Tomato Bisque Recipe

One of the great joys in life is a bowl of delicious Tomato Bisque packed with a rich tomato flavor. Now I'm not talking about the canned variety of tomato soup that we all grew up on. I'm talking about a silky-smooth, creamy tomato soup that will have you moaning with every spoonful.
And the good news is you can have this on your family's dinner table in an hour.
I do have to warn you that once your friends and family taste this bisque, there’s no turning back to the canned variety of tomato soup.
But the good news is, my Tomato Bisque is easy to make and freezes well, so make up a big batch and freeze some for later! This is definitely one of my favorite soups.
Make a few grilled cheese sandwiches to go along with the bisque and you’ll have the perfect comfort food.
How to make Tomato Bisque
Ingredients
Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Tomato Bisque.
- celery small dice
- onions small dice
- unsalted butter
- all-purpose flour
- vegetable stock (or chicken stock if you prefer)
- whole plum tomatoes including juice (canned) San Marzano if possible
- sugar (optional)
- sea salt
- black pepper
- heavy cream
- shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.
- Melt the butter in a 4-quart saucepan. Add celery and onions
- Allow the onions and celery to cook for a few minutes until they turn semi-translucent.
- Add the flour to the pan to make a roux.
- Let the roux mixture cook for 5-7 minutes over low heat (the flour should begin to smell a little like bread).
- Don't let the roux get dark or burn.
- Heat the stock in another saucepan.
- Add the stock to the roux, using a wire whip, and mix well.
- Add the tomatoes and seasonings and allow to simmer for 15- 20 minutes.
- If you have an immersion blender after the bisque has simmered, use your immersion blender to puree as much of the product as possible.
- You can also transfer it to a food processor or blender; just be very careful with the hot bisque.
- After you have used either an immersion blender or food processor, strain your bisque to remove all the bits and pieces of celery, onions, and tomatoes.
- Return the bisque to the pot and add the heavy cream and fold in the shredded cheddar.
- At this time, if the bisque appears too thick, you can either add more vegetable stock, milk, or just plain water.
- Taste the soup and re-season if necessary, then allow the soup to simmer over low heat for 15-20 minutes. Serve and enjoy!
Comments / 0