Buffalo-Style Hot Chicken Wings

Chef Dennis

One of the great joys in life for me is Buffalo Chicken Wings (also known as Hot Wings). I know it shouldn’t even be in that class of happiness, but I love them.

And when I started making Buffalo Wings at home and developed my recipe, I discovered that no one else could make them as good as I could.

That’s my disclaimer for this recipe. Once you taste just how good these hot wings are, your favorite restaurant’s wings will taste as good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQw8h_0kf1fkoB00
Buffalo Style Hot WingsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Of course, that doesn’t stop me from trying them at other restaurants when we go out to eat; after all, I do love Buffalo Chicken Wings!

If you’re not a fan of bleu cheese dressing, you can always use ranch dressing to dip your hot wings. I always serve celery sticks or carrot sticks with my buffalo wings; they’re great to cut the heat and dip in the dressing!

How do I cut chicken wings?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSDIy_0kf1fkoB00
How to cut chicken wingsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley
Place the wings on a cutting board, and with a sharp knife, carefully find the joints. Placed the knife blade (closer to the handle than the tip) on the joint, with the tip of the knife on the cutting board, and chop down. The section is a little thicker to cut through, but it’s pretty easy to do; just be careful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTdjA_0kf1fkoB00
How to cut chicken wingsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

The wingtip comes off pretty easily. You can leave this on if you like, it will enhance the overall look of the wing, but that’s about it.

Prepping the wings will take no time at all, and sometimes you’ll find pre-cut chicken wings at the market you shop at without the wingtip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3ugp_0kf1fkoB00
Preparing chicken wings for fryingPhoto byChef Dennis Littley
There's controversy on whether to flour or not flour the wings. This is a personal choice, but I prefer mine floured. You'll find some recipes include cornstarch, saying it will make them extra crispy. But if you fry them long enough, they will be crispy enough without the cornstarch. Again, personal choice, just like how hot the sauce is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRDGh_0kf1fkoB00
Buffalo-Style Hot WingsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

After you make the hot wing sauce, the last step left is tossing the wings in the buffalo sauce. I always use a large bowl so I can toss the wings, making sure they are completely coated. And I love getting that hit of hot sauce as it drifts up to my nose..sigh.

You can find the secret to my famous Buffalo Style Hot Wings sauce on my website.

How to make Buffalo -Style Hot Wings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgHGd_0kf1fkoB00
Ingredients to make Buffalo-Style Chicken WingsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings.

Buffalo Wings

  • chicken wings
  • all-purpose flour
  • vegetable oil
  • salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste

Wing Sauce

  • Franks Buffalo Wing Sauce or hot sauce of your choice
  • unsalted butter
  • honey (optional)

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Buffalo Wing Sauce

  • In a saucepan, melt the butter, then add the honey and turn off the heat
  • Add in hot sauce and, using a wire whip, blend until fully incorporated into the butter/honey mixture.
  • You can heat this sauce if you want it hotter, but at this temperature, the sauce will cling really well to the chicken wings. If you let the sauce get to hot, it will break and separate into an oily mess!
  • Set aside sauce until ready to coat wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

  • Wash all of the chicken wings, then on a cutting board, cut the wings into 3 pieces, either discarding the end wing section or freezing and saving for soup stock.
  • Pat dry all wing pieces you will be using.
  • Season your flour with salt and pepper (about ½ tsp salt and ½ tsp black pepper) and dredge chicken wings in the seasoned flour.
  • Preheat oil in a large skillet to fry your wings.
  • Place wings in hot oil and fry for about 4-5 minutes, then turn them over and cook the other side for about the same time. (You want the wings to get crispy and have a good color).
  • Remove the cooked wings to paper towels to drain.
  • Place the cooked wings in a large bowl with your buffalo sauce and toss them to get a good even coating of buffalo sauce on the wings.
  • Serve and enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# buffalo wings# hot wings# buffalo chicken wings# chicken wings# wing sauce

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
5K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Chinese Sticky Ribs

Every time I use my slow cooker, I swear that I’ll start using it more often! And when I cook up deliciousness like these amazing Tangerine Sticky Ribs, it makes me even more of a believer in slow cooking.

Read full story

Eggplant Parmesan

One of my favorite Italian dishes will always be Eggplant Parm. Although I’ve gotten some pretty bad interpretations of this classic Italian dish when dining out. And whether you can call it eggplant parmesan, eggplant parmigiana, melanzane alla parmigiana, or simply eggplant parm. And after one bite I’m sure you’ll agree it’s the best eggplant parmesan you’ve ever made!

Read full story

Toll House Cookie Pie

If you’ve never had an old-fashioned Toll House Cookie Pie, you have no idea what you’re missing! Gooey, chocolaty, and warm from the oven is a taste sensation that will just about bring you to your knees.

Read full story
3 comments

Tuscan Bread Soup

When it comes to comfort foods, soups like my Tuscan Bread Soup (also known as Ribollita) are at the top of my list. This hearty, soul-warming soup is a delicious way to ward off the cold and fill your belly!

Read full story

Fettuccine Alfredo

When you mention Fettuccine Alfredo, you get a variety of responses. You can immediately see some people diving face-first into the memory, savoring the moment they last tasted the delightful flavors of that classic Italian dish…..sigh.

Read full story
2 comments

French Chocolate Silk Pie

I once had someone describe my French Silk Pie as "heaven on a plate." This creamy, rich, chocolaty dessert is also known as Chocolate Silk Pie. And although it's not as heavy as chocolate mousse, it's every bit as decadent and delicious.

Read full story
1 comments

Banana Cream Pie

What could be better than an Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie? Rich, silky, and creamy, made from simple ingredients. This is the perfect comfort food, indulgent but light enough not to feel guilty after enjoying a slice or two of this Southern Classic.

Read full story
7 comments

Easy Creme Brulee

Crème Brûlée is on the top of almost everyone’s dessert list when they go out to dinner. It’s this magical, delicious dessert that everyone thinks is too hard to make at home. And that, my friends, is not true.

Read full story
2 comments

Sausage and Bean Soup

Baby, it's cold outside, and that makes it the perfect time to cook up a batch of my sausage and Bean Soup. It’s the kind of soup that almost begs to have a piece of crusty bread dunked into it!

Read full story

Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake

You’ll love my Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cake! It’s a delicious blend of ricotta, mascarpone and chocolate, stuffed between two layers of a buttery crust that will make this the best ricotta cake you’ve ever tasted.

Read full story

Cannoli Cream Cake

My Cannoli Cream Cake is guaranteed to bring smiles to your table! Three layers of moist, tender yellow cake stuffed with delicious homemade cannoli cream. Not too sweet and perfect any time of the year.

Read full story
2 comments

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

When you want to learn how to make the Best Maryland Crab Cakes, ask a chef who spent most of his life working at shore restaurants. I’ve learned a thing or two about making Maryland Crab Cakes that are packed with crab meat and just enough filler to bind the crab meat together.

Read full story
1 comments

Homestyle Chicken Stew

Nothing says comfort like a bowl of hearty, delicious chicken stew. It’s an easy dish to make for yourself or your family and can be made with the vegetables you have on hand.

Read full story

Pastitsio (Greek Pasta Bake)

If you’ve never heard of Pastitsio, you don’t know what you’re missing. This Classic Greek Lasagna is made with a layer of bucatini pasta, topped with a hearty beef ragu, and finished with a layer of thick and creamy béchamel sauce. It’s heaven on a plate.

Read full story
11 comments

Pasta Fagioli Soup

You’re going to love my Pasta Fagioli soup, loaded with ditalini pasta, cannellini beans, pancetta, vegetables and a deliciously flavorful tomato broth. This hearty soup is the perfect addition to your dinner table!

Read full story
6 comments

Chocolate Mousse Cake

If you’re looking for the ultimate chocolate dessert, my Chocolate Mousse Cake with Chocolate Mousse Mascarpone Frosting is just what you’re looking for! I made this incredible chocolate cake with ribbons of rich, indulgent chocolate mousse in between the layers. Can you say decadent?

Read full story

Blueberry Coffee Cake

What could be better than a slice of my Blueberry Coffee Cake? This tender, moist coffee cake is loaded with juicy blueberries, topped with a crunchy, buttery streusel topping, and finished with a sweet-tart lemon glaze.

Read full story
1 comments

Chicken Cordon Bleu

My Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe is easy to make and comes with a creamy Dijon Gruyere Sauce that’s the perfect complement to this delicious restaurant-style chicken dish.

Read full story

Hamburger Soup

Packed with hearty vegetables and lean ground beef in a rich and flavorful tomato broth, my Easy Hamburger Soup is a delicious and easy-to-make soup that the whole family will love. Perfect for a weeknight meal or game day.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy