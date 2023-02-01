My Crab Stuffed Flounder Recipe is the ultimate restaurant-quality dish that you can make in your own kitchen.

Sweet crab meat blended with an easy-to-make imperial sauce stuffed between fillets of ocean-fresh flounder couldn’t be easier to make. Whether it’s for your next dinner party or date night, be prepared to impress your guests with this delicious seafood dish.

Crab Stuffed Flounder Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

One of the most popular dishes on my restaurant menu at the Jersey shore was flounder stuffed with crab imperial.

How to make Crab Stuffed Flounder Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

The secret is in the imperial sauce, which takes 3-5 minutes to make.

Crab Stuffed Flounder Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

What type of crabmeat can I use?

The source of the crab meat can be from any part of the world that has crabs and includes varieties such as Blue Swimming, Dungeness, Snow, King, and of course, my favorite, Blue Claw.

Jumbo lump crab meat

Lump crab meat

Backfin crab meat

Claw crab meat

Imitation crab meat

What other fish can I use to make this dish?

If you want the same type of presentation, fish fillets that are thin work best.

Tilapia

Sea Bass

Sole

Turbot

But any fish can be topped with crab imperial. The stuffing doesn’t have to go between the fillets; it can simply go on top of the fish before baking.

How to make Crab Stuffed Flounder

The nice thing about this dish is that it can be prepped ahead of time, so the only work you really have to do is pop it in the oven when your guests arrive.

Ingredients to make Crab Stuffed Flounder Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

crab meat lump or jumbo lump

flounder fillets

melted butter

Imperial Sauce

mayonnaise

large egg lightly whipped

fresh lemon juice

Italian parsley finely chopped

Old Bay seasoning

Instructions

