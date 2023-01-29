When it comes to German Chocolate Cake, nobody does it better! My recipe for German Chocolate Cake features a gooey coconut pecan frosting, a decadent, dark super-moist chocolate cake, finished with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.

German Chocolate Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

I’m going to warn you ahead of time unless you have better self-control than I do, you may find yourself going back for another slice. And don’t forget a glass of cold milk to go with it!

How to make German Chocolate Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Who Created German Chocolate Cake?

Did you know that German Chocolate Cake isn’t from Germany? In 1852 Samuel German, an English American Baker, worked for Baker’s Chocolate Company, where he created a new type of sweetened dark-baking chocolate. This chocolate was named Baker’s Germans Sweet Chocolate after its creator.

105 years after the creation of German’s Sweet Chocolate, The Dallas Morning News published a cake recipe by a Texas homemaker, Mrs. George Clay. She called her recipe “German’s Chocolate Cake” because it used that brand’s sweeter variety of chocolate.

General Foods, the owner of Baker’s Chocolate Company at the time, noticed the recipe and distributed it throughout the country. Many publications decided to switch from Germans to German, making the widely recognized title German Chocolate Cake.

German Chocolate Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Who's ready to join me for a slice of this delicious cake?

How to make German Chocolate Cake

Ingredients to make German Chocolate Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my German Chocolate Cake.

Chocolate Cake

all-purpose flour

granulated sugar

unsweetened cocoa powder

baking soda

baking powder

salt

eggs

buttermilk

hot water

vegetable oil

vanilla extract

Coconut Pecan Frosting

butter

granulated sugar

brown sugar

egg yolks

evaporated milk

vanilla extract

unsweetened coconut flakes

chopped pecans

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

butter

unsweetened cocoa powder

powdered sugar

milk

vanilla extract

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Chocolate Cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Butter two 9-inch cake rounds and line the bottom with parchment paper. Butter the parchment rounds.

Add the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt to a large mixing bowl.

Blend the dry ingredients together

Add the eggs, buttermilk, warm water, oil, and vanilla to the bowl.

Eggs and buttermilk should be at room temperature.

Mix by hand or on medium speed with the beater attachment of an electric mixer until smooth. Don't overmix!

Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared cake pans.

Bake the cakes for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let the cakes cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes and then turn out the cakes onto the wire racks and allow them to cool completely.

Coconut Pecan Frosting

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Whisk in the sugar and brown sugar until well combined.

Add the (room temperature) egg yolks, evaporated milk, and vanilla extract, mixing well.

Cook the mixture over medium heat for 10 – 12 minutes until thickened. Stir the mixture frequently and don't let it burn.

Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the coconut and pecans. Let it cool completely before using it to assemble the cake.

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting