Moist, rich and delicious doesn’t begin to describe my Black Forest Cake. Made with homemade whipped cream and sweet fresh cherries, this Classic German Cake (known as schwarzwälder kirschtorte in Germany) has been a family favorite around the world for generations.

This Black Forest Gateau is one of my fondest memories of a cruise I took on the Danube a few years ago. On one of our walking excursions to a small town, we found a local cafe where we treated ourselves to a slice of this delightfully delicious Black Forest Cake. Food brings back such wonderful memories…..sigh.

This cake is perfect for birthdays, holidays and special occasions. It’s now difficult to make and always gets oohs and ahhs when you serve it. Why not spoil your family tonight and make this delicious cake? It’s one of my favorite layer cake recipes!

Who’s ready to join me in a slice of this ah-mazing Black Forest Cake? I’ll bring the milk!

How to make Black Forest Cake

Ingredients

Chocolate Cake:

all-purpose flour

granulated sugar

cocoa powder Dutch-processed - sifted

salt

baking powder

baking soda

vegetable oil

buttermilk - room temperature

black coffee very hot coffee or very hot water

large eggs

vanilla extract

Cherry Syrup:

granulated sugar

water

Kirsch Cherry Liqueur or cherry juice

Whipped Cream Frosting:

heavy whipping cream

granulated sugar

vanilla extract

Assembly:

cherries pitted and cut in half

dark chocolate optional - shavings for garnish

cherries with stems optional - for garnish

Instructions

Chocolate Cake:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Grease two 9" round baking pans and dust the pans with cocoa powder. Line the bottoms of the pans with parchment.

Place the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix the dry ingredients.

Add the buttermilk, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract to a medium bowl and mix well.

Add the very water slowly to the wet ingredients.

*You don't want to cook the eggs so the addition needs to be slow.

Add the wet ingredient mixture to the dry mixture and mix on medium for 2-3 mins.

*The batter will be very thin.

Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pans.

*It's helpful to use a kitchen scale if you have one; that way, you can be sure the batter is evenly distributed.

Place the cake pans on the center rack of the preheated oven.

Bake the cakes for 35-40 mins or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

Let the cakes cool for 10 minutes in the pans on a wire rack.

After 10 minutes, turn the cakes out onto the wire rack to cool completely.

Cherry Syrup

Place the sugar and water into a small pan over medium-high heat. Stir the mixture and bring to a boil.

Simmer the sugar mixture for 1 minute, then remove the pan from the heat.

Stir in the cherry liqueur and allow the cherry syrup to cool completely.

Whipped Cream:

In the bowl of your stand mixer, add the heavy cream, sugar and vanilla.

Start on low speed and build up to faster speed gradually (this will give you a better consistency for your whipped cream than over-beating it from the beginning).

Continue beating until the cream is fully whipped. This will take 8-10 minutes

Assembly: