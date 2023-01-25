Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.

Diner Style Meatloaf Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

My traditional meatloaf recipe is made with lean ground beef, seasonings, onions, Worcestershire sauce, and other pantry staples. After baking, this meatloaf is finished with an easy-to-make zesty glaze that takes it to a whole other level of deliciousness!

How to make Diner Style Meatloaf Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

It truly is a classic dish and can easily be prepared ahead of time so that you can put it in the oven after a busy day at work or at home.

Diner Style Meatloaf Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

If you’re looking for a non-traditional meatloaf recipe, my Spicy Meatloaf is sure to please.

How to make a Diner Style Meatloaf

Ingredients to make Diner Style Meatloaf Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Meatloaf Ingredients

ground beef 85 - 90 % Lean

onion

garlic

ketchup

eggs

Worcestershire sauce

salt

basil dried or fresh

oregano dried or fresh

black pepper

paprika sweet or smoked

fresh parsley finely chopped (dry can be substituted)

breadcrumbs

milk

Ingredients to make Meatloaf Glaze Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Meatloaf Glaze Ingredients

ketchup

apple cider vinegar

brown sugar

granulated garlic

granulated onion

sea salt

black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Meatloaf Mix

In a large mixing bowl, mix together the ground beef, garlic, onion, bread crumbs, milk, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings.

If possible, allow the meat to set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour. (or overnight)

Shape the meat into a loaf and place it on a parchment-lined baking dish. Bake in the 350-degree oven for 45 minutes.

Meatloaf Glaze