When it comes to pure comfort food, Chicken Cacciatore is an Italian Classic with a rich and rustic sauce that will have the entire family begging for more.
Whether you make Chicken Cacciatore Recipe with a whole cut-up chicken or chicken thighs and legs, this fall-off-the-bone delicious chicken is going to become one of your favorite recipes!
Do I have to use a whole chicken to make Chicken Cacciatore?
No, you don’t. In fact, I prefer dark meat when making this type of braised chicken dish and will often use thighs and legs, excluding the breasts when making this type of chicken dish.
Can I use boneless chicken to make Chicken Cacciatore?
Yes, you can. But truthfully, it won’t be as flavorful. The bones do add a good amount of flavor to the dish. But if you want to use boneless chicken, I would stay with boneless skinless chicken thighs. They will have the most flavor and not dry out as much as chicken breasts.
Do I have to use a Duch Oven to make Chicken Cacciatore?
No, you don't. Chicken cacciatore can be made in a large skillet if you don’t have a Dutch oven. If you don’t have a lid for the skillet, use aluminum foil to keep the pot covered.
There are many variations of this delicious Italian chicken dish. Feel free to adapt it with your favorite seasonings and veggies. But any way you make it, you’re going to love this slow-cooked chicken cacciatore with its tender chicken pieces and delicious sauce. It’s an easy recipe you’ll turn to time and time again.
I like to serve chicken cacciatore with grated Romano or parmesan cheese, freshly ground black pepper and crusty bread.
How to make Chicken Cacciatore
Ingredients
Chicken
- whole chicken cut up into parts
- olive oil
Cacciatore Sauce
- olive oil
- onion
- celery
- carrots
- garlic
- mushrooms
- dry red wine
- whole peeled tomatoes
- tomato paste
- Italian parsley
- basil
- thyme
- sea salt
- black pepper
- red pepper flakes
- kalamata olives
Instructions
Chicken
- Season the cut-up chicken with sea salt and pepper.
- In a large dutch oven over medium-high heat, add the seasoned chicken and sear the pieces on both sides for 4-5 minutes.
- *Do this in batches if you can't lay all the pieces flat to sear them at one time.
- Remove the chicken from the pot and set aside until needed.
Cacciatore Sauce
- Add the onions, celery, carrots, garlic, and mushrooms to the pan and cook for 6-8 minutes. Turn the heat down to medium.
- *If needed, add additional olive oil to the dutch oven to saute the vegetables
- Deglaze the pan with the red wine and stir to get all the tasty bits off the bottom of the pan.
- Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, parsley, basil, thyme, sea salt and pepper. Stir until well mixed. Bring the mixture to a low boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer.
- Add the browned chicken back into the dutch oven, immersing the chicken in the sauce. Cover the dutch oven with a lid and allow to simmer for 1 hour.
Finish
- After simmering the chicken, remove the lid and add in the olives, a little more fresh parsley, and basil, and reseason with salt and pepper as needed.
- Simmer for an additional fifteen minutes.
- *Don't serve the chicken back to guests, but feel free to pick the meat from the back and enjoy it while you wait to serve your guests!
- Remove the chicken from the pot and stir the sauce well, mixing in any oil that has separated from the sauce. You can remove the fat if you like, but there is a lot of flavor in it.
- If the sauce is too thin, you can continue to cook it over medium-high heat to let it reduce. Placing the chicken back into the sauce for a quick reheat before serving.
- *If you leave the chicken in the sauce too long, it will completely fall apart, which is why you remove it before reducing the sauce.
- Serve over linguine, rice, risotto, farro or your pasta or grain and enjoy!
