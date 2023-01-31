Black Forest Cake

Chef Dennis

Moist, rich and delicious doesn’t begin to describe my Black Forest Cake. Made with homemade whipped cream and sweet fresh cherries, this Classic German Cake (known as schwarzwälder kirschtorte in Germany) has been a family favorite around the world for generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rx6x_0kXGIjex00
Black Forest CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This Black Forest Gateau is one of my fondest memories of a cruise I took on the Danube a few years ago. On one of our walking excursions to a small town, we found a local cafe where we treated ourselves to a slice of this delightfully delicious Black Forest Cake. Food brings back such wonderful memories…..sigh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Fq1s_0kXGIjex00
How to make Black Forrest CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This cake is perfect for birthdays, holidays and special occasions. It’s now difficult to make and always gets oohs and ahhs when you serve it. Why not spoil your family tonight and make this delicious cake? It’s one of my favorite layer cake recipes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1nm9_0kXGIjex00
Black Forest CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Who’s ready to join me in a slice of this ah-mazing Black Forest Cake? I’ll bring the milk!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaMku_0kXGIjex00
Black Forest CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

How to make Black Forest Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwHKx_0kXGIjex00
Ingredients to make Black Forest CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Black Forest Cake

Chocolate Cake:

  • all-purpose flour
  • granulated sugar
  • cocoa powder Dutch-processed - sifted
  • salt
  • baking powder
  • baking soda
  • vegetable oil
  • buttermilk - room temperature
  • black coffee very hot coffee or very hot water
  • large eggs
  • vanilla extract

Cherry Syrup:

  • granulated sugar
  • water
  • Kirsch Cherry Liqueur or cherry juice

Whipped Cream Frosting:

  • heavy whipping cream
  • granulated sugar
  • vanilla extract

Assembly:

  • cherries pitted and cut in half
  • dark chocolate optional - shavings for garnish
  • cherries with stems optional - for garnish

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Chocolate Cake:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Grease two 9" round baking pans and dust the pans with cocoa powder. Line the bottoms of the pans with parchment.
  • Place the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix the dry ingredients.
  • Add the buttermilk, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract to a medium bowl and mix well.
  • Add the very water slowly to the wet ingredients.
  • *You don't want to cook the eggs so the addition needs to be slow.
  • Add the wet ingredient mixture to the dry mixture and mix on medium for 2-3 mins.
  • *The batter will be very thin.
  • Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pans.
  • *It's helpful to use a kitchen scale if you have one; that way, you can be sure the batter is evenly distributed.
  • Place the cake pans on the center rack of the preheated oven.
  • Bake the cakes for 35-40 mins or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.
  • Let the cakes cool for 10 minutes in the pans on a wire rack.
  • After 10 minutes, turn the cakes out onto the wire rack to cool completely.

Cherry Syrup

  • Place the sugar and water into a small pan over medium-high heat. Stir the mixture and bring to a boil.
  • Simmer the sugar mixture for 1 minute, then remove the pan from the heat.
  • Stir in the cherry liqueur and allow the cherry syrup to cool completely.

Whipped Cream:

  • In the bowl of your stand mixer, add the heavy cream, sugar and vanilla.
  • Start on low speed and build up to faster speed gradually (this will give you a better consistency for your whipped cream than over-beating it from the beginning).
  • Continue beating until the cream is fully whipped. This will take 8-10 minutes

Assembly:

  • Cut each cake layer in half horizontally.
  • Place one layer of cake on a cake stand or serving plate. Brush the top of the layer generously with the cherry syrup.
  • Top the brushed layer with about 1 cup of whipped cream, spreading it evenly.
  • Add one-third of the pitted cherries that have been cut in half on top of the whipped cream layer and gently press them into the whipped cream.
  • Repeat this process with the remaining layers except for the top layer.
  • Finish frosting the top and sides of the cake with the remaining whipped cream.
  • Decorate the top of the cake with stem cherries. Add chocolate shavings to the sides of the cake.
  • Refrigerate the cake for 3-4 hours before cutting to allow it to set up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# black forest cake# chocolate cake# cherry cake# cake# layer cake

Comments / 0

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
4K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Blueberry Coffee Cake

What could be better than a slice of my Blueberry Coffee Cake? This tender, moist coffee cake is loaded with juicy blueberries, topped with a crunchy, buttery streusel topping, and finished with a sweet-tart lemon glaze.

Read full story

Chicken Cordon Bleu

My Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe is easy to make and comes with a creamy Dijon Gruyere Sauce that’s the perfect complement to this delicious restaurant-style chicken dish.

Read full story

Hamburger Soup

Packed with hearty vegetables and lean ground beef in a rich and flavorful tomato broth, my Easy Hamburger Soup is a delicious and easy-to-make soup that the whole family will love. Perfect for a weeknight meal or game day.

Read full story
19 comments

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese is an Italian Classic that’s easy to make and can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes. Add a side salad to this restaurant-quality dish, and you’ve got the perfect weeknight meal.

Read full story
2 comments

Crab Stuffed Flounder

My Crab Stuffed Flounder Recipe is the ultimate restaurant-quality dish that you can make in your own kitchen. Sweet crab meat blended with an easy-to-make imperial sauce stuffed between fillets of ocean-fresh flounder couldn’t be easier to make. Whether it’s for your next dinner party or date night, be prepared to impress your guests with this delicious seafood dish.

Read full story
3 comments

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

This juicy Stuffed Pork Tenderloin loaded with sweet Italian sausage, spinach, and bread stuffing, served with a mushroom marsala sauce, could be your new signature dish!. Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Mushroom Marsala SaucePhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story

Baked BBQ Short Ribs

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious BBQ Short Ribs Recipe that doesn't require a grill and makes the best fall-off-the-bone tender beef ribs, you’ve come to the right place.

Read full story
6 comments

Mediterranean Style Salmon

Since finding out that I like salmon (specifically Northwest Salmon), I’ve been enjoying experimenting with different ways to prepare and serve this delightful fish!. One of my new favorites is my easy to make Mediterranean Style Salmon.

Read full story
1 comments

Vegetable Lasagna

My Vegetable Lasagna, made with creamy ricotta cheese, a white sauce, roasted tomatoes, and garlicky sauteed spinach, is a delicious way to enjoy this Italian Classic. One bite of this creamy, cheesy vegetable lasagna and you’ll agree it’s the perfect Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe!

Read full story
2 comments

Easy Honey Garlic Chicken

My Easy Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe takes less than fifteen minutes to make and is addictively delicious!. Made with simple ingredients, this sticky sweet, savory sauce is so good you'll want to use it for all your chicken dishes.

Read full story
1 comments

German Chocolate Cake

When it comes to German Chocolate Cake, nobody does it better! My recipe for German Chocolate Cake features a gooey coconut pecan frosting, a decadent, dark super-moist chocolate cake, finished with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.

Read full story
3 comments

Easy Chicken Piccata

My Easy Chicken Piccata Recipe, made with a few simple ingredients, can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes!. Years of cooking this Italian-American classic has allowed me to refine my chicken piccata into a perfectly balanced dish with just the right amount of tanginess (the secret is the artichoke hearts).

Read full story

Sicilian Style Seafood

That doesn’t mean I still don’t enjoy the classics, but every now and then, I like to change it up a bit, and this dish is the result. How to make Sicilian Style SeafoodPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story
1 comments

Classic Shrimp Scampi

My Classic Shrimp Scampi, sauteed in olive oil and garlic butter, finished with white wine and seasonings, is easy to make and will rival the shrimp scampi your favorite Italian restaurant serves.

Read full story
1 comments

Pineapple Butter Cake

One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.

Read full story
11 comments

Baked Chicken Leg Quarters

My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!

Read full story
1 comments

Jewish Apple Cake

Jewish Apple Cake is one of my favorite food memories from my high school years. It was one of the cakes that the girls made in Home EC as a project. A lot of you probably have never heard of Home Ec either.

Read full story
9 comments

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.

Read full story
17 comments

Maryland Hot Crab Dip

My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy