Since finding out that I like salmon (specifically Northwest Salmon), I’ve been enjoying experimenting with different ways to prepare and serve this delightful fish!
One of my new favorites is my easy to make Mediterranean Style Salmon.
This is one of my Restaurant Style Dishes that you can make easily in your own home in less time than it takes to pick up takeout and for a fraction of the cost of eating out……. What could be better?
Everyone has a busy life, and eating well has to be one of the most important decisions we need to make. But eating healthy doesn’t mean we need to scrimp on the flavors and my Mediterranean Style Salmon is loaded with flavor.
With a busy lifestyle, we need to find healthy, flavorful dishes that we can make in a short amount of time, and of course, we need them to be cost-effective.
Since my recent find of Northwest Coho Salmon at Costco, good salmon has become affordable and readily available since it's IQF frozen.
How to make Mediterranean Style Salmon
Ingredients
- salmon filets
- mixed olives
- diced tomato
- feta crumbles
- finely chopped Italian parsley
- extra virgin olive oil
- balsamic vinegar
- sea salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Salmon
- preheat the oven to 350 degrees
- rinse the salmon under cold running water
- remove the skin from the salmon if still attached by carefully running a knife between the skin and flesh of the salmon
- sprinkle the top of the salmon with sea salt and black pepper
- place the salmon in a baking dish with a little water in the dish to keep the salmon from drying out
- place the dish in the oven and bake for 15 minutes
- Remove from oven and top with the cold feta-olive tapenade
Tapenade
- chop the mixed olives and tomatoes into a small dice
- finely chop the Italian parsley
- mix the olives, tomatoes, parsley, and feta crumbles together, adding the olive oil and balsamic vinegar
- season to taste with sea salt and black pepper
- top the salmon liberally with the feta-olive tapenade and serve
