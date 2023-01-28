My Easy Chicken Piccata Recipe, made with a few simple ingredients, can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes!
Years of cooking this Italian-American classic has allowed me to refine my chicken piccata into a perfectly balanced dish with just the right amount of tanginess (the secret is the artichoke hearts).
*In search, you might find this piccata recipe referred to as lemon chicken piccata or even lemon caper chicken.
What is Chicken Piccata?
Chicken Piccata (aka Chicken Picante) is one of the recipes you’ll often find on Italian restaurant menus. But the truth is this dish is so easy to make that you should never order it when you go out to dinner. You’ll want to save your menu choices for other delicious recipes once you learn to make this chicken dish!
Using simple ingredients with minimal prep, it’s the perfect choice for a quick weeknight dinner. But It’s also special enough to serve guests at your next dinner party.
With just a few basic ingredients and minutes of your time, you can create this culinary classic in your home tonight. Wouldn’t your friends and family love to sit down to this restaurant-quality chicken piccata?
How to make Chicken Piccata
Ingredients
- boneless chicken breasts
- olive oil for sauteing
- flour seasoned with salt and pepper to dredge chicken
- mushrooms sliced
- finely chopped shallot
- artichoke hearts sliced canned variety water, not oil, - Optional
- chicken stock
- white wine
- lemon for juice and zest
- sea salt and black pepper to taste
- butter
- Italian parsley - chopped
Instructions
- heat a saute pan, then add 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- Dredge the chicken in seasoned flour and place in the saute pan; allow to cook for a minute or so, then turn to the other side.
- After turning the chicken breast over, add the sliced mushroom and shallots. Add more olive oil if necessary.
- When the mushrooms look mostly cooked, deglaze the pan with a splash of white wine or stock
- Add in ¾'s of the chicken stock reserving the remainder in case you need it.
- Add the artichokes and a little of the artichoke juice, and the juice from one-half lemon
- reduce heat to medium and season to taste with sea salt and black pepper
- place the butter into the seasoned flour pressing flour into it completely, coating the butter, then add it to the pan, mixing it into the broth. This will help thicken the sauce.
- If the sauce looks to thick, add the rest of the stock or water. Do not heat the dish on high or for too long once the sauce has thickened. High heat will cause it to separate.
- Serve with your favorite side and garnish with lemon zest and parsley.
