French Ratatouille Recipe

Traditional French Ratatouille is a bright and delicious stew of summer vegetables. Rich and flavorful with hints of olive oil, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, quick simmered to allow the fresh vegetable flavors of the eggplant and zucchini to shine through.
My traditional ratatouille recipe is easy to make and is the perfect accompaniment for chicken, pork, or beef. Or, my favorite way, simply served with a crusty loaf of bread and Romano or parmesan cheese.
Originating in the South of France, ratatouille is made with yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, red or green bell peppers, sweet onions, garlic cloves, and either fresh tomatoes or crushed tomatoes. Seasoned with salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, fresh basil, and oregano. Not only is it a great way to use summer’s bounty of fresh produce, it’s also amazingly delicious!
Serve my Traditional French Ratatouille as a side dish over pasta, rice, or your favorite grain. It also makes a delicious topping for grilled or roasted chicken, beef, pork, or fish.
How to Make Ratatouille
Ingredients
- olive oil
- sweet onion
- red bell pepper
- yellow bell pepper
- garlic
- eggplant
- zucchini squash
- yellow squash
- San Marzano whole tomatoes in juice
- fresh basil
- fresh oregano or dried oregano
- red pepper flakes
- sea salt and black pepper
- Italian parsley
Instructions
- Add olive oil to a large saute pan or dutch oven over medium-high heat. Let the oil get hot.
- Add the peppers, onions, and garlic to the pan and saute for 2 minutes
- Add the eggplant and season with salt and pepper and let the eggplant cook for 10 minutes or until the eggplant is beginning to look cooked.
- Add the zucchini and yellow squash to the mixture and cook for about 5 minutes. The squash should be slightly cooked.
- Add the crushed tomatoes and turn down the heat to a simmer. Let the ratatouille simmer mixture for 15-20 minutes or until the eggplant is fully cooked.
- Don't overcook the vegetables; they should not be mushy.
- Re-season as needed and serve over chicken, fish, pasta, or simply as a side dish.
