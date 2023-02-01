This juicy Stuffed Pork Tenderloin loaded with sweet Italian sausage, spinach, and bread stuffing, served with a mushroom marsala sauce, could be your new signature dish!

Throughout my career as a restaurant chef, I have always enjoyed creating flavorful dishes using the ingredients I had on hand. Taking a lackluster dish and turning it into a culinary adventure!

This restaurant-style dish is easy to make and an inexpensive way to feed a crowd. You’re going to love my Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Recipe!

How to make Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with a Mushroom Marsala Sauce

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Marsala Sauce.

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

pork tenderloin

sweet sausage

baby spinach

shredded mozzarella cheese

stale bread cubes

egg

chicken stock

seasoned bread crumbs

olive oil

Marsala Sauce

Marsala

chicken stock

mushrooms – sliced

butter

flour

heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Pork Tenderloin

begin by cleaning up the tenderloin, removing silver skin and fat.

Split tenderloin down the middle

Cover the split tenderloin with plastic wrap, and using the flat side of a meat hammer, pound out the pork to increase the size of the tenderloin.

Stuffing

remove the casing from the sausage and cook in a frying pan, breaking up the pieces, so they look like ground meat. (allow to cool slightly)

in another frying pan with a little water in the pan, cook the spinach leaves until completely wilted, then squeeze out any additional water

Using stale bread, cut it into cubes or small pieces.

*Or use a premade bread cube.

In a large bowl, mix together the bread, sausage, spinach, mozzarella, egg, and chicken stock; blend all the ingredients together.

Stuffed Tenderloin

divide stuffing between two pork tenderloins, and roll tenderloins along the long side, making a log, tucking the edges in to seal it.

dredge the stuffed tenderloin in seasoned bread crumbs.

Place cookie sheet into preheat the oven with olive oil in the pan and allow it to get heat for about 10 minutes.

remove the pan from the oven and very carefully roll the tenderloin in the hot oil to sear it slightly, Be very careful hot oil can burn!

Place pan with tenderloins back into the oven and bake for 25 minutes

Marsala Sauce

saute mushrooms in a little olive oil for about five minutes or until they are tender.

add marsala (reserve two tablespoons) and chicken stock, reduce heat, and allow to simmer

roll pieces of the butter in flour to make a Beurre manie, then add to the simmering stock to help thicken the sauce.

add cream and continue to simmer

before serving add the remainder of the marsala to boost the flavor.

Finish