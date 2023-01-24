This simple southern Lemon Buttermilk Layer Cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for the spring and summer months. Light and fluffy with a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting, it’s a delightfully refreshing dessert that your friends and family will love!
This delicious cake is perfect for the lemon lovers in your household, and although I don’t make it often enough, it’s one of my all-time favorite cake recipes.
There is something special about Southern Style Cakes; the overall flavor and texture is what all cakes should aspire to. Wouldn’t your friends and family love to sit down to a slice of this delicious Lemon Buttermilk Cake?
How to make Lemon Buttermilk Cake
Ingredients
Lemon Cake
- butter
- granulated sugar
- all-purpose flour
- baking powder
- salt
- large eggs
- buttermilk
- lemon juice
- lemon extract
- vanilla extract
- lemon zest
Cream Cheese Frosting
- unsalted butter - softened
- cream cheese - room temperature
- lemon juice
- vanilla extract
- salt
- powdered sugar
Instructions
Lemon Cake
- Grease three 9-inch pans with butter and line the bottom with parchment paper—Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until well blended and a pale yellow.
- Whisk the eggs, buttermilk, lemon juice, vanilla extract, and lemon extract together in a bowl and set aside until needed.
- Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt in another mixing bowl.
- Add ⅓ of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix until just combined.
- Add half of the milk mixture and combine. Repeat this process until all of the flour and milk have been added in, adding the lemon zest with the last addition of the flour.
- Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl during the process to ensure everything is mixed in.
- Divide the batter among the three prepared pans.
- Bake at 350 for 25 -30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Let the cakes sit in the pans for 5 minutes, and then remove them from the pans and transfer the layers to a wire rack to cool.
- *Allow layers to cool completely before assembly and frosting.
Cream Cheese Frosting
- Using an electric mixer, beat butter and cream cheese in a large mixing bowl until creamy, 2-3 minutes.
- Add lemon juice, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt and mix until just combined,
- Slowly mix in the powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, until you have the desired consistency for the frosting.
Assembly
- Place the first layer of cake upside down on a cake stand or serving plate. Add about 1 cup of frosting to the layer and spread it evenly on top of the cake.
- Place the second layer of cake right side up onto the frosted layer. Repeat the process from the first layer.
- Add the final cake layer with the pan side down onto the frosted cake layers. Top with cream cheese frosting, creating a thicker layer.
- Add a very light layer of frosting on the sides of the cake to act as a crumb coat.
- When the crumb coat has dried, finish frosting the sides of the cake.
- Using a pastry bag add swirls of frosting around the outside edge of the top of the cake. This is optional.
- Add a ring of lemon slices cut in half around the outside of the bottom of the cake for decoration. This is optional.
- Refrigerate the cake for at least one hour before serving.
