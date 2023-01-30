Vegetable Lasagna

Chef Dennis

My Vegetable Lasagna, made with creamy ricotta cheese, a white sauce, roasted tomatoes, and garlicky sauteed spinach, is a delicious way to enjoy this Italian Classic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sl834_0kVvC7bz00
Vegetable LasagnaPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

One bite of this creamy, cheesy vegetable lasagna and you’ll agree it’s the perfect Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHhVw_0kVvC7bz00
How to make Vegetable LasaganPhoto byChef Dennis Littley
Follow my easy step-by-step Instructions to make this delicious lasagna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIfPo_0kVvC7bz00
Vegetable LasagnaPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Loaded with flavor and the cheesy deliciousness of mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and ricotta cheese, it may be a vegetarian option. However, I still think it’s one of the best lasagna recipes I’ve ever made.

You’ll find many lasagna recipes that use a bechamel sauce in place of ricotta cheese. But it just wouldn’t be lasagna without the noodles and the ricotta.

If you prefer a meat lasagna, try my Lasagna Bolognese Recipe

Can I make Vegetable Lasagna with Marinara?

You sure can. Just eliminate the bechamel sauce and use your favorite tomato sauce or homemade marinara sauce instead. You can also use some of each sauce to make this lasagna.

What vegetables can I use in Vegetarian Lasagna?

You can use just about any vegetable you enjoy eating when making a vegetable lasagna. You do need to cook or roast the vegetables before adding to the lasagna to cook out most of the water. I like using zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, and broccoli rabe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4Grh_0kVvC7bz00
Vegetable LasagnaPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Wouldn’t you’re family and friends love to sit down to this delicious Italian Classic? My Vegetarian Lasagna is sure to become a family favorite!

How to make Vegetable Lasagna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gqp7i_0kVvC7bz00
Ingredients to make Vegetable LasagnaPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Vegetable Lasagna.

  • pasta sheets or no-boil lasagna noodles
  • ricotta cheese
  • large eggs
  • Romano cheese grated
  • black pepper
  • olive oil
  • garlic -chopped
  • baby spinach leaves
  • tomatoes - sliced
  • mozzarella shredded
  • unsalted butter
  • all-purpose flour
  •  vegetable stock
  • milk 
  • fresh basil - chopped

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Mix ricotta, grated Romano cheese, eggs, sugar, and pepper together until well blended and place in the refrigerator until needed.
  • Slice tomatoes, season with salt pepper and grated romano cheese, and roast at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
  • In a saucepan, melt the butter, then add in flour. Stir the mixture over low heat until it begins to smell a little like bread (as the flour cooks).
  • Be careful not to let the mixture burn.
  • In another saucepan, heat the vegetable stock until almost boiling, then add it to the butter/flour mixture (roux). Mix well, getting all of the roux stuck in the corners blended in.
  • Add in the milk, romano cheese and black pepper. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes, the mixture will thicken as it simmers.
  • If needed, add additional milk or water to thin out your sauce. Allow the sauce to cool, but don't refrigerate it!
  • In a large skillet or saucepan, add olive oil, garlic and spinach leaves and allow garlic to saute as spinach reduces.
  • When the spinach is fully cooked, place in a colander and let the liquid drain; squeeze out any remaining liquid, and set the spinach aside until needed.

Assembly

  • Start by placing enough bechamel sauce to cover the bottom of your lasagna pan, then add a layer of lasagna noodles.
  • Add a layer of ricotta cheese (one-third of the mixture), a little of the bechamel sauce and then another layer of noodles.
  • Add another layer of ricotta, topped with the cooked spinach, top with bechamel sauce. then add another layer of noodles
  • Add the rest of the ricotta cheese and top with the roasted tomatoes (reserve 6 slices for the top of the lasagna), bechamel sauce, and a final layer of noodles.
  • Top the last layer of noodles with bechamel and shredded mozzarella cheese.
  • Top with the reserved sliced tomatoes and sprinkle with romano cheese and chopped basil.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60. Allow lasagna to rest for 15-30 minutes before cutting.

Notes

If using dry noodles, you don't have to cook them; just add a little extra sauce under and over each layer of noodles, and allow the finished lasagna to sit 6-8 hours before baking.

# vegetable lasagna# vegetarian lasagna# white lasagna# lasagna# Italian food

Comments / 2

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
4K followers

