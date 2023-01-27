My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!
Often overlooked, Chicken Leg Quarter is one of the most economical cuts of chicken and also one of the most flavorful parts of a chicken.
There are no extra steps involved in making my Chicken Leg Quarters recipe. No pan searing and no frying. Just rub the chicken quarters down with the seasoning mixture and place them in the preheated oven; it's really that easy!
Made with simple pantry ingredients, it's one of my favorite chicken recipes!
How to make Baked Chicken Leg Quarters
- Chicken Leg Quarters
- Olive Oil
- Brown Sugar
- Garlic Powder
- Onion Powder
- Black Pepper
- Salt
- Paprika
- Thyme
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425°F.
- Rinse the chicken leg quarters in cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Make sure to dry the skin as much as possible.
- Trim off any excess fat from the quarters without breaking the skin.
- Combine all of the spices in a small bowl.
- Add the oil to the seasonings making a paste.
- Rub the chicken quarters with the paste, ensuring the entire quarter is covered with the seasonings.
- Place the chicken on a foiled-lined sheet pan.
- Bake at 400°F for 45 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165°F.
