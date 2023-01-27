My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!

Baked Chicken Legs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Often overlooked, Chicken Leg Quarter is one of the most economical cuts of chicken and also one of the most flavorful parts of a chicken.

How to make Baked Chicken Legs Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

There are no extra steps involved in making my Chicken Leg Quarters recipe. No pan searing and no frying. Just rub the chicken quarters down with the seasoning mixture and place them in the preheated oven; it's really that easy!

Made with simple pantry ingredients, it's one of my favorite chicken recipes!

Baked Chicken Leg Quarters Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make Baked Chicken Leg Quarters

Ingredients to make Baked Chicken Leg Quarters Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Baked Chicken Leg Quarters.

Chicken Leg Quarters

Olive Oil

Brown Sugar

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Black Pepper

Salt

Paprika

Thyme

Instructions

