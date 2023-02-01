Crab Stuffed Flounder

Chef Dennis

My Crab Stuffed Flounder Recipe is the ultimate restaurant-quality dish that you can make in your own kitchen.

Sweet crab meat blended with an easy-to-make imperial sauce stuffed between fillets of ocean-fresh flounder couldn’t be easier to make. Whether it’s for your next dinner party or date night, be prepared to impress your guests with this delicious seafood dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qd2C_0kYddK7P00
Crab Stuffed FlounderPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

One of the most popular dishes on my restaurant menu at the Jersey shore was flounder stuffed with crab imperial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UoQU_0kYddK7P00
How to make Crab Stuffed FlounderPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

The secret is in the imperial sauce, which takes 3-5 minutes to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBZAg_0kYddK7P00
Crab Stuffed FlounderPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

What type of crabmeat can I use?

The source of the crab meat can be from any part of the world that has crabs and includes varieties such as Blue Swimming, Dungeness, Snow, King, and of course, my favorite, Blue Claw.

  • Jumbo lump crab meat
  • Lump crab meat
  • Backfin crab meat
  • Claw crab meat
  • Imitation crab meat

What other fish can I use to make this dish?

If you want the same type of presentation, fish fillets that are thin work best.

  • Tilapia
  • Sea Bass
  • Sole
  • Turbot

But any fish can be topped with crab imperial. The stuffing doesn’t have to go between the fillets; it can simply go on top of the fish before baking.

How to make Crab Stuffed Flounder

The nice thing about this dish is that it can be prepped ahead of time, so the only work you really have to do is pop it in the oven when your guests arrive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0635qh_0kYddK7P00
Ingredients to make Crab Stuffed FlounderPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe and tips for my Flounder Stuffed with Crab Meat Recipe.

  • crab meat lump or jumbo lump
  • flounder fillets
  • melted butter

Imperial Sauce

  • mayonnaise
  • large egg lightly whipped
  • fresh lemon juice
  • Italian parsley finely chopped
  • Old Bay seasoning

Instructions

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients for the imperial sauce together until well blended.
  • Gently blend the sauce into the crab meat, don't add it all in, in case you don't need quite that much sauce.
  • Place a small piece of flounder in the bottom of your baking dish, and place half of your crab imperial mixture on top of each fillet.
  • Place a piece of flounder on each side of the stuffing, leaving the top visible. It will look great as it browns, and you want your guests to see all of that lovely crab meat!
  • Place a little water in the pan with your stuffed flounder to help keep them moist, and if you're feeling really decadent, top the stuffed flounder with a little melted butter (that's how we would have done it in the restaurant) and a sprinkle of old bay or paprika. It's definitely worth the extra effort!
  • Place the baking dish in a 350-degree preheated oven for 20-25 minutes. It's important not to let the flounder dry out, but you do want your crab imperial to be hot enough (if you have a food thermometer check its internal temperature to make sure it's at least 165 degrees).
  • Serve with your favorite side dish and sit back and enjoy!

Comments / 3

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
4K followers

