If you’re looking for an easy and delicious BBQ Short Ribs Recipe that doesn't require a grill and makes the best fall-off-the-bone tender beef ribs, you’ve come to the right place.
Beef Short Ribs are often overlooked when it comes to barbecue, but they shouldn’t be. Packed with flavor, it’s easy to see why this cut of beef is prized by chefs and often used in creating delicious specials that almost melt in your mouth.
That’s exactly the type of tenderness and flavor you can expect from my beef ribs recipe.
The meat just falls off the bone, making it perfect for sandwiches or tacos!
Recipe FAQ's
What temperature do short ribs need to be cooked to be fall off the bone tender?
Beef short ribs are the most tender when the internal temperature of the ribs reaches around 200 – 205° F. Use an instant-read thermometer to make sure the ribs have been cooked long enough.
What is the best temperature to cook ribs at?
I have found that cooking beef or pork ribs at 275° F is the perfect temperature for cooking ribs low and slow, making them fall off the bone tender.
How long should ribs cook in the oven?
At 275° F, beef short ribs will take 3 ½- 4 hours to cook fully. Increasing or lowering the oven temperature will affect the overall cooking time.
How to make Oven Baked BBQ Short Ribs
Ingredients
- bone-in beef short ribs
- olive oil
- sea salt
- black pepper
- garlic powder
- onion powder
- chili powder
- paprika
- oregano
- brown sugar
- bbq sauce
Instructions
- Rinse ribs in cold water, then dry them using paper towels. Make sure the ribs are well-dried.
- Blend the spices and brown sugar together.
- Brush the ribs with oil.
- Rub the seasoning mixture into the beef ribs. Add additional olive oil if needed.
- Put the seasoned ribs into a sealed plastic bag and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
- Preheat oven to 275F.
- Cover a baking pan with aluminum foil.
- Place the seasoned ribs in a single layer on the baking dish.
- Cover the ribs with another sheet of aluminum foil, leaving some room between the ribs and the foil. Make sure the foil is tight so steam does not escape.
- Place the ribs on the center rack of a preheated oven.
- Cook the ribs for 3 ½- 4 hours, until you've reached an internal temperature of 205° F. or until bone starts to separate from the meat and the meat is tender.
- Brush the ribs generously with your favorite barbecue sauce.
- *You can also finish the ribs without barbecue sauce.
- Broil the ribs on low for 3-4 minutes until the sauce gets bubbly and begins to caramelize. Don't let it burn!
