Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole

If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.
I’m going to let you in on a little secret; I’ve never made a tuna noodle casserole before. And I’ve also never tasted a tuna casserole before, and I certainly didn’t think of developing a tuna casserole recipe!
That’s right, I was a food snob when it came to tuna casseroles.
But I’ve definitely seen the light! One of my greatest pleasures in life is when I make something that is so delicious that it surprises me, and that was the case with this ah-mazingly delicious dish. I devoured that plateful of deliciousness and more!
This isn’t a classic tuna casserole; I've taken it to an entirely new level of deliciousness.
How to make Mediterranean Tuna Casserole
Ingredients
Bechamel
- unsalted butter
- all-purpose flour
- chicken stock
- milk
- Romano cheese
- black pepper
- garlic powder
- onion powder
Tuna Casserole
- tuna
- pasta - I used cavatappi
- olive oil
- baby bella mushrooms sliced (or button mushrooms)
- sweet onions diced
- garlic finely diced
- artichoke hearts- sliced (reserve liquid)
- sundried tomatoes - reconstituted and sliced
- canned cherry tomatoes with juice or fresh cherry tomatoes
- kalamata olives sliced
- basil finely chopped
- Italian parsley finely chopped
- shredded mozzarella
Instructions
Bechamel Sauce
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan and the flour to the pan.
- Using a wire whisk, blend the flour and butter together; this is a roux. Let the roux cook over low heat for 5 minutes; this will cook out the flour taste.
- Add the stock to the roux and mix it together. This is your basic white sauce.
- Add the milk, grated Romano cheese and seasonings to the sauce and mix well.
- Your sauce is now a bechamel; if it’s too thick, add a little more milk or water to the sauce (if you’re feeling decadent, a little heavy cream can be added)
- Place the bechamel off to the side until you’ve finished preparing the remainder of the ingredients.
Tuna Casserole
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
- Prep the ingredients
- Start cooking the pasta
- Saute the mushrooms and chopped onions
- Place the pasta in a baking dish and add the mushroom-onion mixture, cherry tomatoes (and the juice from the can), sun-dried tomatoes, olives, artichokes, basil and parsley. Mix the ingredients together.
- Add the Blue Harbor Tuna to the pasta mixture, and blend it into the pasta.
- Add the bechamel to the casserole and lightly mix the sauce in.
- It does not have to be completely mixed.
- Bake the Tuna Casserole in a 350-degree preheated oven for 20 -25 minutes.
- I like how pasta gets a little crunchy around the edges from being exposed to the heat, but if you’re not a fan, cover the dish with foil to keep all the pasta moist.
- Carefully remove the casserole from the oven and top it with shredded mozzarella and sprinkle chopped parsley on top. Return the casserole to the oven for an additional 5-7 minutes or until the cheese is nicely melted.
- Serve with grated Romano cheese and enjoy!
