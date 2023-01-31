If you’re looking for an easy and delicious BBQ Short Ribs Recipe that doesn't require a grill and makes the best fall-off-the-bone tender beef ribs, you’ve come to the right place.

Oven Baked BBQ Short Ribs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Beef Short Ribs are often overlooked when it comes to barbecue, but they shouldn’t be. Packed with flavor, it’s easy to see why this cut of beef is prized by chefs and often used in creating delicious specials that almost melt in your mouth.

How to make Baked BBQ Short Ribs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

That’s exactly the type of tenderness and flavor you can expect from my beef ribs recipe.

Pulled BBQ Short Ribs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

The meat just falls off the bone, making it perfect for sandwiches or tacos!

Recipe FAQ's

What temperature do short ribs need to be cooked to be fall off the bone tender?

Beef short ribs are the most tender when the internal temperature of the ribs reaches around 200 – 205° F. Use an instant-read thermometer to make sure the ribs have been cooked long enough.

What is the best temperature to cook ribs at?

I have found that cooking beef or pork ribs at 275° F is the perfect temperature for cooking ribs low and slow, making them fall off the bone tender.

How long should ribs cook in the oven?

At 275° F, beef short ribs will take 3 ½- 4 hours to cook fully. Increasing or lowering the oven temperature will affect the overall cooking time.

How to make Oven Baked BBQ Short Ribs

Ingredients to make Baked BBQ Short Ribs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

bone-in beef short ribs

olive oil

sea salt

black pepper

garlic powder

onion powder

chili powder

paprika

oregano

brown sugar

bbq sauce

Instructions

