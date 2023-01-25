Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
My traditional meatloaf recipe is made with lean ground beef, seasonings, onions, Worcestershire sauce, and other pantry staples. After baking, this meatloaf is finished with an easy-to-make zesty glaze that takes it to a whole other level of deliciousness!
It truly is a classic dish and can easily be prepared ahead of time so that you can put it in the oven after a busy day at work or at home.
If you’re looking for a non-traditional meatloaf recipe, my Spicy Meatloaf is sure to please.
How to make a Diner Style Meatloaf
Meatloaf Ingredients
- ground beef 85 - 90 % Lean
- onion
- garlic
- ketchup
- eggs
- Worcestershire sauce
- salt
- basil dried or fresh
- oregano dried or fresh
- black pepper
- paprika sweet or smoked
- fresh parsley finely chopped (dry can be substituted)
- breadcrumbs
- milk
Meatloaf Glaze Ingredients
- ketchup
- apple cider vinegar
- brown sugar
- granulated garlic
- granulated onion
- sea salt
- black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Meatloaf Mix
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together the ground beef, garlic, onion, bread crumbs, milk, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings.
- If possible, allow the meat to set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour. (or overnight)
- Shape the meat into a loaf and place it on a parchment-lined baking dish. Bake in the 350-degree oven for 45 minutes.
Meatloaf Glaze
- Mix the ingredients for the glaze in a small bowl, making sure it's well blended.
- After 45 minutes, remove the meatloaf from the oven and spoon the glaze over the top of the meatloaf.
- Then place the meatloaf back into the oven.
- Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees and bake an additional 15 minutes, or until the meatloaf reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.
- Allow the meatloaf to cool for 5 minutes before slicing and serve it with your favorite sides.
