Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi

When it came to creating delicious specials for my restaurant menu, my Shrimp Scampi Ravioli was a customer favorite. My job as a chef was to create mouth-watering dishes that were cost-effective, giving my customers a taste of higher-end ingredients without breaking the bank.
My Ravioli Scampi is a prime example of an inexpensive restaurant-style dish that you can easily prepare in your kitchen in less than 30 minutes.
These days you can find fresh pasta, including ravioli, at most grocery stores. You’ll usually find them in the dairy section. They’re about as close to homemade as you can get, and even some of the frozen ravioli (which I used) are pretty darn good and less expensive
How to make Shrimp and Ravioli Scampi
Ingredients
- fresh or frozen ravioli
- large shrimp – peeled and deveined
- sliced white mushrooms
- garlic - chopped
- grape tomatoes
- chicken stock
- butter
- flour
- Italian parsley chopped
- extra virgin olive oil
- grated Romano cheese
- freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Get the water ready to cook the ravioli; mine only took 8 minutes to cook, so don’t start cooking these until the scampi is almost ready.
- Over medium-high heat, place a large sauté pan. When it gets hot, carefully add the olive oil and then the chopped garlic.
- Allow the garlic to sear for about 15 seconds, then add in the shrimp and let them cook for 2-3 minutes until they are almost done.
- Remove the shrimp from the pan and add in the mushrooms; sauté the mushrooms for a few minutes, then add in the tomatoes and allow them to cook for about 30 seconds.
- *If you are using fresh ravioli, this would be the time to add the ravioli to the boiling water
- Add the chicken stock and allow it to come back to a low boil; reduce heat.
- Press the butter into the flour, getting as much flour pressed in as you can. (this is called a beurre manie) place this into the hot stock and mix together. This will thicken the stock.
- Add the shrimp back in, and finish with the grated Romano cheese and freshly ground black pepper. Turn off the heat and add in chopped parsley.
- Drain the Ravioli and place 4-5 ravioli on each plate, then top with shrimp and equal amounts of mushrooms, tomatoes and sauce.
- Then sit down to your Restaurant style dinner of Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi!
