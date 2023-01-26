Jewish Apple Cake is one of my favorite food memories from my high school years. It was one of the cakes that the girls made in Home EC as a project. A lot of you probably have never heard of Home Ec either.

I could always count on the new class making Jewish apple cake and thankfully, I was always asked to sample the cakes the girls in the class made.

Slice of Jewish Apple Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

This cake truly is an American Classic and is definitely a cake that you need to make. Trust me on this one. Your friends and family will love you forever when you serve them a slice of this delicious apple cake!

How to make Jewish Apple Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

What is a Jewish Apple Cake?

A Jewish Apple Cake is a dense cake made with apples. Suspected to have originated in Poland, this delicious cake was well known in the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The Cake is made with vegetable oil, unlike many American cakes, which are usually made with butter. Because it doesn’t contain any dairy products, the cake can be eaten after a meat meal under the Jewish dietary laws that prohibit mixing meat and milk.

Did I mention it’s Ah-mazingly Delicious!

Jewish Apple Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make Jewish Apple Cake

Ingredients to make Jewish Apple Cake Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Jewish Apple Cake.

APPLES

apples

sugar

cinnamon

CAKE

all-purpose

baking powder

salt

granulated sugar

vegetable oil

orange juice

orange zest

vanilla extract

eggs

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

*Place a cake circle with a cut-out for the tube pan at the bottom of the pan. This will make it easier to remove from the pan.

Prepare the Apples

In a large bowl, toss the chopped apples with the sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.

Prepare the Cake Batter