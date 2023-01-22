When it comes to pure comfort food, Chicken Cacciatore is an Italian Classic with a rich and rustic sauce that will have the entire family begging for more.

Chicken Cacciatore over pasta Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Whether you make Chicken Cacciatore Recipe with a whole cut-up chicken or chicken thighs and legs, this fall-off-the-bone delicious chicken is going to become one of your favorite recipes!

Do I have to use a whole chicken to make Chicken Cacciatore?

No, you don’t. In fact, I prefer dark meat when making this type of braised chicken dish and will often use thighs and legs, excluding the breasts when making this type of chicken dish.

Can I use boneless chicken to make Chicken Cacciatore?

Yes, you can. But truthfully, it won’t be as flavorful. The bones do add a good amount of flavor to the dish. But if you want to use boneless chicken, I would stay with boneless skinless chicken thighs. They will have the most flavor and not dry out as much as chicken breasts.

How to make Chicken Cacciatore Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Do I have to use a Duch Oven to make Chicken Cacciatore?

No, you don't. Chicken cacciatore can be made in a large skillet if you don’t have a Dutch oven. If you don’t have a lid for the skillet, use aluminum foil to keep the pot covered.

Chicken Cacciatore over pasta Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

There are many variations of this delicious Italian chicken dish. Feel free to adapt it with your favorite seasonings and veggies. But any way you make it, you’re going to love this slow-cooked chicken cacciatore with its tender chicken pieces and delicious sauce. It’s an easy recipe you’ll turn to time and time again.

I like to serve chicken cacciatore with grated Romano or parmesan cheese, freshly ground black pepper and crusty bread.

How to make Chicken Cacciatore

Ingredients to make Chicken Cacciatore Photo by Chef Dennis Littley

Ingredients

Visit askchefdennis.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Chef Tips for my Chicken Cacciatore.

Chicken

whole chicken cut up into parts

olive oil

Cacciatore Sauce

olive oil

onion

celery

carrots

garlic

mushrooms

dry red wine

whole peeled tomatoes

tomato paste

Italian parsley

basil

thyme

sea salt

black pepper

red pepper flakes

kalamata olives

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-book with ten of my favorite Winter recipes.

Chicken

Season the cut-up chicken with sea salt and pepper.

In a large dutch oven over medium-high heat, add the seasoned chicken and sear the pieces on both sides for 4-5 minutes.

*Do this in batches if you can't lay all the pieces flat to sear them at one time.

Remove the chicken from the pot and set aside until needed.

Cacciatore Sauce

Add the onions, celery, carrots, garlic, and mushrooms to the pan and cook for 6-8 minutes. Turn the heat down to medium.

*If needed, add additional olive oil to the dutch oven to saute the vegetables

Deglaze the pan with the red wine and stir to get all the tasty bits off the bottom of the pan.

Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, parsley, basil, thyme, sea salt and pepper. Stir until well mixed. Bring the mixture to a low boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer.

Add the browned chicken back into the dutch oven, immersing the chicken in the sauce. Cover the dutch oven with a lid and allow to simmer for 1 hour.

Finish