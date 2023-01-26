Jewish Apple Cake

Chef Dennis

Jewish Apple Cake is one of my favorite food memories from my high school years. It was one of the cakes that the girls made in Home EC as a project. A lot of you probably have never heard of Home Ec either.

I could always count on the new class making Jewish apple cake and thankfully, I was always asked to sample the cakes the girls in the class made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0r7j_0kS08Imp00
Slice of Jewish Apple CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

This cake truly is an American Classic and is definitely a cake that you need to make. Trust me on this one. Your friends and family will love you forever when you serve them a slice of this delicious apple cake!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPr5y_0kS08Imp00
How to make Jewish Apple CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

What is a Jewish Apple Cake?

A Jewish Apple Cake is a dense cake made with apples. Suspected to have originated in Poland, this delicious cake was well known in the tri-state area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The Cake is made with vegetable oil, unlike many American cakes, which are usually made with butter. Because it doesn’t contain any dairy products, the cake can be eaten after a meat meal under the Jewish dietary laws that prohibit mixing meat and milk.

Did I mention it’s Ah-mazingly Delicious!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pCV5_0kS08Imp00
Jewish Apple CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

How to make Jewish Apple Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb301_0kS08Imp00
Ingredients to make Jewish Apple CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Jewish Apple Cake.

APPLES

  • apples
  • sugar
  • cinnamon 

CAKE

  • all-purpose
  • baking powder
  • salt
  • granulated sugar
  • vegetable oil
  • orange juice
  • orange zest
  • vanilla extract
  • eggs

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.
  • *Place a cake circle with a cut-out for the tube pan at the bottom of the pan. This will make it easier to remove from the pan.

Prepare the Apples

  • In a large bowl, toss the chopped apples with the sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.

Prepare the Cake Batter

  • Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, vegetable oil, orange juice, zest, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir to combine with a spatula or wooden spoon.
  • Add the eggs to the mixture one at a time, mixing well after each addition (the batter will start out very thick but will get looser and easier to mix as you continue to add the eggs). Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl to ensure that all of the ingredients are fully incorporated.
  • Add a thin layer of the cake batter to the bottom of the pan, then add one-quarter of the apples on top of the batter.
  • The batter will not completely cover all of the apples (it will spread when baking). Really, it will... I promise.
  • Repeat this process two more times with the remaining apples and cake batter, ending with a layer of cake batter.
  • Place the cake in a 350-degree F preheated oven on the center rack in the middle of the oven.
  • Bake for 1 hour 30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.
  • Allow the cake to cool to room temperature before serving and enjoy!
  • Let the cake cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then carefully remove the cake from the pan. Letting it cool too long in the pan will make it difficult to remove.
  • **Run a knife along the edges of the cake and the pan to help it release from the pan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jewish apple cake# apple cake# non dairy cake# apple dessert# cake

Comments / 7

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
3K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Easy Honey Garlic Chicken

Made with simple ingredients, this sticky sweet, savory sauce is so good you'll want to use it for all your chicken dishes. How to make Honey Garlic ChickenPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story

German Chocolate Cake

When it comes to German Chocolate Cake, nobody does it better! My recipe for German Chocolate Cake features a gooey coconut pecan frosting, a decadent, dark super-moist chocolate cake, finished with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.

Read full story
2 comments

Easy Chicken Piccata

My Easy Chicken Piccata Recipe, made with a few simple ingredients, can be on your dinner table in less than 30 minutes!. Years of cooking this Italian-American classic has allowed me to refine my chicken piccata into a perfectly balanced dish with just the right amount of tanginess (the secret is the artichoke hearts).

Read full story

Sicilian Style Seafood

That doesn’t mean I still don’t enjoy the classics, but every now and then, I like to change it up a bit, and this dish is the result. How to make Sicilian Style SeafoodPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story

Classic Shrimp Scampi

My Classic Shrimp Scampi, sauteed in olive oil and garlic butter, finished with white wine and seasonings, is easy to make and will rival the shrimp scampi your favorite Italian restaurant serves.

Read full story
1 comments

Pineapple Butter Cake

One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.

Read full story
9 comments

Baked Chicken Leg Quarters

My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!

Read full story

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.

Read full story
17 comments

Maryland Hot Crab Dip

My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.

Read full story
6 comments

Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole

If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.

Read full story

French Ratatouille Recipe

Traditional French Ratatouille is a bright and delicious stew of summer vegetables. Rich and flavorful with hints of olive oil, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, quick simmered to allow the fresh vegetable flavors of the eggplant and zucchini to shine through.

Read full story

Lemon Buttermilk Cake

This simple southern Lemon Buttermilk Layer Cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for the spring and summer months. Light and fluffy with a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting, it’s a delightfully refreshing dessert that your friends and family will love!

Read full story
1 comments

Cacio e Pepe Recipe

You’re going to love my Cacio e Pepe Recipe! It only takes five ingredients to make this deliciously cheesy, creamy, classic Italian pasta dish. And the best part is it only takes 10 minutes to prepare, making the perfect simple recipe for a weeknight meal.

Read full story

Caramel Apple Torte

My Caramel Apple Torte is composed of tart-sweet apples coated with a dark caramel sauce layered between a light buttery crust, creating an apple cake that will wow your family and friends. And the dark caramel drizzle makes it even more delicious!

Read full story

Chicken Milanese alla Florentine

My Chicken Milanese alla Florentine takes chicken cutlets to the next level. Imagine a crispy chicken cutlet topped with steamed spinach and sauteed mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese and served with a creamy white sauce…..sigh.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe

I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right. Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.

Read full story
8 comments

Tomato Bisque Recipe

One of the great joys in life is a bowl of delicious Tomato Bisque packed with a rich tomato flavor. Now I'm not talking about the canned variety of tomato soup that we all grew up on. I'm talking about a silky-smooth, creamy tomato soup that will have you moaning with every spoonful.

Read full story

Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi

When it came to creating delicious specials for my restaurant menu, my Shrimp Scampi Ravioli was a customer favorite. My job as a chef was to create mouth-watering dishes that were cost-effective, giving my customers a taste of higher-end ingredients without breaking the bank.

Read full story

Oven Cooked Pulled Pork

Roasting pork for that perfect pulled pork we all love isn’t difficult. It takes a little time but very little effort, and the rewards are exceptionally delicious!. No need for a grill or smoker; my oven-cooked pulled pork is flavorful, fork tender, amazingly delicious, and so easy to make it almost cooks itself.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy