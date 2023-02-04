If you’re looking for the ultimate chocolate dessert, my Chocolate Mousse Cake with Chocolate Mousse Mascarpone Frosting is just what you’re looking for! I made this incredible chocolate cake with ribbons of rich, indulgent chocolate mousse in between the layers. Can you say decadent?

But I didn’t stop there. Instead of just using the mousse for the frosting, I decided to blend some mascarpone cheese into it! What I got was a light creamy version of the mousse that didn’t overpower the cake.

If you’re planning a party and looking for that special dessert to wow the crowd, I can recommend this cake; your guests will be in chocolate heaven, all begging for the recipe!

It would also make the perfect birthday cake for that chocolate lover in your life, but you don’t really need an excuse to make this deliciously decadent cake………. after all, it’s Chocolate!

My Chocolate Mouse cake did not disappoint; it was rich and chocolaty without being overpowering. I enjoyed mine with a tall glass of ice-cold milk, but it would also go great with a good cup of coffee.

How to make Chocolate Mousse Cake

Ingredients

Chocolate Cake

all-purpose flour

sugar

cocoa

baking soda

salt

olive oil

white vinegar

vanilla extract

water

Chocolate Mousse

bittersweet or semisweet chocolate finely cut

butter - softened

granulated sugar

egg yolks

strong black coffee or espresso

Kahlua (optional)

heavy cream

Instructions

Chocolate Cake

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Mix the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. With your mixer on low speed, beat in the oil, vinegar, vanilla, and water until smooth. Pour the mixture into the 9″ prepared cake pans, coated with butter and dusted in flour or sugar.

Bake for 30 minutes or until a cake skewer inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Do not overbake the cake. It should be firm to the touch, and a cake skewer inserted in the middle of the cake should come out clean.

Put the cake pans on cooling racks and cool for 15 to 20 minutes before removing the cakes from the pans to cool completely.

Chocolate Mousse

Place the chocolate in a stainless steel bowl over a pot of simmering water, and stir with a rubber spatula as the chocolate melts; if the pan starts to get too hot, remove it from the heat.

Continue to stir the chocolate until it has melted completely, then remove it from the heat.

Cut the butter into 8 pieces and mix it into the melted chocolate until it has been completely absorbed by the chocolate.

Set the chocolate aside to cool to room temperature

Sabayon

add the egg yolks to the bowl of your mixer and begin to whip them until doubled in size, then begin to slowly pour the sugar in a steady stream into the yolks. Continue to whip for another minute.

add the liquid to the egg yolk mixture and place your mixing bowl over a pot of simmering water and whisk the yolk mixture until it becomes very thick.

When the egg yolks have thickened, continue to whip in your stand mixer until the mixture has cooled.

when the sabayon has cooled, fold it into the chocolate mixture until well blended.

Whip the cream in your stand mixer until it holds its shape. Take your time whipping the cream; rushing it will cause it to deflate.

Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set.

Chocolate Mousse Mascarpone Frosting

Divide the prepared chocolate mousse into two portions. use one-half of the mousse to make mascarpone frosting

Whip the room-temperature mascarpone to make it smooth.

Add the chocolate mousse to the whipped mascarpone and continue to whip until smooth. Refrigerate until needed

*if the frosting hardens up too much by being refrigerated, use a hand mixer or wire whisk to re-whip the frosting until smooth.

Assembly