You’re going to love my Pasta Fagioli soup, loaded with ditalini pasta, cannellini beans, pancetta, vegetables and a deliciously flavorful tomato broth. This hearty soup is the perfect addition to your dinner table!

If you’ve never heard of this Classic Italian Soup, you don't know what you're missing. Around the Philadelphia area, I always heard Pasta Fazool, but it's really pronounced Pasta Fa-gee-olee. But anyway, you say it's still going to be delicious!

This easy-to-make traditional Italian soup is a satisfying dish that will warm your body and your soul; it’s the ultimate comfort food.

There are as many pasta Fagioli soup recipes as there are Italian grandmothers and each one will have its own special touch, so feel free to adjust the recipe.

Recipe FAQ's

Do I have to use Cannellini Beans in Pasta Fagioli?

No, you don’t. Cannellini or Borlotti Beans are the usual choices for pasta Fagioli, but you can use great northern beans or garbanzo beans (which makes it pasta e ceci), navy beans and even pinto beans.

Do I have to add tomatoes to Pasta e Fagioli?

No, you don’t. Different regions make this classic Italian soup differently. Some recipes don’t call for tomatoes. Just add extra broth to make up for the tomatoes.

What type of pasta should I use to make Paste Fagioli?

Ditalini is the preferred pasta for this Italian soup, but you can use any small pasta shape such as Tubetti, Anelli, small macaroni, or small shells can be used as a substitute.

How to make Pasta Fagioli

Ingredients

pancetta diced

olive oil

carrots peeled - small dice

celery - small dice

onion - small diced

leek rinsed - small dice (white and light green sections only)

garlic finely minced

thyme leaves only

peeled whole tomatoes - I use San Marzano

chicken broth

sea salt to taste

black pepper to taste

red pepper flakes to taste

bay leaves

cannellini beans drained and rinsed

ditalini pasta - cooked

rainbow chard or your favorite green, cut into small ribbons. Reserve some for the garnish

Romano cheese - more to serve with soup

Instructions

