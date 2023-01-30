My Easy Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe takes less than fifteen minutes to make and is addictively delicious!

Made with simple ingredients, this sticky sweet, savory sauce is so good you'll want to use it for all your chicken dishes.

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this delicious dish.

This is the perfect dish for busy nights, with only a few minutes of prep work and 8-10 minutes to cook the chicken. My Honey Garlic Chicken is a better alternative to takeout or delivery. No inflated prices or extra charges, and you have complete control over the ingredient, the perfect dish for busy weeknights.

How to make Honey Garlic Chicken

Chicken breast -boneless and skinless

Salt and pepper to taste

All-purpose flour

Unsalted butter

Garlic -finely chopped

Apple cider vinegar

Soy sauce

Honey

Instructions

Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally, making 4 chicken cutlets. Season both sides with salt and black pepper.

Add the flour to a large plate or shallow bowl and dredge the chicken cutlet in the flour.

Add three tablespoons of butter to a large skillet over medium-high heat.

When the butter has melted, place the chicken breasts in the skillet and cook for 2 - 3 minutes. Turn the chicken to the other side and cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Add the garlic to the pan along with the last tablespoon of butter. Mix the garlic around as the butter melts to allow it to cook quickly (1 minute).

Add the vinegar, soy sauce, and honey to the pan.

Mix the ingredients together until well blended.

Turn the chicken breasts to coat both sides in the honey garlic sauce.

*If the sauce gets too thick, add a little water to the pan.

Turn off the heat and remove the pan from the stove.

Place the chicken breasts on plates and drizzle with honey garlic sauce.

Notes

*Serve the honey garlic chicken over your choice of rice. I used white rice for this dish, but Jasmin rice, brown rice, or cauliflower rice would also work.

*Add your favorite hot sauce, sweet chili sauce, or red pepper flakes to add some heat to the sauce.

*If you'd like to dress the dish up a little, garnish it with toasted sesame seeds, sliced scallions, or chopped parsley.

*If you'd like to change this up a bit, add some vegetables to the dish to make a honey garlic chicken stir fry.