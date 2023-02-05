Homestyle Chicken Stew

Nothing says comfort like a bowl of hearty, delicious chicken stew. It’s an easy dish to make for yourself or your family and can be made with the vegetables you have on hand.

Stews are one of our favorite cold-weather foods. And chicken stew takes a lot less time than beef, so it’s usually my go-to stew when I want to fill up on comfort food.

It takes a little longer than most of the dishes share, but that’s only because it needs about 30 minutes to simmer. But it couldn’t be any easier to make!

Serve the stew over egg noodles, rice, or all by itself with a loaf of crusty bread. Anyway, you serve it, your family is going to love this delicious, comforting chicken stew!

How to make Chicken Stew

Can I use chicken breasts instead of thighs?

You sure can. I like using thighs because they have a higher fat content, which means more flavor. But you can always substitute boneless chicken breasts.

**You could even stew a whole chicken and use the meat and broth to make your stew. The pieces would be smaller, but they would be amazingly delicious.

Ingredients

chicken thighs- boneless skinless, cleaned and cut into chunks, dusted with seasoned flour

potatoes peeled and cut into chunks

carrots peeled and sliced

celery trimmed and sliced

onion peeled and large dice

mushrooms washed and sliced

green peas frozen or fresh

olive oil

butter

all-purpose flour

chicken stock

poultry seasoning

sea salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

