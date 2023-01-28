Sicilian Style Seafood Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

That doesn’t mean I still don’t enjoy the classics, but every now and then, I like to change it up a bit, and this dish is the result.

It was one of the more popular dishes I served during my restaurant career, and although it does have an extra step with the eggplant cutlet, it is definitely worth the effort!

How to make Sicilian Style Seafood

Ingredients

Eggplant Planks

eggplant

flour seasoned with sea salt and black pepper

1 large egg whipped with a little added water

bread crumbs seasoned or plain

Sicilian Style Seafood

olive oil as needed

shrimp - cleaned, peeled and deveined

scallops

diced onion

bell pepper diced

mushrooms

garlic -chopped

green and black olives - sliced

tomato sauce

Romano cheese

fresh basil - chopped

crushed red pepper flakes

sea salt and black pepper to taste

linguine

parsley - finely chopped

Instructions

Quick Fried Eggplant Planks

Peel and slice eggplant into long planks

Coat the eggplant planks with flour, then dip in egg wash, then into seasoned bread crumbs. continue until all the eggplant planks have been breaded.

Heat pan, add olive oil, and quickly fry breaded eggplant planks on both sides until golden brown. Keep warm in a 250-degree oven until ready to serve.

{Start water for pasta. Begin cooking pasta when the sauce is simmering }

Sicilian Style Seafood

In a large skillet, hot and add a little olive oil, mushrooms, peppers, and onions. Saute until mushrooms and peppers have softened.

Add the shrimp and scallops to the pan and sear them on both sides. Cook until almost done, then remove the seafood from the pan and hold until needed.

Do not cook the seafood completely; it will be finished later in the sauce.

Add olives, garlic, basil, and seasonings to the pan and continue to saute for 2-3 minutes.

Add the tomato sauce and grated Romano cheese to the pan and let the sauce simmer for 5 minutes. If the mixture gets too thick, add in a little water.

When the sauce is ready to serve, add the shrimp and scallops to the pan and continue simmering for another 4-6 minutes.

Assembly