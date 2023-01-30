Mediterranean Style Salmon

Chef Dennis

Since finding out that I like salmon (specifically Northwest Salmon), I’ve been enjoying experimenting with different ways to prepare and serve this delightful fish!

One of my new favorites is my easy to make Mediterranean Style Salmon. 

Mediterranean Style SalmonPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This is one of my Restaurant Style Dishes that you can make easily in your own home in less time than it takes to pick up takeout and for a fraction of the cost of eating out……. What could be better?

TapenadePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Everyone has a busy life, and eating well has to be one of the most important decisions we need to make. But eating healthy doesn’t mean we need to scrimp on the flavors and my Mediterranean Style Salmon is loaded with flavor.

With a busy lifestyle, we need to find healthy, flavorful dishes that we can make in a short amount of time, and of course, we need them to be cost-effective.

Mediterranean Style SalmonPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Since my recent find of Northwest Coho Salmon at Costco, good salmon has become affordable and readily available since it's IQF frozen.

How to make Mediterranean Style Salmon

Ingredients to make Mediterranean Style SalmonPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Mediterranean Style Salmon.

  • salmon filets
  • mixed olives
  • diced tomato
  • feta crumbles
  • finely chopped Italian parsley
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • balsamic vinegar 
  • sea salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Salmon

  • preheat the oven to 350 degrees
  • rinse the salmon under cold running water
  • remove the skin from the salmon if still attached by carefully running a knife between the skin and flesh of the salmon
  • sprinkle the top of the salmon with sea salt and black pepper
  • place the salmon in a baking dish with a little water in the dish to keep the salmon from drying out
  • place the dish in the oven and bake for 15 minutes
  • Remove from oven and top with the cold feta-olive tapenade

Tapenade

  • chop the mixed olives and tomatoes into a small dice
  • finely chop the Italian parsley
  • mix the olives, tomatoes, parsley, and feta crumbles together, adding the olive oil and balsamic vinegar
  • season to taste with sea salt and black pepper
  • top the salmon liberally with the feta-olive tapenade and serve

Comments / 0

Community Policy