Easy Honey Garlic Chicken

Chef Dennis

My Easy Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe takes less than fifteen minutes to make and is addictively delicious!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18l8Xe_0kV9uCbY00
Honey Garlic ChickenPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Made with simple ingredients, this sticky sweet, savory sauce is so good you'll want to use it for all your chicken dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXI5r_0kV9uCbY00
How to make Honey Garlic ChickenPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this delicious dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUoHr_0kV9uCbY00
Honey Garlic ChickenPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This is the perfect dish for busy nights, with only a few minutes of prep work and 8-10 minutes to cook the chicken. My Honey Garlic Chicken is a better alternative to takeout or delivery. No inflated prices or extra charges, and you have complete control over the ingredient, the perfect dish for busy weeknights.

How to make Honey Garlic Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xyexx_0kV9uCbY00
Ingredients to make Honey Garlic ChickenPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Honey Garlic Chicken.

  • Chicken breast -boneless and skinless
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • All-purpose flour
  • Unsalted butter
  • Garlic -finely chopped
  • Apple cider vinegar
  • Soy sauce
  • Honey

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

  • Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally, making 4 chicken cutlets. Season both sides with salt and black pepper.
  • Add the flour to a large plate or shallow bowl and dredge the chicken cutlet in the flour.
  • Add three tablespoons of butter to a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  • When the butter has melted, place the chicken breasts in the skillet and cook for 2 - 3 minutes. Turn the chicken to the other side and cook for another 1-2 minutes.
  • Add the garlic to the pan along with the last tablespoon of butter. Mix the garlic around as the butter melts to allow it to cook quickly (1 minute).
  • Add the vinegar, soy sauce, and honey to the pan.
  • Mix the ingredients together until well blended.
  • Turn the chicken breasts to coat both sides in the honey garlic sauce.
  • *If the sauce gets too thick, add a little water to the pan.
  • Turn off the heat and remove the pan from the stove.
  • Place the chicken breasts on plates and drizzle with honey garlic sauce.

Notes

*Serve the honey garlic chicken over your choice of rice. I used white rice for this dish, but Jasmin rice, brown rice, or cauliflower rice would also work.

*Add your favorite hot sauce, sweet chili sauce, or red pepper flakes to add some heat to the sauce.

*If you'd like to dress the dish up a little, garnish it with toasted sesame seeds, sliced scallions, or chopped parsley.

*If you'd like to change this up a bit, add some vegetables to the dish to make a honey garlic chicken stir fry.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# honey garlic chicken# easy chicken recipe# chicken recipe# chicken breasts# dinner idea

Comments / 1

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
4K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Crab Stuffed Flounder

My Crab Stuffed Flounder Recipe is the ultimate restaurant-quality dish that you can make in your own kitchen. Sweet crab meat blended with an easy-to-make imperial sauce stuffed between fillets of ocean-fresh flounder couldn’t be easier to make. Whether it’s for your next dinner party or date night, be prepared to impress your guests with this delicious seafood dish.

Read full story
3 comments

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

This juicy Stuffed Pork Tenderloin loaded with sweet Italian sausage, spinach, and bread stuffing, served with a mushroom marsala sauce, could be your new signature dish!. Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Mushroom Marsala SaucePhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story

Baked BBQ Short Ribs

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious BBQ Short Ribs Recipe that doesn't require a grill and makes the best fall-off-the-bone tender beef ribs, you’ve come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments

Black Forest Cake

Moist, rich and delicious doesn’t begin to describe my Black Forest Cake. Made with homemade whipped cream and sweet fresh cherries, this Classic German Cake (known as schwarzwälder kirschtorte in Germany) has been a family favorite around the world for generations.

Read full story

Mediterranean Style Salmon

Since finding out that I like salmon (specifically Northwest Salmon), I’ve been enjoying experimenting with different ways to prepare and serve this delightful fish!. One of my new favorites is my easy to make Mediterranean Style Salmon.

Read full story
1 comments

Vegetable Lasagna

My Vegetable Lasagna, made with creamy ricotta cheese, a white sauce, roasted tomatoes, and garlicky sauteed spinach, is a delicious way to enjoy this Italian Classic. One bite of this creamy, cheesy vegetable lasagna and you’ll agree it’s the perfect Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe!

Read full story
2 comments

German Chocolate Cake

When it comes to German Chocolate Cake, nobody does it better! My recipe for German Chocolate Cake features a gooey coconut pecan frosting, a decadent, dark super-moist chocolate cake, finished with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.

Read full story
3 comments

Easy Chicken Piccata

My Easy Chicken Piccata Recipe, made with a few simple ingredients, can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes!. Years of cooking this Italian-American classic has allowed me to refine my chicken piccata into a perfectly balanced dish with just the right amount of tanginess (the secret is the artichoke hearts).

Read full story

Sicilian Style Seafood

That doesn’t mean I still don’t enjoy the classics, but every now and then, I like to change it up a bit, and this dish is the result. How to make Sicilian Style SeafoodPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story
1 comments

Classic Shrimp Scampi

My Classic Shrimp Scampi, sauteed in olive oil and garlic butter, finished with white wine and seasonings, is easy to make and will rival the shrimp scampi your favorite Italian restaurant serves.

Read full story
1 comments

Pineapple Butter Cake

One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.

Read full story
11 comments

Baked Chicken Leg Quarters

My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!

Read full story

Jewish Apple Cake

Jewish Apple Cake is one of my favorite food memories from my high school years. It was one of the cakes that the girls made in Home EC as a project. A lot of you probably have never heard of Home Ec either.

Read full story
9 comments

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.

Read full story
17 comments

Maryland Hot Crab Dip

My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.

Read full story
6 comments

Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole

If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.

Read full story

French Ratatouille Recipe

Traditional French Ratatouille is a bright and delicious stew of summer vegetables. Rich and flavorful with hints of olive oil, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, quick simmered to allow the fresh vegetable flavors of the eggplant and zucchini to shine through.

Read full story

Lemon Buttermilk Cake

This simple southern Lemon Buttermilk Layer Cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for the spring and summer months. Light and fluffy with a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting, it’s a delightfully refreshing dessert that your friends and family will love!

Read full story
3 comments

Cacio e Pepe Recipe

You’re going to love my Cacio e Pepe Recipe! It only takes five ingredients to make this deliciously cheesy, creamy, classic Italian pasta dish. And the best part is it only takes 10 minutes to prepare, making the perfect simple recipe for a weeknight meal.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy