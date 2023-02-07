You’ll love my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake! It’s a delicious blend of ricotta, mascarpone and chocolate, stuffed between two layers of a buttery crust that will make this the best ricotta cake you’ve ever tasted.

If you’re looking for that extra special dessert, a one-of-a-kind creation, my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake is just what the doctor ordered!

It was one of my extended (Italian) family favorites and one I was lucky enough to learn from my adopted Nonna.

This delicious cake which she called a “Torta di Ricotta e Cioccolata” was served over the Christmas and Easter holidays. But this cake is too good to serve just on those holidays; it's perfect for any occasion.

If you’re looking for a delicious new treat to serve your family or take to your next potluck dinner with friends, give my cake a try.

How to make Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake.

Cake aka crust

all-purpose flour

granulated sugar

very cold butter sliced thinly

baking powder

egg

milk

almond liqueur or almond extract

Ricotta Filling

ricotta

mascarpone

egg

granulated sugar

semi-sweet chocolate chips

Topping

pistachios - optional

dust with confectioners sugar -optional

Instructions

Cake

In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients for the crust together except the butter.

Cut the butter into very thin slices and add it to the mixture working it in gently; you don't want the butter to blend in. The mixture should be chunky*

Ricotta Filling

Mix the ricotta, mascarpone, egg and sugar using a fork.

Add the chocolate chips and stir to blend

Assembly