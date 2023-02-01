This juicy Stuffed Pork Tenderloin loaded with sweet Italian sausage, spinach, and bread stuffing, served with a mushroom marsala sauce, could be your new signature dish!
Throughout my career as a restaurant chef, I have always enjoyed creating flavorful dishes using the ingredients I had on hand. Taking a lackluster dish and turning it into a culinary adventure!
This restaurant-style dish is easy to make and an inexpensive way to feed a crowd. You’re going to love my Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Recipe!
How to make Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with a Mushroom Marsala Sauce
Ingredients
Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
- pork tenderloin
- sweet sausage
- baby spinach
- shredded mozzarella cheese
- stale bread cubes
- egg
- chicken stock
- seasoned bread crumbs
- olive oil
Marsala Sauce
- Marsala
- chicken stock
- mushrooms – sliced
- butter
- flour
- heavy cream
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Pork Tenderloin
- begin by cleaning up the tenderloin, removing silver skin and fat.
- Split tenderloin down the middle
- Cover the split tenderloin with plastic wrap, and using the flat side of a meat hammer, pound out the pork to increase the size of the tenderloin.
Stuffing
- remove the casing from the sausage and cook in a frying pan, breaking up the pieces, so they look like ground meat. (allow to cool slightly)
- in another frying pan with a little water in the pan, cook the spinach leaves until completely wilted, then squeeze out any additional water
- Using stale bread, cut it into cubes or small pieces.
- *Or use a premade bread cube.
- In a large bowl, mix together the bread, sausage, spinach, mozzarella, egg, and chicken stock; blend all the ingredients together.
Stuffed Tenderloin
- divide stuffing between two pork tenderloins, and roll tenderloins along the long side, making a log, tucking the edges in to seal it.
- dredge the stuffed tenderloin in seasoned bread crumbs.
- Place cookie sheet into preheat the oven with olive oil in the pan and allow it to get heat for about 10 minutes.
- remove the pan from the oven and very carefully roll the tenderloin in the hot oil to sear it slightly, Be very careful hot oil can burn!
- Place pan with tenderloins back into the oven and bake for 25 minutes
Marsala Sauce
- saute mushrooms in a little olive oil for about five minutes or until they are tender.
- add marsala (reserve two tablespoons) and chicken stock, reduce heat, and allow to simmer
- roll pieces of the butter in flour to make a Beurre manie, then add to the simmering stock to help thicken the sauce.
- add cream and continue to simmer
- before serving add the remainder of the marsala to boost the flavor.
Finish
- slice stuffed pork tenderloin about ½ thick and serve with mushroom marsala sauce
