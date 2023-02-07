Buffalo-Style Hot Chicken Wings

One of the great joys in life for me is Buffalo Chicken Wings (also known as Hot Wings). I know it shouldn’t even be in that class of happiness, but I love them.
And when I started making Buffalo Wings at home and developed my recipe, I discovered that no one else could make them as good as I could.
That’s my disclaimer for this recipe. Once you taste just how good these hot wings are, your favorite restaurant’s wings will taste as good.
Of course, that doesn’t stop me from trying them at other restaurants when we go out to eat; after all, I do love Buffalo Chicken Wings!
If you’re not a fan of bleu cheese dressing, you can always use ranch dressing to dip your hot wings. I always serve celery sticks or carrot sticks with my buffalo wings; they’re great to cut the heat and dip in the dressing!
How do I cut chicken wings?
The wingtip comes off pretty easily. You can leave this on if you like, it will enhance the overall look of the wing, but that’s about it.
Prepping the wings will take no time at all, and sometimes you’ll find pre-cut chicken wings at the market you shop at without the wingtip.
After you make the hot wing sauce, the last step left is tossing the wings in the buffalo sauce. I always use a large bowl so I can toss the wings, making sure they are completely coated. And I love getting that hit of hot sauce as it drifts up to my nose..sigh.
You can find the secret to my famous Buffalo Style Hot Wings sauce on my website.
How to make Buffalo -Style Hot Wings
Ingredients
Buffalo Wings
- chicken wings
- all-purpose flour
- vegetable oil
- salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
Wing Sauce
- Franks Buffalo Wing Sauce or hot sauce of your choice
- unsalted butter
- honey (optional)
Instructions
Buffalo Wing Sauce
- In a saucepan, melt the butter, then add the honey and turn off the heat
- Add in hot sauce and, using a wire whip, blend until fully incorporated into the butter/honey mixture.
- You can heat this sauce if you want it hotter, but at this temperature, the sauce will cling really well to the chicken wings. If you let the sauce get to hot, it will break and separate into an oily mess!
- Set aside sauce until ready to coat wings
Buffalo Chicken Wings
- Wash all of the chicken wings, then on a cutting board, cut the wings into 3 pieces, either discarding the end wing section or freezing and saving for soup stock.
- Pat dry all wing pieces you will be using.
- Season your flour with salt and pepper (about ½ tsp salt and ½ tsp black pepper) and dredge chicken wings in the seasoned flour.
- Preheat oil in a large skillet to fry your wings.
- Place wings in hot oil and fry for about 4-5 minutes, then turn them over and cook the other side for about the same time. (You want the wings to get crispy and have a good color).
- Remove the cooked wings to paper towels to drain.
- Place the cooked wings in a large bowl with your buffalo sauce and toss them to get a good even coating of buffalo sauce on the wings.
- Serve and enjoy!
