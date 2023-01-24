This simple southern Lemon Buttermilk Layer Cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for the spring and summer months. Light and fluffy with a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting, it’s a delightfully refreshing dessert that your friends and family will love!

This delicious cake is perfect for the lemon lovers in your household, and although I don’t make it often enough, it’s one of my all-time favorite cake recipes.

Follow my easy step-by-step instructions to make this delicious cake.

There is something special about Southern Style Cakes; the overall flavor and texture is what all cakes should aspire to. Wouldn’t your friends and family love to sit down to a slice of this delicious Lemon Buttermilk Cake?

How to make Lemon Buttermilk Cake

Ingredients

Lemon Cake

butter

granulated sugar

all-purpose flour

baking powder

salt

large eggs

buttermilk

lemon juice

lemon extract

vanilla extract

lemon zest

Cream Cheese Frosting

unsalted butter - softened

cream cheese - room temperature

lemon juice

vanilla extract

salt

powdered sugar

Instructions

Lemon Cake

Grease three 9-inch pans with butter and line the bottom with parchment paper—Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until well blended and a pale yellow.

Whisk the eggs, buttermilk, lemon juice, vanilla extract, and lemon extract together in a bowl and set aside until needed.

Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt in another mixing bowl.

Add ⅓ of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix until just combined.

Add half of the milk mixture and combine. Repeat this process until all of the flour and milk have been added in, adding the lemon zest with the last addition of the flour.

Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl during the process to ensure everything is mixed in.

Divide the batter among the three prepared pans.

Bake at 350 for 25 -30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let the cakes sit in the pans for 5 minutes, and then remove them from the pans and transfer the layers to a wire rack to cool.

*Allow layers to cool completely before assembly and frosting.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Using an electric mixer, beat butter and cream cheese in a large mixing bowl until creamy, 2-3 minutes.

Add lemon juice, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt and mix until just combined,

Slowly mix in the powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, until you have the desired consistency for the frosting.

Assembly