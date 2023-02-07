Buffalo-Style Hot Chicken Wings

One of the great joys in life for me is Buffalo Chicken Wings (also known as Hot Wings). I know it shouldn’t even be in that class of happiness, but I love them.

And when I started making Buffalo Wings at home and developed my recipe, I discovered that no one else could make them as good as I could.

That’s my disclaimer for this recipe. Once you taste just how good these hot wings are, your favorite restaurant’s wings will taste as good.

Buffalo Style Hot Wings Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Of course, that doesn’t stop me from trying them at other restaurants when we go out to eat; after all, I do love Buffalo Chicken Wings!

If you’re not a fan of bleu cheese dressing, you can always use ranch dressing to dip your hot wings. I always serve celery sticks or carrot sticks with my buffalo wings; they’re great to cut the heat and dip in the dressing!

How do I cut chicken wings?

How to cut chicken wings Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Place the wings on a cutting board, and with a sharp knife, carefully find the joints. Placed the knife blade (closer to the handle than the tip) on the joint, with the tip of the knife on the cutting board, and chop down. The section is a little thicker to cut through, but it’s pretty easy to do; just be careful.

How to cut chicken wings Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

The wingtip comes off pretty easily. You can leave this on if you like, it will enhance the overall look of the wing, but that’s about it.

Prepping the wings will take no time at all, and sometimes you’ll find pre-cut chicken wings at the market you shop at without the wingtip.

Preparing chicken wings for frying Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

There's controversy on whether to flour or not flour the wings. This is a personal choice, but I prefer mine floured. You'll find some recipes include cornstarch, saying it will make them extra crispy. But if you fry them long enough, they will be crispy enough without the cornstarch. Again, personal choice, just like how hot the sauce is.

Buffalo-Style Hot Wings Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

After you make the hot wing sauce, the last step left is tossing the wings in the buffalo sauce. I always use a large bowl so I can toss the wings, making sure they are completely coated. And I love getting that hit of hot sauce as it drifts up to my nose..sigh.

You can find the secret to my famous Buffalo Style Hot Wings sauce on my website.

How to make Buffalo -Style Hot Wings

Ingredients to make Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings.

Buffalo Wings

chicken wings

all-purpose flour

vegetable oil

salt to taste

black pepper to taste

Wing Sauce

Franks Buffalo Wing Sauce or hot sauce of your choice

unsalted butter

honey (optional)

Instructions

Buffalo Wing Sauce

In a saucepan, melt the butter, then add the honey and turn off the heat

Add in hot sauce and, using a wire whip, blend until fully incorporated into the butter/honey mixture.

You can heat this sauce if you want it hotter, but at this temperature, the sauce will cling really well to the chicken wings. If you let the sauce get to hot, it will break and separate into an oily mess!

Set aside sauce until ready to coat wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings