Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe

Chef Dennis

I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right.

Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlfeF_0kNFv1uw00
Homemade Artisan BreadPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

I’ve experimented with different quantities of yeast and salt. I’ve added sugar, honey and other types of flour to the recipe in my quest for the perfect no-knead bread recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osTCf_0kNFv1uw00
How to make Artisan BreadPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Then one day, I was watching a sourdough bread video, which was way too much work for a loaf of bread, but the technique that was used to knead the dough intrigued me. And I thought I would try that method with my much easier-to-make no-knead bread recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdikN_0kNFv1uw00
How to make Artisan BreadPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

.And it was amazing! The results finally yielded the bread I’ve been hoping to make for the last 15 years. It does require a small amount of kneading, but it’s pretty darn easy to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aob7_0kNFv1uw00
Homemade Artisan BreadPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

How to make Almost No-Knead Artisan Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22b0R4_0kNFv1uw00
Ingredients to make Artisan BreadPhoto byChef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Almost Artisan No-Knead Bread

Bread Dough

  • all-purpose flour
  • sugar *see notes
  • salt
  • dry active yeast
  • water - room temperature

Proof and Bake

  • olive oil
  • flour to finish the dough and use on the countertop
  • water to brush the bread with to brush the bread with

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes

Bread Dough

  • Mix all the dry ingredients together. Use a whisk to make sure they are mixed well. Place into the bowl of your stand mixer set up with the dough hook.
  • **you can also mix this by hand using a wooden spoon or your hands.
  • Add the water and stir into the dry ingredients until a dough forms. It should start to pull away from the bowl. The dough will look wet and sticky.
  • Place the dough in a large bowl that has been lightly oiled. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place the bowl in a warm part of your kitchen, away from any drafts.
  • Allow the dough to rise for at least 12 hours up to a maximum of 16 hours. 12-14 hours is the sweet spot. Bubbles will form in the dough, and it may drop a bit after rising.

Proof and Bake

  • Lightly flour the countertop and dump out the bread dough on the floured surface.
  • Add flour to the dough as you work the dough around. This will take about 5 minutes. Keep adding flour until the dough isn't sticky. Form the dough into a ball.
  • Flatten the dough out to make a rectangle.
  • Fold over ⅓ of the dough to the center (you're folding the widest part first, as shown in the pictures). Fold over the other side of the rectangle, overlapping the first fold of the dough.
  • Continue the folding process by folding the bottom ⅓ of the dough upwards toward the center of the little package you've made. then fold the top part of the dough down, overlapping the fold you just made.
  • Turn the dough over (seam side down) and make a disc or oblong loaf, depending upon what shape of bread you want to make.
  • Place the finished dough on parchment paper (sprinkle cornmeal or flour on the parchment before placing the dough)
  • Cover the dough with a bowl or damp tea towel for the second rise. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees F.
  • Place the cloche or dutch oven in the oven on the middle rack and preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. and place the covered dough on top of the stove to finish rising for about 30 minutes.
  • When the dough has fully risen, using a very sharp knife, cut a design into the top of the bread. Make deep cuts.
  • Brush the entire bread dough with water.
  • Very Carefully remove the cloche from the oven (close the oven door).
  • Place the parchment paper with the dough onto the cloche, cover it with the lid and place it back into the oven.
  • It's okay to bake the bread on parchment paper. 
  • Bake for 30 minutes at 450 degrees F.
  • Remove the lid from the cloche or dutch oven, leaving the bread in the oven. Turn off the oven. Allow bread to stay in the oven for about 10 minutes. Less if it looks like it's getting too dark. This will finish the baking process, crisping up the outside of the crust bread and adding more color to the crust.
  • Dark Bread is okay; it looks more rustic!
  • Let the bread rest for at least an hour before cutting. Cutting the bread too soon will release the steam (water) and toughen the bread.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homemade bread# no knead bread# bread recipe# artisan bread

Comments / 8

Published by

Professional Chef | Food Blogger | Recipe Developer | Food Photographer | World Traveler | Podcast Guest | Public Speaker | Social Media Consultant

Kissimmee, FL
3K followers

More from Chef Dennis

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.

Read full story
7 comments

Maryland Hot Crab Dip

My creamy, cheesy, hot crab dip is the perfect starter for your next get-together or game-day celebration. You’ll love the sweet lump crabmeat blended with cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and the perfect combination of seasonings.

Read full story
1 comments

Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole

If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.

Read full story

French Ratatouille Recipe

Traditional French Ratatouille is a bright and delicious stew of summer vegetables. Rich and flavorful with hints of olive oil, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, quick simmered to allow the fresh vegetable flavors of the eggplant and zucchini to shine through.

Read full story

Lemon Buttermilk Cake

This simple southern Lemon Buttermilk Layer Cake is a classic dessert that is perfect for the spring and summer months. Light and fluffy with a tangy lemon cream cheese frosting, it’s a delightfully refreshing dessert that your friends and family will love!

Read full story
1 comments

Cacio e Pepe Recipe

You’re going to love my Cacio e Pepe Recipe! It only takes five ingredients to make this deliciously cheesy, creamy, classic Italian pasta dish. And the best part is it only takes 10 minutes to prepare, making the perfect simple recipe for a weeknight meal.

Read full story

Caramel Apple Torte

My Caramel Apple Torte is composed of tart-sweet apples coated with a dark caramel sauce layered between a light buttery crust, creating an apple cake that will wow your family and friends. And the dark caramel drizzle makes it even more delicious!

Read full story

Chicken Milanese alla Florentine

My Chicken Milanese alla Florentine takes chicken cutlets to the next level. Imagine a crispy chicken cutlet topped with steamed spinach and sauteed mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese and served with a creamy white sauce…..sigh.

Read full story
1 comments

Tomato Bisque Recipe

One of the great joys in life is a bowl of delicious Tomato Bisque packed with a rich tomato flavor. Now I'm not talking about the canned variety of tomato soup that we all grew up on. I'm talking about a silky-smooth, creamy tomato soup that will have you moaning with every spoonful.

Read full story

Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi

When it came to creating delicious specials for my restaurant menu, my Shrimp Scampi Ravioli was a customer favorite. My job as a chef was to create mouth-watering dishes that were cost-effective, giving my customers a taste of higher-end ingredients without breaking the bank.

Read full story

Oven Cooked Pulled Pork

Roasting pork for that perfect pulled pork we all love isn’t difficult. It takes a little time but very little effort, and the rewards are exceptionally delicious!. No need for a grill or smoker; my oven-cooked pulled pork is flavorful, fork tender, amazingly delicious, and so easy to make it almost cooks itself.

Read full story
2 comments

Chicken Cacciatore Recipe

When it comes to pure comfort food, Chicken Cacciatore is an Italian Classic with a rich and rustic sauce that will have the entire family begging for more. Chicken Cacciatore over pastaPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.

Read full story
1 comments

Baked BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

My Baked BBQ chicken drumsticks are delightfully crispy on the outside, moist, tender, and juicy on the inside, and so easy to make they almost cook themselves. Made with your favorite sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, it is the perfect barbecue chicken dish to serve your family or guests any time of the year.

Read full story
5 comments

Cannoli Pound Cake

Perfect for the Fall and Winter Holidays but delicious any time of the year Mama Jeanette’s Famous Italian Cannoli Pound Cake with a white chocolate ganache will soon become a family favorite!

Read full story
7 comments

Lemon Pound Cake Recipe

When life gives you lemons, you don’t complain. You bake a Lemon Pound Cake! And one of my favorite lemon pound cakes is featured at Starbucks, so I came up with my own version of that delicious lemony moist pound cake to share with you.

Read full story
6 comments

Coq au Vin Recipe

Coq au Vin is a Classic chicken stew, loaded with flavor, this rustic provincial stew. The chicken is marinated and then braised in red wine with mushrooms, bacon, onions and carrots.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Butter Pie Recipe

If you love peanut butter and chocolate, my Peanut Butter Pie with a chocolate graham cracker crust and chocolate ganache will make you do a happy dance!. Wouldn’t a slice of this decadent dessert satisfy the sweet tooth of the peanut butter lovers in your house?

Read full story
8 comments

Oysters Rockefeller Recipe

During my career as a restaurant chef, Oysters Rockefeller was one of my most popular appetizers. As with most restaurant-style dishes, Oysters Rockefeller is not difficult to make, and with a little prep, you’ll be amazing your friends with this ah-mazingly delicious dish.

Read full story
3 comments

French Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Have you ever tasted French Chocolate Mousse? I’m talking about real chocolate mousse, not the instant or quick versions that use gelatin or cool whip. It's not difficult to make, and I promise this will be the Best Chocolate Mousse you've ever had!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy