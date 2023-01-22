Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe

I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right.

Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.

Homemade Artisan Bread Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

I’ve experimented with different quantities of yeast and salt. I’ve added sugar, honey and other types of flour to the recipe in my quest for the perfect no-knead bread recipe.

How to make Artisan Bread Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Then one day, I was watching a sourdough bread video, which was way too much work for a loaf of bread, but the technique that was used to knead the dough intrigued me. And I thought I would try that method with my much easier-to-make no-knead bread recipe.

How to make Artisan Bread Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

.And it was amazing! The results finally yielded the bread I’ve been hoping to make for the last 15 years. It does require a small amount of kneading, but it’s pretty darn easy to make.

Homemade Artisan Bread Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

How to make Almost No-Knead Artisan Bread

Ingredients to make Artisan Bread Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Almost Artisan No-Knead Bread

Bread Dough

all-purpose flour

sugar *see notes

salt

dry active yeast

water - room temperature

Proof and Bake

olive oil

flour to finish the dough and use on the countertop

water to brush the bread with to brush the bread with

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes

Bread Dough

Mix all the dry ingredients together. Use a whisk to make sure they are mixed well. Place into the bowl of your stand mixer set up with the dough hook.

**you can also mix this by hand using a wooden spoon or your hands.

Add the water and stir into the dry ingredients until a dough forms. It should start to pull away from the bowl. The dough will look wet and sticky.

Place the dough in a large bowl that has been lightly oiled. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place the bowl in a warm part of your kitchen, away from any drafts.

Allow the dough to rise for at least 12 hours up to a maximum of 16 hours. 12-14 hours is the sweet spot. Bubbles will form in the dough, and it may drop a bit after rising.

Proof and Bake