Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe

I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right.
Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.
I’ve experimented with different quantities of yeast and salt. I’ve added sugar, honey and other types of flour to the recipe in my quest for the perfect no-knead bread recipe.
Then one day, I was watching a sourdough bread video, which was way too much work for a loaf of bread, but the technique that was used to knead the dough intrigued me. And I thought I would try that method with my much easier-to-make no-knead bread recipe.
.And it was amazing! The results finally yielded the bread I’ve been hoping to make for the last 15 years. It does require a small amount of kneading, but it’s pretty darn easy to make.
How to make Almost No-Knead Artisan Bread
Ingredients
Bread Dough
- all-purpose flour
- sugar *see notes
- salt
- dry active yeast
- water - room temperature
Proof and Bake
- olive oil
- flour to finish the dough and use on the countertop
- water to brush the bread with to brush the bread with
Instructions
Bread Dough
- Mix all the dry ingredients together. Use a whisk to make sure they are mixed well. Place into the bowl of your stand mixer set up with the dough hook.
- **you can also mix this by hand using a wooden spoon or your hands.
- Add the water and stir into the dry ingredients until a dough forms. It should start to pull away from the bowl. The dough will look wet and sticky.
- Place the dough in a large bowl that has been lightly oiled. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place the bowl in a warm part of your kitchen, away from any drafts.
- Allow the dough to rise for at least 12 hours up to a maximum of 16 hours. 12-14 hours is the sweet spot. Bubbles will form in the dough, and it may drop a bit after rising.
Proof and Bake
- Lightly flour the countertop and dump out the bread dough on the floured surface.
- Add flour to the dough as you work the dough around. This will take about 5 minutes. Keep adding flour until the dough isn't sticky. Form the dough into a ball.
- Flatten the dough out to make a rectangle.
- Fold over ⅓ of the dough to the center (you're folding the widest part first, as shown in the pictures). Fold over the other side of the rectangle, overlapping the first fold of the dough.
- Continue the folding process by folding the bottom ⅓ of the dough upwards toward the center of the little package you've made. then fold the top part of the dough down, overlapping the fold you just made.
- Turn the dough over (seam side down) and make a disc or oblong loaf, depending upon what shape of bread you want to make.
- Place the finished dough on parchment paper (sprinkle cornmeal or flour on the parchment before placing the dough)
- Cover the dough with a bowl or damp tea towel for the second rise. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees F.
- Place the cloche or dutch oven in the oven on the middle rack and preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. and place the covered dough on top of the stove to finish rising for about 30 minutes.
- When the dough has fully risen, using a very sharp knife, cut a design into the top of the bread. Make deep cuts.
- Brush the entire bread dough with water.
- Very Carefully remove the cloche from the oven (close the oven door).
- Place the parchment paper with the dough onto the cloche, cover it with the lid and place it back into the oven.
- It's okay to bake the bread on parchment paper.
- Bake for 30 minutes at 450 degrees F.
- Remove the lid from the cloche or dutch oven, leaving the bread in the oven. Turn off the oven. Allow bread to stay in the oven for about 10 minutes. Less if it looks like it's getting too dark. This will finish the baking process, crisping up the outside of the crust bread and adding more color to the crust.
- Dark Bread is okay; it looks more rustic!
- Let the bread rest for at least an hour before cutting. Cutting the bread too soon will release the steam (water) and toughen the bread.
