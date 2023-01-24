French Ratatouille Recipe

Traditional French Ratatouille is a bright and delicious stew of summer vegetables. Rich and flavorful with hints of olive oil, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, quick simmered to allow the fresh vegetable flavors of the eggplant and zucchini to shine through.

My traditional ratatouille recipe is easy to make and is the perfect accompaniment for chicken, pork, or beef. Or, my favorite way, simply served with a crusty loaf of bread and Romano or parmesan cheese.

Originating in the South of France, ratatouille is made with yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, red or green bell peppers, sweet onions, garlic cloves, and either fresh tomatoes or crushed tomatoes. Seasoned with salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, fresh basil, and oregano. Not only is it a great way to use summer’s bounty of fresh produce, it’s also amazingly delicious!

Serve my Traditional French Ratatouille as a side dish over pasta, rice, or your favorite grain. It also makes a delicious topping for grilled or roasted chicken, beef, pork, or fish.

How to Make Ratatouille

Ingredients

olive oil

sweet onion

red bell pepper

yellow bell pepper

garlic

eggplant

zucchini squash

yellow squash

San Marzano whole tomatoes in juice

fresh basil

fresh oregano or dried oregano

red pepper flakes

sea salt and black pepper

Italian parsley

Instructions

