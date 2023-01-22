When it came to creating delicious specials for my restaurant menu, my Shrimp Scampi Ravioli was a customer favorite. My job as a chef was to create mouth-watering dishes that were cost-effective, giving my customers a taste of higher-end ingredients without breaking the bank.

Ravioli and Shrimp Scampi Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

My Ravioli Scampi is a prime example of an inexpensive restaurant-style dish that you can easily prepare in your kitchen in less than 30 minutes.

These days you can find fresh pasta, including ravioli, at most grocery stores. You’ll usually find them in the dairy section. They’re about as close to homemade as you can get, and even some of the frozen ravioli (which I used) are pretty darn good and less expensive

How to make Shrimp and Ravioli Scampi

Ingredients

fresh or frozen ravioli

large shrimp – peeled and deveined

sliced white mushrooms

garlic - chopped

grape tomatoes

chicken stock

butter

flour

Italian parsley chopped

extra virgin olive oil

grated Romano cheese

freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

