Homestyle Chicken Stew

Nothing says comfort like a bowl of hearty, delicious chicken stew. It’s an easy dish to make for yourself or your family and can be made with the vegetables you have on hand.
Stews are one of our favorite cold-weather foods. And chicken stew takes a lot less time than beef, so it’s usually my go-to stew when I want to fill up on comfort food.
It takes a little longer than most of the dishes share, but that’s only because it needs about 30 minutes to simmer. But it couldn’t be any easier to make!
Serve the stew over egg noodles, rice, or all by itself with a loaf of crusty bread. Anyway, you serve it, your family is going to love this delicious, comforting chicken stew!
How to make Chicken Stew
Can I use chicken breasts instead of thighs?
You sure can. I like using thighs because they have a higher fat content, which means more flavor. But you can always substitute boneless chicken breasts.
**You could even stew a whole chicken and use the meat and broth to make your stew. The pieces would be smaller, but they would be amazingly delicious.
Ingredients
- chicken thighs- boneless skinless, cleaned and cut into chunks, dusted with seasoned flour
- potatoes peeled and cut into chunks
- carrots peeled and sliced
- celery trimmed and sliced
- onion peeled and large dice
- mushrooms washed and sliced
- green peas frozen or fresh
- olive oil
- butter
- all-purpose flour
- chicken stock
- poultry seasoning
- sea salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Dredge cut-up chicken pieces in flour seasoned with sea salt and black pepper
- Add olive oil to a large saute pan and let the pan get very hot before adding floured chicken.
- Saute the chicken for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown over medium-high heat. When the chicken has been seared on all sides, remove it from the pan and set aside until needed.
- Add the butter to the same pan and add the cut-up celery, onions, mushrooms, and carrots to the pan. Saute for 5-6 minutes over medium heat to allow the vegetables to caramelize.
- Add flour to the pan to make a roux. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook, frequently stirring for 3-4 minutes to let the flour cook.
- Gradually add the chicken stock to the roux, stirring. Add enough stock to the pot, so the mixture is more of a soup consistency than a sauce. **Err, on the thicker side, you can always add more stock.
- Add the potatoes, chicken, and poultry seasoning to the mixture. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Continue to cook uncovered for about 30 minutes.
- **If the mixture gets too thick, add more stock or water.
- Re-season with salt and pepper and serve.
