicious new treat to serve your family or take to your next potluck dinner with friends, give my cake a try.

How to make Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072EkT_0kf2t94O00
Ingredients to make Ricotta Chocolate Chip CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake.

Cake aka crust

  • all-purpose flour
  • granulated sugar
  • very cold butter sliced thinly
  • baking powder
  • egg
  • milk
  • almond liqueur or almond extract

Ricotta Filling

  • ricotta
  • mascarpone
  • egg
  • granulated sugar
  • semi-sweet chocolate chips

Topping

  • pistachios - optional
  • dust with confectioners sugar -optional

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Cake

  • In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients for the crust together except the butter.
  • Cut the butter into very thin slices and add it to the mixture working it in gently; you don't want the butter to blend in. The mixture should be chunky*

Ricotta Filling

  • Mix the ricotta, mascarpone, egg and sugar using a fork.
  • Add the chocolate chips and stir to blend

Assembly

  • Press half of the cake mixture gently into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan that has been greased with butter and dusted with flour. (do not mash it down!)
  • Spread the mixture evenly on top of the crust
  • Sprinkle pistachios over the top of the crust
  • Crumble the remainder of the crust over the filling, covering the filling completely*
  • Bake in a preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes at 350°
  • Torta is best served at room temperature.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ricotta cake# chocolate chip cake# dessert# cake# italian cake

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
5K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Chinese Sticky Ribs

Every time I use my slow cooker, I swear that I’ll start using it more often! And when I cook up deliciousness like these amazing Tangerine Sticky Ribs, it makes me even more of a believer in slow cooking.

Read full story

Eggplant Parmesan

One of my favorite Italian dishes will always be Eggplant Parm. Although I’ve gotten some pretty bad interpretations of this classic Italian dish when dining out. And whether you can call it eggplant parmesan, eggplant parmigiana, melanzane alla parmigiana, or simply eggplant parm. And after one bite I’m sure you’ll agree it’s the best eggplant parmesan you’ve ever made!

Read full story

Toll House Cookie Pie

If you’ve never had an old-fashioned Toll House Cookie Pie, you have no idea what you’re missing! Gooey, chocolaty, and warm from the oven is a taste sensation that will just about bring you to your knees.

Read full story
3 comments

Tuscan Bread Soup

When it comes to comfort foods, soups like my Tuscan Bread Soup (also known as Ribollita) are at the top of my list. This hearty, soul-warming soup is a delicious way to ward off the cold and fill your belly!

Read full story

Fettuccine Alfredo

When you mention Fettuccine Alfredo, you get a variety of responses. You can immediately see some people diving face-first into the memory, savoring the moment they last tasted the delightful flavors of that classic Italian dish…..sigh.

Read full story
1 comments

French Chocolate Silk Pie

I once had someone describe my French Silk Pie as "heaven on a plate." This creamy, rich, chocolaty dessert is also known as Chocolate Silk Pie. And although it's not as heavy as chocolate mousse, it's every bit as decadent and delicious.

Read full story
1 comments

Banana Cream Pie

What could be better than an Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie? Rich, silky, and creamy, made from simple ingredients. This is the perfect comfort food, indulgent but light enough not to feel guilty after enjoying a slice or two of this Southern Classic.

Read full story
7 comments

Easy Creme Brulee

Crème Brûlée is on the top of almost everyone’s dessert list when they go out to dinner. It’s this magical, delicious dessert that everyone thinks is too hard to make at home. And that, my friends, is not true.

Read full story
2 comments

Sausage and Bean Soup

Baby, it's cold outside, and that makes it the perfect time to cook up a batch of my sausage and Bean Soup. It’s the kind of soup that almost begs to have a piece of crusty bread dunked into it!

Read full story

Buffalo-Style Hot Chicken Wings

One of the great joys in life for me is Buffalo Chicken Wings (also known as Hot Wings). I know it shouldn’t even be in that class of happiness, but I love them. And when I started making Buffalo Wings at home and developed my recipe, I discovered that no one else could make them as good as I could.

Read full story

Cannoli Cream Cake

My Cannoli Cream Cake is guaranteed to bring smiles to your table! Three layers of moist, tender yellow cake stuffed with delicious homemade cannoli cream. Not too sweet and perfect any time of the year.

Read full story
2 comments

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

When you want to learn how to make the Best Maryland Crab Cakes, ask a chef who spent most of his life working at shore restaurants. I’ve learned a thing or two about making Maryland Crab Cakes that are packed with crab meat and just enough filler to bind the crab meat together.

Read full story
1 comments

Homestyle Chicken Stew

Nothing says comfort like a bowl of hearty, delicious chicken stew. It’s an easy dish to make for yourself or your family and can be made with the vegetables you have on hand.

Read full story

Pastitsio (Greek Pasta Bake)

If you’ve never heard of Pastitsio, you don’t know what you’re missing. This Classic Greek Lasagna is made with a layer of bucatini pasta, topped with a hearty beef ragu, and finished with a layer of thick and creamy béchamel sauce. It’s heaven on a plate.

Read full story
11 comments

Pasta Fagioli Soup

You’re going to love my Pasta Fagioli soup, loaded with ditalini pasta, cannellini beans, pancetta, vegetables and a deliciously flavorful tomato broth. This hearty soup is the perfect addition to your dinner table!

Read full story
6 comments

Chocolate Mousse Cake

If you’re looking for the ultimate chocolate dessert, my Chocolate Mousse Cake with Chocolate Mousse Mascarpone Frosting is just what you’re looking for! I made this incredible chocolate cake with ribbons of rich, indulgent chocolate mousse in between the layers. Can you say decadent?

Read full story

Blueberry Coffee Cake

What could be better than a slice of my Blueberry Coffee Cake? This tender, moist coffee cake is loaded with juicy blueberries, topped with a crunchy, buttery streusel topping, and finished with a sweet-tart lemon glaze.

Read full story
1 comments

Chicken Cordon Bleu

My Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe is easy to make and comes with a creamy Dijon Gruyere Sauce that’s the perfect complement to this delicious restaurant-style chicken dish.

Read full story

Hamburger Soup

Packed with hearty vegetables and lean ground beef in a rich and flavorful tomato broth, my Easy Hamburger Soup is a delicious and easy-to-make soup that the whole family will love. Perfect for a weeknight meal or game day.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy