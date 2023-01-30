Since finding out that I like salmon (specifically Northwest Salmon), I’ve been enjoying experimenting with different ways to prepare and serve this delightful fish!

One of my new favorites is my easy to make Mediterranean Style Salmon.

This is one of my Restaurant Style Dishes that you can make easily in your own home in less time than it takes to pick up takeout and for a fraction of the cost of eating out……. What could be better?

Everyone has a busy life, and eating well has to be one of the most important decisions we need to make. But eating healthy doesn’t mean we need to scrimp on the flavors and my Mediterranean Style Salmon is loaded with flavor.

With a busy lifestyle, we need to find healthy, flavorful dishes that we can make in a short amount of time, and of course, we need them to be cost-effective.

Since my recent find of Northwest Coho Salmon at Costco, good salmon has become affordable and readily available since it's IQF frozen.

How to make Mediterranean Style Salmon

Ingredients

salmon filets

mixed olives

diced tomato

feta crumbles

finely chopped Italian parsley

extra virgin olive oil

balsamic vinegar

sea salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Salmon

preheat the oven to 350 degrees

rinse the salmon under cold running water

remove the skin from the salmon if still attached by carefully running a knife between the skin and flesh of the salmon

sprinkle the top of the salmon with sea salt and black pepper

place the salmon in a baking dish with a little water in the dish to keep the salmon from drying out

place the dish in the oven and bake for 15 minutes

Remove from oven and top with the cold feta-olive tapenade

Tapenade