If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.

Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

I’m going to let you in on a little secret; I’ve never made a tuna noodle casserole before. And I’ve also never tasted a tuna casserole before, and I certainly didn’t think of developing a tuna casserole recipe!

How to make Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

That’s right, I was a food snob when it came to tuna casseroles.

But I’ve definitely seen the light! One of my greatest pleasures in life is when I make something that is so delicious that it surprises me, and that was the case with this ah-mazingly delicious dish. I devoured that plateful of deliciousness and more!

Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

This isn’t a classic tuna casserole; I've taken it to an entirely new level of deliciousness.

How to make Mediterranean Tuna Casserole

Ingredients

Ingredients to make Mediterranean Tuna Casserole Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Bechamel

unsalted butter

all-purpose flour

chicken stock

milk

Romano cheese

black pepper

garlic powder

onion powder

Tuna Casserole

tuna

pasta - I used cavatappi

olive oil

baby bella mushrooms sliced (or button mushrooms)

sweet onions diced

garlic finely diced

artichoke hearts- sliced (reserve liquid)

sundried tomatoes - reconstituted and sliced

canned cherry tomatoes with juice or fresh cherry tomatoes

kalamata olives sliced

basil finely chopped

Italian parsley finely chopped

shredded mozzarella

Instructions

Bechamel Sauce

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan and the flour to the pan.

Using a wire whisk, blend the flour and butter together; this is a roux. Let the roux cook over low heat for 5 minutes; this will cook out the flour taste.

Add the stock to the roux and mix it together. This is your basic white sauce.

Add the milk, grated Romano cheese and seasonings to the sauce and mix well.

Your sauce is now a bechamel; if it’s too thick, add a little more milk or water to the sauce (if you’re feeling decadent, a little heavy cream can be added)

Place the bechamel off to the side until you’ve finished preparing the remainder of the ingredients.

Tuna Casserole