My Easy Chicken Piccata Recipe, made with a few simple ingredients, can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes!

Chicken Piccata Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Years of cooking this Italian-American classic has allowed me to refine my chicken piccata into a perfectly balanced dish with just the right amount of tanginess (the secret is the artichoke hearts).

*In search, you might find this piccata recipe referred to as lemon chicken piccata or even lemon caper chicken.

How to make Chicken Piccata Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

What is Chicken Piccata?

Chicken Piccata (aka Chicken Picante) is one of the recipes you’ll often find on Italian restaurant menus. But the truth is this dish is so easy to make that you should never order it when you go out to dinner. You’ll want to save your menu choices for other delicious recipes once you learn to make this chicken dish!

Using simple ingredients with minimal prep, it’s the perfect choice for a quick weeknight dinner. But It’s also special enough to serve guests at your next dinner party.

Chicken Piccata Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

With just a few basic ingredients and minutes of your time, you can create this culinary classic in your home tonight. Wouldn’t your friends and family love to sit down to this restaurant-quality chicken piccata?

How to make Chicken Piccata

Ingredients to make Chicken Piccata Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Chicken Piccata.

boneless chicken breasts

olive oil for sauteing

flour seasoned with salt and pepper to dredge chicken

mushrooms sliced

finely chopped shallot

artichoke hearts sliced canned variety water, not oil, - Optional

chicken stock

white wine

lemon for juice and zest

sea salt and black pepper to taste

butter

Italian parsley - chopped

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.