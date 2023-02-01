My Crab Stuffed Flounder Recipe is the ultimate restaurant-quality dish that you can make in your own kitchen.
Sweet crab meat blended with an easy-to-make imperial sauce stuffed between fillets of ocean-fresh flounder couldn’t be easier to make. Whether it’s for your next dinner party or date night, be prepared to impress your guests with this delicious seafood dish.
One of the most popular dishes on my restaurant menu at the Jersey shore was flounder stuffed with crab imperial.
The secret is in the imperial sauce, which takes 3-5 minutes to make.
What type of crabmeat can I use?
The source of the crab meat can be from any part of the world that has crabs and includes varieties such as Blue Swimming, Dungeness, Snow, King, and of course, my favorite, Blue Claw.
- Jumbo lump crab meat
- Lump crab meat
- Backfin crab meat
- Claw crab meat
- Imitation crab meat
What other fish can I use to make this dish?
If you want the same type of presentation, fish fillets that are thin work best.
- Tilapia
- Sea Bass
- Sole
- Turbot
But any fish can be topped with crab imperial. The stuffing doesn’t have to go between the fillets; it can simply go on top of the fish before baking.
How to make Crab Stuffed Flounder
The nice thing about this dish is that it can be prepped ahead of time, so the only work you really have to do is pop it in the oven when your guests arrive.
Ingredients
- crab meat lump or jumbo lump
- flounder fillets
- melted butter
Imperial Sauce
- mayonnaise
- large egg lightly whipped
- fresh lemon juice
- Italian parsley finely chopped
- Old Bay seasoning
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients for the imperial sauce together until well blended.
- Gently blend the sauce into the crab meat, don't add it all in, in case you don't need quite that much sauce.
- Place a small piece of flounder in the bottom of your baking dish, and place half of your crab imperial mixture on top of each fillet.
- Place a piece of flounder on each side of the stuffing, leaving the top visible. It will look great as it browns, and you want your guests to see all of that lovely crab meat!
- Place a little water in the pan with your stuffed flounder to help keep them moist, and if you're feeling really decadent, top the stuffed flounder with a little melted butter (that's how we would have done it in the restaurant) and a sprinkle of old bay or paprika. It's definitely worth the extra effort!
- Place the baking dish in a 350-degree preheated oven for 20-25 minutes. It's important not to let the flounder dry out, but you do want your crab imperial to be hot enough (if you have a food thermometer check its internal temperature to make sure it's at least 165 degrees).
- Serve with your favorite side dish and sit back and enjoy!
