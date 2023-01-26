Jewish Apple Cake is one of my favorite food memories from my high school years. It was one of the cakes that the girls made in Home EC as a project. A lot of you probably have never heard of Home Ec either.
I could always count on the new class making Jewish apple cake and thankfully, I was always asked to sample the cakes the girls in the class made.
This cake truly is an American Classic and is definitely a cake that you need to make. Trust me on this one. Your friends and family will love you forever when you serve them a slice of this delicious apple cake!
What is a Jewish Apple Cake?
A Jewish Apple Cake is a dense cake made with apples. Suspected to have originated in Poland, this delicious cake was well known in the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
The Cake is made with vegetable oil, unlike many American cakes, which are usually made with butter. Because it doesn’t contain any dairy products, the cake can be eaten after a meat meal under the Jewish dietary laws that prohibit mixing meat and milk.
Did I mention it’s Ah-mazingly Delicious!
How to make Jewish Apple Cake
Ingredients
APPLES
- apples
- sugar
- cinnamon
CAKE
- all-purpose
- baking powder
- salt
- granulated sugar
- vegetable oil
- orange juice
- orange zest
- vanilla extract
- eggs
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.
- *Place a cake circle with a cut-out for the tube pan at the bottom of the pan. This will make it easier to remove from the pan.
Prepare the Apples
- In a large bowl, toss the chopped apples with the sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.
Prepare the Cake Batter
- Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, vegetable oil, orange juice, zest, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir to combine with a spatula or wooden spoon.
- Add the eggs to the mixture one at a time, mixing well after each addition (the batter will start out very thick but will get looser and easier to mix as you continue to add the eggs). Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl to ensure that all of the ingredients are fully incorporated.
- Add a thin layer of the cake batter to the bottom of the pan, then add one-quarter of the apples on top of the batter.
- The batter will not completely cover all of the apples (it will spread when baking). Really, it will... I promise.
- Repeat this process two more times with the remaining apples and cake batter, ending with a layer of cake batter.
- Place the cake in a 350-degree F preheated oven on the center rack in the middle of the oven.
- Bake for 1 hour 30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Allow the cake to cool to room temperature before serving and enjoy!
- Let the cake cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then carefully remove the cake from the pan. Letting it cool too long in the pan will make it difficult to remove.
- **Run a knife along the edges of the cake and the pan to help it release from the pan.
