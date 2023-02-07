You’ll love my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake! It’s a delicious blend of ricotta, mascarpone and chocolate, stuffed between two layers of a buttery crust that will make this the best ricotta cake you’ve ever tasted.
If you’re looking for that extra special dessert, a one-of-a-kind creation, my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake is just what the doctor ordered!
It was one of my extended (Italian) family favorites and one I was lucky enough to learn from my adopted Nonna.
This delicious cake which she called a “Torta di Ricotta e Cioccolata” was served over the Christmas and Easter holidays. But this cake is too good to serve just on those holidays; it's perfect for any occasion.
If you’re looking for a delicious new treat to serve your family or take to your next potluck dinner with friends, give my cake a try.
How to make Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake
Ingredients
Cake aka crust
- all-purpose flour
- granulated sugar
- very cold butter sliced thinly
- baking powder
- egg
- milk
- almond liqueur or almond extract
Ricotta Filling
- ricotta
- mascarpone
- egg
- granulated sugar
- semi-sweet chocolate chips
Topping
- pistachios - optional
- dust with confectioners sugar -optional
Instructions
Cake
- In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients for the crust together except the butter.
- Cut the butter into very thin slices and add it to the mixture working it in gently; you don't want the butter to blend in. The mixture should be chunky*
Ricotta Filling
- Mix the ricotta, mascarpone, egg and sugar using a fork.
- Add the chocolate chips and stir to blend
Assembly
- Press half of the cake mixture gently into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan that has been greased with butter and dusted with flour. (do not mash it down!)
- Spread the mixture evenly on top of the crust
- Sprinkle pistachios over the top of the crust
- Crumble the remainder of the crust over the filling, covering the filling completely*
- Bake in a preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes at 350°
- Torta is best served at room temperature.
