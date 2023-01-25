Maryland Hot Crab Dip

My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.
Perfectly seasoned (not spicy) and indulgent, with one bite of my hot crab dip, you’ll agree this is The Very Best Crab Dip you’ve ever had.
And besides being ah-mazingly delicious, it’s also an Easy Crab Dip Recipe!
The secret is using full-fat cream cheese and extra sharp cheddar cheese. I prefer using fresh jumbo lump crab meat or lump crab meat, but backfin crab meat is a good alternative. You can also use (gasp) imitation crab meat.
Blended together with the perfect combination of seasonings for the best flavor possible. Worcestershire sauce, old bay seasoning, dry mustard, and lemon juice makes this cheesy dip the perfect appetizer for any occasion.
If you love decadent dips, my Cheddar Lobster Dip is another great dip.
How to make Hot Crab Dip.
Ingredients
- cream cheese - room temperature*
- mayonnaise
- sour cream
- shredded cheddar cheese
- dry mustard
- lemon juice
- Old Bay seasoning
- Worcestershire sauce
- jumbo lump crab meat (lump or backfin can be used)
- Italian parsley - finely chopped for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F
- In a large mixing bowl, using a handheld mixer (or stand mixer), beat the cream cheese on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy (1-2 minutes).
- Add the mayonnaise and sour cream to the whipped cream cheese.
- Beat on medium-high speed until combined.
- Add the cheddar cheese, Old Bay seasoning, mustard powder, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce to the cream cheese mixture.
- Beat on medium-high speed until combined.
- Add the crab meat to the cream cheese mixture, and using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the crab meat until combined.
- Add the crab dip mixture to one larger or two small casserole dishes.
- Top the crab dip with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped Italian parsley (optional) or sprinkle Old Bay Seasoning on top of the cheese.
- Bake the crab dip for 30-35 minutes, until the dip is hot and bubbly around the edges or until the internal temperature of the crab dip reaches a minimum of 165 degrees F.
- Serve the crab dip warm with your favorite chips, celery, and carrot sticks.
