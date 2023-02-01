Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Chef Dennis

This juicy Stuffed Pork Tenderloin loaded with sweet Italian sausage, spinach, and bread stuffing, served with a mushroom marsala sauce, could be your new signature dish!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDz5T_0kYcEKDr00
Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Mushroom Marsala SaucePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Throughout my career as a restaurant chef, I have always enjoyed creating flavorful dishes using the ingredients I had on hand. Taking a lackluster dish and turning it into a culinary adventure!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRRYI_0kYcEKDr00
How to make Stuffed Pork TenderloinPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This restaurant-style dish is easy to make and an inexpensive way to feed a crowd. You’re going to love my Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Recipe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSzHf_0kYcEKDr00
Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Mushroom Marsala SaucePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

How to make Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with a Mushroom Marsala Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJ7fp_0kYcEKDr00
Ingredients to make Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Mushroom Marsala SaucePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Marsala Sauce.

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

  • pork tenderloin
  • sweet sausage
  • baby spinach
  • shredded mozzarella cheese
  • stale bread cubes
  • egg
  • chicken stock 
  • seasoned bread crumbs
  • olive oil

Marsala Sauce

  • Marsala
  • chicken stock
  • mushrooms – sliced
  • butter
  • flour
  • heavy cream

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Pork Tenderloin

  • begin by cleaning up the tenderloin, removing silver skin and fat.
  • Split tenderloin down the middle
  • Cover the split tenderloin with plastic wrap, and using the flat side of a meat hammer, pound out the pork to increase the size of the tenderloin.

Stuffing

  • remove the casing from the sausage and cook in a frying pan, breaking up the pieces, so they look like ground meat. (allow to cool slightly)
  • in another frying pan with a little water in the pan, cook the spinach leaves until completely wilted, then squeeze out any additional water
  • Using stale bread, cut it into cubes or small pieces.
  • *Or use a premade bread cube.
  • In a large bowl, mix together the bread, sausage, spinach, mozzarella, egg, and chicken stock; blend all the ingredients together.

Stuffed Tenderloin

  • divide stuffing between two pork tenderloins, and roll tenderloins along the long side, making a log, tucking the edges in to seal it.
  • dredge the stuffed tenderloin in seasoned bread crumbs.
  • Place cookie sheet into preheat the oven with olive oil in the pan and allow it to get heat for about 10 minutes.
  • remove the pan from the oven and very carefully roll the tenderloin in the hot oil to sear it slightly, Be very careful hot oil can burn!
  • Place pan with tenderloins back into the oven and bake for 25 minutes

Marsala Sauce

  • saute mushrooms in a little olive oil for about five minutes or until they are tender.
  • add marsala (reserve two tablespoons) and chicken stock, reduce heat, and allow to simmer
  • roll pieces of the butter in flour to make a Beurre manie, then add to the simmering stock to help thicken the sauce.
  • add cream and continue to simmer
  • before serving add the remainder of the marsala to boost the flavor.

Finish

  • slice stuffed pork tenderloin about ½ thick and serve with mushroom marsala sauce

