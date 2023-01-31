Moist, rich and delicious doesn’t begin to describe my Black Forest Cake. Made with homemade whipped cream and sweet fresh cherries, this Classic German Cake (known as schwarzwälder kirschtorte in Germany) has been a family favorite around the world for generations.
This Black Forest Gateau is one of my fondest memories of a cruise I took on the Danube a few years ago. On one of our walking excursions to a small town, we found a local cafe where we treated ourselves to a slice of this delightfully delicious Black Forest Cake. Food brings back such wonderful memories…..sigh.
This cake is perfect for birthdays, holidays and special occasions. It’s now difficult to make and always gets oohs and ahhs when you serve it. Why not spoil your family tonight and make this delicious cake? It’s one of my favorite layer cake recipes!
Who’s ready to join me in a slice of this ah-mazing Black Forest Cake? I’ll bring the milk!
How to make Black Forest Cake
Ingredients
Chocolate Cake:
- all-purpose flour
- granulated sugar
- cocoa powder Dutch-processed - sifted
- salt
- baking powder
- baking soda
- vegetable oil
- buttermilk - room temperature
- black coffee very hot coffee or very hot water
- large eggs
- vanilla extract
Cherry Syrup:
- granulated sugar
- water
- Kirsch Cherry Liqueur or cherry juice
Whipped Cream Frosting:
- heavy whipping cream
- granulated sugar
- vanilla extract
Assembly:
- cherries pitted and cut in half
- dark chocolate optional - shavings for garnish
- cherries with stems optional - for garnish
Instructions
Chocolate Cake:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Grease two 9" round baking pans and dust the pans with cocoa powder. Line the bottoms of the pans with parchment.
- Place the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix the dry ingredients.
- Add the buttermilk, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract to a medium bowl and mix well.
- Add the very water slowly to the wet ingredients.
- *You don't want to cook the eggs so the addition needs to be slow.
- Add the wet ingredient mixture to the dry mixture and mix on medium for 2-3 mins.
- *The batter will be very thin.
- Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pans.
- *It's helpful to use a kitchen scale if you have one; that way, you can be sure the batter is evenly distributed.
- Place the cake pans on the center rack of the preheated oven.
- Bake the cakes for 35-40 mins or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.
- Let the cakes cool for 10 minutes in the pans on a wire rack.
- After 10 minutes, turn the cakes out onto the wire rack to cool completely.
Cherry Syrup
- Place the sugar and water into a small pan over medium-high heat. Stir the mixture and bring to a boil.
- Simmer the sugar mixture for 1 minute, then remove the pan from the heat.
- Stir in the cherry liqueur and allow the cherry syrup to cool completely.
Whipped Cream:
- In the bowl of your stand mixer, add the heavy cream, sugar and vanilla.
- Start on low speed and build up to faster speed gradually (this will give you a better consistency for your whipped cream than over-beating it from the beginning).
- Continue beating until the cream is fully whipped. This will take 8-10 minutes
Assembly:
- Cut each cake layer in half horizontally.
- Place one layer of cake on a cake stand or serving plate. Brush the top of the layer generously with the cherry syrup.
- Top the brushed layer with about 1 cup of whipped cream, spreading it evenly.
- Add one-third of the pitted cherries that have been cut in half on top of the whipped cream layer and gently press them into the whipped cream.
- Repeat this process with the remaining layers except for the top layer.
- Finish frosting the top and sides of the cake with the remaining whipped cream.
- Decorate the top of the cake with stem cherries. Add chocolate shavings to the sides of the cake.
- Refrigerate the cake for 3-4 hours before cutting to allow it to set up.
