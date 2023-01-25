My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.

Maryland Hot Crab Dip Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Perfectly seasoned (not spicy) and indulgent, with one bite of my hot crab dip, you’ll agree this is The Very Best Crab Dip you’ve ever had.

And besides being ah-mazingly delicious, it’s also an Easy Crab Dip Recipe!

How to Make Maryland Hot Crab Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

The secret is using full-fat cream cheese and extra sharp cheddar cheese. I prefer using fresh jumbo lump crab meat or lump crab meat, but backfin crab meat is a good alternative. You can also use (gasp) imitation crab meat.

Maryland Hot Crab Dip Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Blended together with the perfect combination of seasonings for the best flavor possible. Worcestershire sauce, old bay seasoning, dry mustard, and lemon juice makes this cheesy dip the perfect appetizer for any occasion.

If you love decadent dips, my Cheddar Lobster Dip is another great dip.

How to make Hot Crab Dip.

Ingredients to Make Hot Crab Dip Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Hot Crab Dip.

cream cheese - room temperature*

mayonnaise

sour cream

shredded cheddar cheese

dry mustard

lemon juice

Old Bay seasoning

Worcestershire sauce

jumbo lump crab meat (lump or backfin can be used)

Italian parsley - finely chopped for garnish

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.