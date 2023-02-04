Pasta Fagioli Soup

Chef Dennis

You’re going to love my Pasta Fagioli soup, loaded with ditalini pasta, cannellini beans, pancetta, vegetables and a deliciously flavorful tomato broth. This hearty soup is the perfect addition to your dinner table!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zj8C_0kcRYeoy00
Pasta Fagioli SoupPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

If you’ve never heard of this Classic Italian Soup, you don't know what you're missing. Around the Philadelphia area, I always heard Pasta Fazool, but it's really pronounced Pasta Fa-gee-olee. But anyway, you say it's still going to be delicious!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqLTv_0kcRYeoy00
How to make Pasta FagioliPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This easy-to-make traditional Italian soup is a satisfying dish that will warm your body and your soul; it’s the ultimate comfort food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB4rW_0kcRYeoy00
Bowl of Pasta FagioliPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

There are as many pasta Fagioli soup recipes as there are Italian grandmothers and each one will have its own special touch, so feel free to adjust the recipe.

Recipe FAQ's

Do I have to use Cannellini Beans in Pasta Fagioli?

No, you don’t. Cannellini or Borlotti Beans are the usual choices for pasta Fagioli, but you can use great northern beans or garbanzo beans (which makes it pasta e ceci), navy beans and even pinto beans.

Do I have to add tomatoes to Pasta e Fagioli?

No, you don’t. Different regions make this classic Italian soup differently. Some recipes don’t call for tomatoes. Just add extra broth to make up for the tomatoes.

What type of pasta should I use to make Paste Fagioli?

Ditalini is the preferred pasta for this Italian soup, but you can use any small pasta shape such as Tubetti, Anelli, small macaroni, or small shells can be used as a substitute.

How to make Pasta Fagioli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENCYT_0kcRYeoy00
Ingredients to make Pasta FagioliPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Pasta Fagioli.

  • pancetta diced
  • olive oil
  • carrots peeled - small dice
  • celery - small dice
  • onion - small diced
  • leek rinsed - small dice (white and light green sections only)
  • garlic finely minced
  • thyme leaves only
  • peeled whole tomatoes - I use San Marzano
  • chicken broth
  • sea salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste
  • red pepper flakes to taste
  • bay leaves
  • cannellini beans drained and rinsed
  • ditalini pasta - cooked
  • rainbow chard or your favorite green, cut into small ribbons. Reserve some for the garnish
  • Romano cheese - more to serve with soup

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

  • over medium heat. Heat the olive oil and sauté the pancetta until golden brown. Remove and place in a paper towel-lined plate to soak up the excess grease. Reserve until needed.
  • Add the onion, leek, carrot, and celery, sautéing until softened, about 5 minutes. Then, stir in the minced garlic and cook for a minute or two or until fragrant.
  • Add the pancetta back into the pot.
  • Add the crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, red pepper flakes, bay leaves, thyme, salt and pepper. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.
  • Add the beans and pasta to the soup and continue to simmer for another 10 minutes.
  • Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed.
  • Reduce the heat to low, add the thinly sliced chard (or greens of your choice) and Romano cheese to the soup and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • *Reserve some of the chard for a garnish.
  • Garnish with chard ribbons, grated Romano cheese and freshly ground black pepper. Serve and enjoy!

Comments / 6

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
4K followers

